Over the course of four seasons, ITV drama series Unforgotten has gripped viewers with a succession of storylines as moving as their are thrilling. In each six-part series, detectives Cassie Stuart and Sunil 'Sunny' Khan have investigated a historical murder, first identifying the deceased, then tracking down their families and ultimately finding the people responsible for their deaths. Unforgotten season 5 starts on 27 February on ITV and ITVX and will star Sinéad Keenan as Jessie, who replaces Cassie (Nicola Walker) in the cold case team. Alongside Sanjeev Bhaskar, one constant of all five seasons has been the show’s popular title music. The haunting tune that accompanies the titles on Unforgotten is a song called All We Do. It was first used in the opening series in 2015.

Who sings All We Do? All We Do is written and performed by Oh Wonder, a songwriting duo made up of Ant West and Josephine Vander Gucht. They have a sizable online following and the video for the song (below) has gained more than 16 million views on streaming site YouTube. It has also been streamed 56 million times on Spotify.

More on Unforgotten series 5 Who are the suspects? Meet the cast and characters of Unforgotten series 5

Body Gold, their first song, received 100,000 listens in just three days after they put it on Soundcloud. West and Vander Gucht began collaborating in September 2014 and released their debut album, also called Oh Wonder, a year later. The song used in Unforgotten appeared as one of 15 tracks on the album. Oh Wonder have since followed up with two more albums: Ultralife, released in 2017, and No One Else Can Wear Your Crown, which came out in February 2020. Where else might you have heard Oh Wonder on TV? The pair’s music has featured in a number of television shows. Their track, Lose It, appeared in series three, episode two of Our Girl in 2017. All We Do also appeared in the American TV series adaptation of slasher movie Scream. Further songs from their self-titled debut album, Technicolour Beat and Shark were used in episodes during 2015.

Oh Wonder on the big screen In 2016, Oh Wonder’s music was used in Collide, an action film starring Anthony Hopkins, Nicholas Hoult, Felicity Jones and Ben Kingsley.

Watch Unforgotten season 5 on Monday, 27 February at 9pm on ITV1. Unforgotten season 5 will be available as a complete series on ITVX after the first episode has aired. Unforgotten season 1-4 are available to stream now on ITVX and BritBox.