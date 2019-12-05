Killing Eve has ripped up the spy thriller rulebook. Since Series 1 launched on BBC iPlayer back in 2018, the TV series - starring Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh - has been praised by fans and critics in the UK, notably for its script and casting. The series cleaned up at the 2019 BAFTAs, winning Best Drama Series, among many others, and went on to win a whole host more awards over the years. With Killing Eve season 4 officially drawing the series to a close, there are plenty of other top quality female-led dramas to watch if you’ve already binge-watched the lot. Here we round up 8 TV shows like Killing Eve to watch next, from Fleabag to The Tourist.

The Tourist

BBC

How can I watch it? The Tourist is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. What’s it about?

The Tourist follows the story of The Man (Jamie Dornan), a Brit who suddenly finds himself being chased off the road by an ominous tank truck in the Australian outback. When he awakes in hospital, lucky to have survived, he has no idea who he is. The Man’s search for answers takes him back through the unforgiving outback, while frightening figures from his past pursue his every move. As The Man starts to rediscover himself, he’s also faced with the question of who he’s become - a question he’ll need to find answers to fast. Can he unlock the secrets of his identity before he’s captured and killed? Why watch it?

The thrilling series is from Emmy-winning production company Two Brothers Pictures, who also produced Fleabag starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge - who incidentally, is also an executive producer on Killing Eve. The show's also been called "Killing Eve meets Memento" by Esquire magazine, while the Radio Times said that The Tourist has "offbeat swagger reminiscent of Killing Eve".

Fleabag

How can I watch it? Fleabag Series 1-2 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer and Prime Video. What’s it about? Fleabag is a 12-episode comedy series adapted from the award-winning play about a young woman trying to cope with life in London while coming to terms with a recent tragedy. Why watch it? Fleabag was written and produced by and stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge - who also wrote the first season of, and has gone on to executive produce, Killing Eve. If it’s the dark humour and quick wit of Killing Eve that you like, Fleabag is the closest you’re going to get. Doctor Foster

How can I watch it? Doctor Foster Series 1-2 are available to stream on BritBox. What’s it about? A trusted GP (played by Suranne Jones) sees her charmed life implode when she suspects her husband has an affair, with far more unravelling than she suspected. Why watch it? If you’re looking for a show where the female lead’s idyllic life is thrown into chaos - like Eve Polastri's in Killing Eve - Doctor Foster ticks all the boxes. Even more, Jodie Comer (Killing Eve's Villanelle) stars alongside Suranne Jones and Bertie Carvel in the BAFTA and NTA award-winning BBC drama.

Sherlock

How can I watch it? Sherlock Series 1-4 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer and Prime Video. What’s it about? A modern update of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's famous Sherlock Holmes stories finds the famous detective (played by Benedict Cumberbatch) and his partner Dr Watson (Martin Freeman) solving mysterious crimes in 21st century London. Why watch it? On the hunt for something with some dark humour, just like Killing Eve? Sherlock - which has won 86 television awards to date, including Emmys and BAFTAs - should be next on your watchlist. Orphan Black

How can I watch it? Orphan Black Series 1-5 are available to buy on Prime Video. What’s it about? Orphan Black follows streetwise hustler Sarah (played by Tatiana Maslany, who won an Emmy for the role), who’s pulled into a compelling conspiracy after witnessing the suicide of a girl who looks just like her. Why watch it? Like Killing Eve, Orphan Black is another BBC America show, similar in tone to Killing Eve - while Villanelle has been described as a scarier and more fashionable version of the clone Helena in Orphan Black. Thirteen

How can I watch it? Thirteen is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. What’s it about? A tense psychological drama about a woman freed from a cellar after 13 years in captivity, and her return to life after being held prisoner. Why watch it? Before playing Villanelle in Killing Eve, Jodie Comer's first major lead role was playing the character of Ivy, the captive woman. If her chilling portrayal of Villanelle gripped you, her portrayal of traumatised Ivy should do just the same. Big Little Lies

How can I watch it? Big Little Lies Series 1-2 are available to buy on Prime Video or BT Store. What’s it about? The apparently perfect lives of three mothers (played by Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley) unravel to the point of murder in this Golden Globe award-winning mini-series. Why watch it? Murder, scandal, betrayal, lust… Big Little Lies has all the qualities you'll have enjoyed in Killing Eve. Bodyguard