Big, bold and bloody, House of the Dragon has been everything Game of Thrones fans wished for in a prequel series. Loosely inspired by events in 12th Century England, the fantasy story of the Targaryen dynasty, their dragons and a chaotic civil war has been watched by record numbers on HBO in the US and on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK. But with the season 1 finale coming on 24 October and season 2 a couple of years away, there'll soon be a big hole to fill on our Monday nights. Here are our suggestions of eight thrilling shows, all similar to House of the Dragon in one way or another, to watch next... 1. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

House of the Dragon or Rings of Power? Why not both? The two epic fantasy series both premiered with huge publicity campaigns at the end of the summer, but there is no reason you have to choose one over the other. Like House of the Dragon, Prime Video’s The Rings of Power is a prequel to a much-loved franchise and arrived with huge expectations from fans. The series has managed to match the boat-load of hype with a breathtaking introduction to Tolkien’s Second Age of Middle-earth. No expense has been spared in capturing the magic and scale of Tolkien’s stories. From elves and dwarves to harfoots and men, season 1 has slowly been building up the vast array of characters and plotlines, while a classic villain lurks in the shadows. Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power season 1 is streaming weekly on Prime Video. 2. Game of Thrones

Skip this if you’ve already watched it. But if, somehow, House of the Dragon was first introduction to Westeros and the stories of George R.R. Martin, you can correct that immediately by devouring all eight seasons of Game of Thrones. Game of Thrones is a truly game-changing TV series which proved that sprawling fantasy novels can work as television shows for mass audiences. Featuring some of the most jaw-dropping TV episodes of all time, Game of Thrones remains the undisputed champion of fantasy TV shows. Stream every episode of Game of Thrones on Sky Atlantic with NOW. 3. The Wheel of Time

The Wheel of Time is one of the most popular and successful fantasy series of all time with 90 million books sold worldwide. The series is based on the premise that there is magic in the world which only certain women are allowed to access, and features the classic sprawling worlds you would expect in a hefty fantasy franchise. Robert Jordan’s 15-book fantasy classic came to Prime Video in 2021. The cast includes Rosamund Pike and Sophie Okonedo. The Wheel of Time season 1 is streaming now on Prime Video. 4. His Dark Materials

Phillip Pulman’s beloved book trilogy arrived on the small screen to win over fans who were left underwhelmed by the 2007 movie adaptation, The Golden Compass. Capturing the childlike wonder and darkness of Pullman’s novels, if you love fantasy stories, this adventure around alternate worlds, prophecies and daemons will have you hooked. Stream His Dark Materials season 1 and 2 on BBC iPlayer.

5. Succession

House of the Dragon was catchily nicknamed ‘Succession with Swords’ because both shows tell the story of a chaotic and powerful family which rips itself apart in a civil war over power and control. HBO dark comedy-drama Succession is one of the must-watch TV series of the last decade with Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook all delivering award-winning performances as the obnoxious Roy family, owners of a global media and entertainment empire. You can stream three seasons now and a fourth is on the way. Stream Succession season 1-3 on Sky Atlantic with NOW. 6. The Witcher

Netflix’s most ambitious fantasy series to date, The Witcher is an adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s novels and a hugely successful computer game franchise. Henry Cavill stars as the titular Witcher, Geralt of Rivia, and you can expect sorcery, monsters and supernatural thrills. A third season is coming to Netflix and the success of the show has already spawned an animated spin-off and prequel series, Blood Origin, to give you loads of juicy extras to enjoy. The Witcher season 1 and 2 and The Witcher: Blood Origin are streaming now on Netflix. 7. The Tudors

Although The Tudors doesn’t strictly follow the history books, this period drama about the royal dynasty that featured Henry VIII and Elizabeth I proves that you don’t need to create fantasy worlds for rich storytelling and turbulent drama. Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Natalie Dormer delivered memorable performances as Henry VIII and Anne Bolyen in this story about lust, power and succession. All four seasons of The Tudors are available to stream on All4. 8. Outlander

The success of this cult fantasy drama has built through word-of-mouth over the years and the show is still going strong with a seventh season and a prequel on the way. Based on Diana Gabaldon’s novels, the series is about a Second World War nurse (Caitriona Balfe) who is transported back to 1742 and finds herself thrown together with Scottish warrior Jamie (Sam Heughan). A mix of romance, sci-fi, history and adventure, the series has built up one of the most loyal and devoted global fanbases. All six seasons of Outlander are available on Prime Video with a Lionsgate+ subscription.