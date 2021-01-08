Bridgerton on Netflix is a real treat for the senses, with lavish costumes, spectacular ballroom scenes and even some recognisable music. If you’ve binge-watched all of the first season and can't wait for Bridgerton season 2, we’ve picked out some similar TV shows that should fill your period drama fix. From Sanditon and Downton Abbey to Outlander and Poldark, here are our top picks for TV shows like Bridgerton for you to watch now. Plus, don't miss our top period drama picks on Netflix here.

Outlander

How can I watch it? Outlander Seasons 1-6 are available to watch exclusively on STARZPLAY via Prime Video. What’s it about? The Outlander TV series spans the genres of romance, science-fiction, history and adventure in one epic tale. It follows the story of Claire Randall, a married combat nurse from 1945, who is mysteriously swept back in time to 1743 Scotland. Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan star. Why should I watch it? Outlander has an incredibly loyal fan base, who visit the show's real life filming locations in Scotland. But it has a whole host of celebrity fans, too, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, William Shatner, and Samuel L Jackson, who called the show "Scottish porn".

Sanditon

ITV

How can I watch it? Sanditon Season 1 is available to watch now on ITV Hub and BritBox UK. Sanditon Season 2 begins on ITV on Friday 22 July at 9pm. It's also available to stream in full on BritBox. What’s it about? Sanditon is a sumptuous Regency-era period drama, adapted from Jane Austen’s unfinished 1817 novel of the same name. It follows a high-spirited heroine named Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams), who arrives in the seaside town of Sanditon and meets Sidney Parker (Theo Parker) and the town's various inhabitants. Season 2 picks up nine months after the heartbreaking season 1 finale, with Charlotte resolving against love and romance and focusing on forging a path of independence with her best friend Georgiana Lambe (Crystal Clarke). Why should I watch it? Sanditon has had a somewhat rocky history, as it was dropped by ITV after season 1 aired in the UK. But, following an impassioned fan campaign that kicked off soon after, the show was picked up by PBS on Masterpiece in the States, and will air on BritBox here.

The Great

How can I watch it? The Great Seasons 1-2 are available to watch on STARZPLAY via Prime Video. What’s it about? This comedy drama focuses on the rise of Catherine the Great, from a normal young girl to the longest reigning female ruler in Russian history. Why should I watch it? Satirical, fun and (mostly) fiction, this is one of the most humorous period dramas you’ll watch. It also boasts a decent cast, starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult. Harlots

How can I watch it? Harlots Seasons 1-3 are available to watch on STARZPLAY via Prime Video. What’s it about? Harlots focuses on Margaret Wells, who runs a brothel in Soho, London. She aims to improve her and her girls’ lives by moving to another location to serve a richer clientele. Why should I watch it? Starring big names like Samantha Morton and Leslie Manville and created by an all-woman production team, Harlots is a lavish and lewd period drama to be devoured.

Poldark

BBC

How can I watch it? All five seasons of Poldark are available on Netflix. What’s it about? Based on the Winston Graham novels of the same title, it follows the fate Captain Ross Vennor Poldark who has returned from the American War of Independence to his native Cornwall. Why should I watch it? Gorgeous Cornish scenery provides the backdrop to this drama, which has love triangles, family jealousy and amusing witty insults to keep you on board. Downton Abbey

How can I watch it? All six seasons of Downton Abbey are available on Netflix and BritBox. What’s it about? The series is set in a fictional country estate in Yorkshire, depicting the lives of the Crawley family and their servants in the early 20th century. Why should I watch it? Probably the biggest TV period drama ever (it’s won an Emmy and a Golden Globe), if you’re one of the few yet to watch Downton Abbey then you’re in for a lavish comfort blanket of a show. It’s been praised for its script, acting and how it’s been artfully crafted. Belgravia

ITV

How can I watch it? Belgravia is available to watch on BritBox. What’s it about? Belgravia is based on the novel of the same name by Julian Fellowes – the creator of Downton Abbey. It’s about the “upper echelon” of 19th century London society, and how a series of events will have long-lasting consequences for the Trenchards family. Why should I watch it? Tamsin Greig and Philip Glenister are among the cast. If you’re a fan of Downton with not a huge amount of time to spare, it’s definitely worth a pop – it’s created by the same production team, and there are only six episodes so you could easily binge it over a weekend. Victoria

How can I watch it? Victoria Seasons 1-3 are available on BritBox. What’s it about? As the title suggests, the show focuses on the reign of Queen Victoria from her accession to the throne at the age of 18. Why should I watch it? Jenna Coleman is brilliant in the title role. It’s also perfect if you’re a fan of The Crown, as it’s inspired by real events and serves as a history lesson as well as a gripping drama.