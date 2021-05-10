Magpie Murders: Lesley Manville stars in BritBox adaptation of bestselling crime novel

BritBox may have made a name for itself with a huge archive of the best in British TV, but it’s starting to produce its own original series – including the forthcoming Magpie Murders.

The detective drama is adapted from Anthony Horowitz’s crime novels and stars Timothy McMullan and Lesley Manville in the lead roles.

Here’s everything we know so far about the plot, cast, and when you can expect to see Magpie Murders on BritBox.

What is Magpie Murders about?

The detective series has been adapted for TV from Anthony Horowitz’s novels and joins Irvine Welsh's adaptation of Crime as one of BritBox’s most exciting offerings.

Described as a mystery with a solution that will astonish and grip viewers, we’re expecting plenty of jawdropping plot twists from this one.