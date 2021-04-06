The Power has been top of everyone’s reading list – including Barack Obama’s – since it was published in 2016, and now the science fiction tale is coming to TV with an international cast including Oscar-nominated Toni Collette. British author Naomi Alderman’s bestselling novel about a huge global power shift that sees women able to electrocute people with a touch of their fingertips has sparked a much-anticipated series for Prime Video. The series features a cast of remarkable characters from London to Seattle, Nigeria to Eastern Europe, as the Power evolves from a tingle in teenagers’ collarbones to a complete reversal of the power balance of the world. Here’s all you need to know about its release date, plot, cast list, trailer and more. What is The Power plot?

The Power is set in a world much the same as ours, except for one twist of nature – suddenly, all teenage girls across the globe develop the ability to electrocute people through their fingertips thanks to an in-built, hereditary power that can’t be taken away from them.

Before long, they realise that they can awaken the ability in older women, too, heralding a new age of control that puts women in charge and enables them to hurt or even kill. Overnight, everything is different as women become dominant and men are left fearful of teenage girls, with boys put into single-sex schools for their own protection. Mayor of Seattle Margot Cleary-Lopez, a charming and quick-witted politician, wife and mother-of-three who has been on the rise in a man’s world, is the lead character in the TV adaptation.

Prime Video Auli’i Cravalho as Jos Cleary-Lopez in The Power

She has been all too aware that real power comes from strength rather than authority, having been the victim of online trolling for trivial details such as her fashion choices no matter how hard she works in her career. Outwardly, she’s a loving and devoted wife and mother, but when her power is awakened, her husband Rob and daughter Jos begin to keenly feel the effects of her success – one of them finding they understand her better, and the other one suffering hurt and betrayal. Series 1 will also follow a host of other newly empowered women across the world, including Allie, a vulnerable American foster kid who reinvents herself as a faith leader, and Roxy, the daughter of a London crime boss. What starts as a tingle in the collarbones of teenage girls fast develops into The Day of the Girls, a complete reversal of the power balance in every country. But where will it end?

Prime Video The Power author Naomi Alderman

Is The Power based on the book of the same name? Yes, The Power is based on the science fiction novel The Power by Naomi Alderman, pictured above. Published in 2016 it, became a global bestseller, winning the 2017 Bailey’s Women’s Prize for Fiction and even making it onto former US President Barack Obama’s list of favourite books in the same year. It’s perfect material for a TV adaptation and now Prime Video are set to bring the dystopian tale to the small screen. Who's in The Power cast? Toni Collette (The Sixth Sense, Knives Out) - Mayor Margot Cleary-Lopez (role re-cast from Leslie Mann)

Auli’I Cravalho (Moana) - Jos, Margot's daughter

John Leguizamo (When They See Us) - Rob, Margo's husband

Toheeb Jimoh (French Dispatch) - Tunde Ojo, a Nigerian video journalist

Josh Charles (The Good Wife) - Daniel Dandon

Eddie Marsan ( The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe ) - Bernie Monke, a London crime boss

Ria Zmitrowicz (Three Girls) - Roxy Monke, Bernie's daughter

Zrinka Cvitešić - Tatiana Moskalev

Halle Bush - Faith leader Allie Montgomery

Prime Video Eddie Marsan and Ria Zmitrowicz in The Power

Is there a trailer for The Power? Not yet, but we'll update this page when there is.

What is the release date of The Power on Prime Video? The Power will be available exclusively on Prime Video in March 2023. A specific release date has yet to be confirmed. It was originally set to go into production in February 2020, but filming was delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Power comes from Amazon Studios and SISTER, with Raelle Tucker (True Blood) serving as showrunner. Stream The Power on Prime Video in March 2023.