AMC will be the UK home of Jamie Bell’s spy thriller Turn: Washington Spies. Covering events from 1776 to 1781, the period drama reveals how a farmer and group of childhood friends formed an unlikely alliance of spies that helped turn the tide in the American Revolutionary War.

Turn: Washington Spies - The verdict IMDB rating: 8.1 Rotten Tomatoes fan score: 84% The critics said: "Turn doesn't dumb down history for the audience. Instead, it gives life to some of the messier parts of a period that is too often starched and oversimplified by schoolbooks and politicians" (New York Times) More shows like Turn: Sons of Liberty, John Adams, The Son.

When does Turn: Washington Spies start? The series starts on Monday, June 21 at 9pm on AMC – exclusive to BT TV customers. Watch the US trailer for the series:

What is Turn: Washington Spies about? The series is based on Alexander Rose’s critically acclaimed novel Washington’s Spies. A farmer, Abe (Jamie Bell), and a group of his friends become unlikely spies and turn the tide in America’s fight for independence. Every daring act, every vicious betrayal, every fatal mistake each friend makes resonates in the world around them and literally creates history. Ultimately, this epic drama is about one man at war with himself. Torn between his ideals and his desires, Abe’s personal fight for independence and the daring decisions he’s forced to make pulls him into the fight against his will and sets him on a treacherous journey, changing him from someone living in a world that controls him, to living in a world that he controls.

Who is in the Turn: Washington Spies cast?

The series stars Jamie Bell as Abraham Woodhull, Seth Numrich as Ben Tallmadge, Daniel Henshall as Caleb Brewster, Heather Lind as Anna Strong and Kevin R. McNally as Judge Richard Woodhull. The ensemble also includes Meegan Warner as Mary Woodhull, Burn Gorman as Major Hewlett, Angus MacFadyen as Robert Rogers, JJ Feild as Major John André and Samuel Roukin as Captain Simcoe. How to watch Turn: Washington Spies in the UK The series airs on AMC – a channel exclusive to BT TV customers. Watch AMC on BT TV channel 332/381 HD, the BT Player and the BT TV App. AMC is the UK home of drama series including Fear the Walking Dead, The Terror, The Son and documentaries including An Accidental Studio and Before We Was We: Madness by Madness.