The Bay is back for series 4: Meet the police and suspectsMar 8 | 8 min read
Trigger Point Season 2: Vicky McClure returns to play Lana Washington as filming starts on second season of ITV bomb thriller
Filming is officially underway for the second season of ITV’s Trigger Point, but what can we expect from the series? Here’s everything we know about Trigger Point Season 2 so far.
Fans of edge-of-your-seat, heart-in-your-mouth TV thrillers will need to start preparing themselves for the return of Trigger Point, which has just kicked off filming on Season 2.
Line of Duty’s Vicky McClure returns to play the lead role of police bomb disposal officer (also known as an Expo) Lana Washington.
Trigger Point Season 1 was ITV’s most-watched drama of 2022, averaging an impressive 9.5m viewers per episode.
The ITV bomb thriller is focused on the Expo officers in the Metropolitan Police Bomb Disposal Squad, who risk their lives daily in the face of danger.
Discover all you need to know about Trigger Point season 2, including the rumoured release date, cast, plot, trailer and more.
When is the Trigger Point Season 2 release date?
Trigger Point will air on ITV1 and ITVX.
We’ll update this article when the channel confirms its release date. We predict it will premiere in January 2024.
Trigger Point Season 2 will consist of six episodes.
Filming kicked off in March 2023, following the first table reads in February 2023:
Who’s in the Trigger Point Season 2 cast?
Vicky McClure (Line of Duty, Without Sin) - Lana ‘Wash’ Washington
Nabil Elouahabi (Unforgotten, The Tower) - Hass
Eric Shango (Suspicion) - Danny
Mark Stanley (Happy Valley, The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe) - DI Thom Youngblood
Kerry Godliman (After Life, Whitstable Pearl) - Sonya Reeves
Kris Hitchen (Four Lives) - John
Kevin Eldon (Sanditon) - Jeff
Natalie Simpson (North Sea Connection, Outlander) - DS Helen Morgan
Julian Ovenden (Bridgerton) - Commander John Francis
Tomiwa Edun (Young Wallander, Trying) - Alex
Trigger Point Season 2 features new cast members Natalie Simpson as DS Helen Morgan, Julian Ovenden as Commander John Francis, and Tomiwa Edun as Alex.
Catch all the shows you love on BT TV
Watch the latest shows and sport from Sky with a NOW Membership, Netflix, and Discovery+ all in one place.
What is the Trigger Point Season 2 plot?
In Season 2 Episode 1, Lana is just back from secondment training Ukrainian bomb disposal teams, but has not returned to active duty.
She is giving a routine talk to security officers from major financial institutions about the issues surrounding bomb-centred terrorism, when there is a bomb attack in the heart of the city.
Lana is closest to the incident, but is she ready to take it on?
Who created Trigger Point?
Trigger Point is created by Daniel Brierley.
Trigger Point Season 2 is written by Simon Ashdown (Our House, EastEnders), Amanda Duke (Treason) and Daniel Brierley.
The series is produced by HTM Television which is co-owned by Line of Duty and Bodyguard creator Jed Mercurio and Hat Trick Productions.
The series is executive produced by Mark Redhead (Stephen, Bloodlands), Jessica Sharkey (Bloodlands, Derry Girls) and Vicky McClure with Jed Mercurio (Line of Duty, Bodyguard) and Jimmy Mulville (Bloodlands, Derry Girls).
The series is produced by Mat Chaplin (The Last Kingdom).
It’s directed by Jon East (Bloodlands, The Last Kingdom) and Audrey Cooke (Bloodlands, DI Ray).
Is there a Trigger Point Season 2 trailer?
No, not yet but we’ll update this article when there is.
Trigger Point Season 2 will premiere on ITV1 and ITVX.
Catch up on Trigger Point Season 1 on ITVX.
Feedback