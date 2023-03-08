Fans of edge-of-your-seat, heart-in-your-mouth TV thrillers will need to start preparing themselves for the return of Trigger Point, which has just kicked off filming on Season 2. Line of Duty’s Vicky McClure returns to play the lead role of police bomb disposal officer (also known as an Expo) Lana Washington. Trigger Point Season 1 was ITV’s most-watched drama of 2022, averaging an impressive 9.5m viewers per episode. The ITV bomb thriller is focused on the Expo officers in the Metropolitan Police Bomb Disposal Squad, who risk their lives daily in the face of danger. Discover all you need to know about Trigger Point season 2, including the rumoured release date, cast, plot, trailer and more. Vicky McClure’s top 5 TV shows

When is the Trigger Point Season 2 release date? Trigger Point will air on ITV1 and ITVX. We’ll update this article when the channel confirms its release date. We predict it will premiere in January 2024. Trigger Point Season 2 will consist of six episodes. Filming kicked off in March 2023, following the first table reads in February 2023:

Who’s in the Trigger Point Season 2 cast? Vicky McClure (Line of Duty, Without Sin ) - Lana ‘Wash’ Washington

Nabil Elouahabi ( Unforgotten , The Tower) - Hass

Eric Shango (Suspicion) - Danny

Mark Stanley ( Happy Valley , The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe) - DI Thom Youngblood

Kerry Godliman (After Life, Whitstable Pearl) - Sonya Reeves

Kris Hitchen (Four Lives) - John

Kevin Eldon ( Sanditon ) - Jeff

Natalie Simpson (North Sea Connection, Outlander) - DS Helen Morgan

Julian Ovenden (Bridgerton) - Commander John Francis

Tomiwa Edun (Young Wallander, Trying) - Alex Trigger Point Season 2 features new cast members Natalie Simpson as DS Helen Morgan, Julian Ovenden as Commander John Francis, and Tomiwa Edun as Alex.

What is the Trigger Point Season 2 plot? In Season 2 Episode 1, Lana is just back from secondment training Ukrainian bomb disposal teams, but has not returned to active duty. She is giving a routine talk to security officers from major financial institutions about the issues surrounding bomb-centred terrorism, when there is a bomb attack in the heart of the city. Lana is closest to the incident, but is she ready to take it on?

