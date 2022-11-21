Charlie Cox spy thriller comes to Netflix on Boxing DayNov 21 | 1 min read
Treason: Release date, cast and everything you need to know about Netflix and Charlie Cox spy thriller
Netfix reveals the release date and cast for Charlie Cox’s MI6 TV series Treason, which is coming this Christmas.
Throw together spy thrills and twists, Charlie Cox and a script from the writer of A Bridge of Spies and you’ve got yourself a seriously exciting TV series for Boxing Day 2022.
Treason is Netflix’s highly anticipated new MI6 drama series, which suggests we should “question everything, suspect everyone”.
Here is everything you need to know about Treason, which will be released in time for a post-Christmas Day binge.
What is the Treason release date?
Treason is launched globally on Netflix on 26 December, 2022.
All five episodes of the spy thriller will be available to watch on Boxing Day.
Treason cast
- Charlie Cox (Daredevil) – Plays Adam Lawrence
- Oona Chaplin (Game of Thrones, Taboo) - Plays Maddy De Costa
- Olga Kurylenko (Quantum of Solace) – Plays Kara Yerzov
- Ciaran Hinds (Belfast, The Terror) – Plays Sir Martin Angelis
- Tracy Ifeachor (Treadstone, The Originals) - Plays Dede
What is the Treason plot?
Charlie Cox stars as MI6 agent Adam Lawrence, who has been trained and groomed by the agency to reach the top of the organisation.
However, when his past catches up with him in the form of Russian spy Kara, played by James Bond star Olga Kurylenko, Adam has to question everything and everyone in his life.
A triangle develops between Adam, Kara and Adam’s wife Maddy (Oona Chaplin) as they all try to navigate the secrets and lies in their relationships and protect “those they love most”.
Who are the creators of Treason?
Treason is created and written by Matt Charman, the writer of Tom Hanks Cold War movie Bridge of Spies.
Charman is joined by directors Louise Hooper (The Sandman, The Witcher) and Sarah O’Gorman (The Witcher, The Last Kingdom).
Watch Treason on Netflix from 26 December
