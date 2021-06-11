When Top Boy was cancelled by Channel 4 in 2013, fans were crestfallen. But Netflix came to the rescue, confirming two more seasons in 2017. And when the third season arrived two years later, it was worth the wait – it comprised 10 episodes, in comparison to the four-episode seasons dished out by the terrestrial channel. Fans are again eager to see more, so find out what we know about the fourth season so far, which Netflix is calling Top Boy 2. What's Top Boy about? In a nutshell, it follows the lives of drug dealers Dushane (Ashley Walters) and Sully (Kane ‘Kano’ Robinson) as they ply their trade on the Summerhouse estate. Of course, as their reputation and bank balance grows so do their problems, and they're faced with life or death challenges from rival gangs and organisations, not to mention the law. The relationship between these two key characters evolves throughout the show as their situations change along the way. Reaching the top doesn't mean resting on your laurels and the duo will need to keep their wits about them to stay ahead of the game and safe from anyone trying to take their throne.

Production for Top Boy 2 began in spring 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

What will happen in Top Boy 2?



*Warning: Season 3 spoilers ahead* Netflix gave us a glimpse into what to expect from Top Boy 2, with the following plot summary for the new series: This season sees Dushane (Walters) on a roll. He won the war against the young pretender Jamie (Ward), leaving his Summerhouse crew unrivaled in the end and making more money than ever. Life with Shelley (Ajikawo) is going well too and allows him to dream of a future away from the road. But then a problem from an unexpected quarter arises and threatens to bring it all crashing down. Meanwhile, haunted by killing his friend Dris, Sully (Robinson) is trying to find peace and get his life back on track. But when family comes calling he's forced to ride back into the only world he knows. While Stef (Oshunremi) tries to understand how his best friend Ats could have betrayed him, Dushane's offer to Jamie causes restlessness within the gang. There’s a lot of bad feeling and a lot of tension. There will be consequences. We also know that Jaq's sister Lauryn will return and play a bigger role in Top Boy 2. In season 3, Lauryn went on the run after spilling secrets to her boyfriend Leyton. This led to an attempted hit on Sully. In Top Boy 2 Lauryn is involved in a new relationship in Liverpool. Fashion model Adwoa Aboah also stars in Top Boy 2, featuring as Jaq's new girlfriend. Check out the interview with Adwoa Aboah and Saffron Hocking below:

Top Boy cast

Dushane (Ashley Walters), Sully (Kane ‘Kano’ Robinson), Jamie (Micheal Ward) all return as the heavy hitters in the drug game, as well as Lizzie (Lisa Dwan) who supplied Jamie with product in season 3.

Shelley (Simbi Ajikawo ‘Little Simz’) returns as Dushane’s love interest. Jaq (Jasmine Jobson) is back in Dushane’s corner, while Jamie’s right hand man Kit (Kadeem Ramsay) returns. Jaq’s sister Lauryn (Saffron Hocking) reappears too, after blabbing secrets about Dushane and Sully to Leyton.

Plus, Ats’ mum Amma (Jolade Obasola) is back, as are Jamie’s brothers Aaron (Hope Ikpoku) and Stef (Araloylin Oshunremi).

New cast for this season includes Josephine De La Baume (A Very Secret Service), Howard Charles (Shadow and Bone), Erin Kellyman (The Green Knight), as well as rap and grime artist ‘NoLay’ (Natalie Athanasiou) and Adwoa Aboah (Becks), marking her acting debut.

Where is Top Boy set and where is Top Boy filmed?

The show is set on the fictional Summerhouse estate in Hackney, East London. And many of the intense scenes are shot on the streets of Hackney. Summerhouse estate is actually based on the De Beauvoir estate in Hackney, near Haggerston, off the Kingsland Road. But other parts of London get a look in too. School scenes have been shot at Walworth Academy in Southwark, hospital scenes at Whipps Cross in Leytonstone, clubbing scenes in Chelsea and snooker hall get-togethers in Stoke Newington. Plus season 3 (season 1 on Netflix) featured filming locations in Manchester, Margate and Jamaica. Top Boy 2 has scenes in Spain and Morocco.

How many seasons are there of Top Boy, and where can I watch it? This is where it gets a bit confusing, so bear with us… The first three series of Top Boy are all streaming on Netflix, but note that the first two seasons – which originally aired on Channel 4 – have been renamed Top Boy: Summerhouse. The third season is presented as Top Boy season 1 on Netflix. The fourth outing will be known as Top Boy 2 when it is released on Netflix. Is Top Boy ending after series 4? There's no news on whether more seasons will follow after series 4, but given the response to the show being cancelled on Channel 4 and the positive response season 3 received on Netflix, we'd expect more to come. Of course, that will also depend on the main characters committing to more stories, but there's certainly plenty of scope for more Top Boy in the future.