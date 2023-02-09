In Spotlight: Arsher Ali’s best TV and movie rolesFeb 10 | 3 min read
Then You Run: Cast, release date and everything you need to know about Sky Max teen thriller
An adaptation of Zoran Drvenkar’s thriller novel, You, this Sky Max thriller is about a teen summer holiday that spirals out of control.
A gang of teenagers, a trip to Rotterdam, a dead body, three kilos of heroin and a gang of deadly criminals – Then You Run has all the ingredients to be a must-watch thriller.
Coming to Sky Max with NOW in 2023, the series is adapted from Zoran Drvenkar’s acclaimed novel You and will star Leah McNamara, Vivian Oparah, Yasmin Monet Prince and Isidora Fairhurst as the teen friends who end up on a summer holiday from hell.
The series has been adapted for TV by Ben Chanan (Cyberbully, The Capture).
Here is everything you need to know about Then You Run including a first-look trailer for the series…
What is Then You Run about?
Then You Run is the story of a close-knit group of rebellious London teenagers on a getaway in Rotterdam.
Things take a dark turn for the girls after the estranged father of Tara (Leah McNamara) is discovered dead.
The gang find themselves on the run across Europe with three kilos of heroin and a host of deadly criminals snapping at their heels, including Tara’s gangster uncle Reagan (Richard Coyle).
What is the Then You Run release date?
Then You Run will be released on Sky Max with NOW in 2023.
As soon as the release date is confirmed, we’ll update you.
How many Then You Run episodes are there?
The limited series will have eight episodes.
Then You Run trailer – Thrilling first look
The first trailer for Then You Run gives you a flavour of the dark humour, bloody action and shocking twists you can expect in this thrilling series.
Then You Run cast
- Leah McNamara – Plays Tara
- Vivian Oparah – Plays Stink
- Yasmin Monet Prince – Plays Ruth
- Isidora Fairhurst – Plays Nessi
- Richard Coyle – Plays Uncle Reagan
The series centres on a cast of rising stars;Leah McNamara (Normal People, Danny Boy), Vivian Oparah (I May Destroy You), Yasmin Monet Prince (Hanna, Unsaid Stories) and newcomer Isidora Fairhurst.
Viewers will recognise Richard Coyle, who plays Tara’s gangster uncle Reagan from BBC sitcom Coupling, the Prince of Persia movie, Fantastic Beats: The Secrets of Dumbledore and Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.
What book is Then You Run based on?
Then You Run is adapted from Zoran Drvenkar’s book You..
Croatian-born Drvenkar, who also wrote the dark crime novel Sorry, released You in 2014.
The writer, who lives in Germany, has written over 20 novels and has won acclaim for his stylish and thrilling dark crime stories.
The Washington Post described You as “a thriller that actually thrills” and a book that was “above” its crime fiction contemporaries.
How to watch Then You Run
Then You Run will air in the UK on Sky Max with NOW.
The series is coming in 2023.
