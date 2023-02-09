A gang of teenagers, a trip to Rotterdam, a dead body, three kilos of heroin and a gang of deadly criminals – Then You Run has all the ingredients to be a must-watch thriller.

Coming to Sky Max with NOW in 2023, the series is adapted from Zoran Drvenkar’s acclaimed novel You and will star Leah McNamara, Vivian Oparah, Yasmin Monet Prince and Isidora Fairhurst as the teen friends who end up on a summer holiday from hell.

The series has been adapted for TV by Ben Chanan (Cyberbully, The Capture).

Here is everything you need to know about Then You Run including a first-look trailer for the series…

What is Then You Run about?

Then You Run is the story of a close-knit group of rebellious London teenagers on a getaway in Rotterdam.

Things take a dark turn for the girls after the estranged father of Tara (Leah McNamara) is discovered dead.

The gang find themselves on the run across Europe with three kilos of heroin and a host of deadly criminals snapping at their heels, including Tara’s gangster uncle Reagan (Richard Coyle).

What is the Then You Run release date?

Then You Run will be released on Sky Max with NOW in 2023.

As soon as the release date is confirmed, we’ll update you.

How many Then You Run episodes are there?

The limited series will have eight episodes.

Then You Run trailer – Thrilling first look