It’s the sword-slashing Christmas present we’ve all been waiting for.

Netflix has confirmed that it will be delivering the highly anticipated prequel The Witcher: Blood Origin on Christmas Day, 2022. Set before the events of global phenomenon The Witcher, Blood Origin will explore the creation of the first prototype Witcher and cover the 'Conjunction of the Spheres' when the worlds of monsters, men and elves become one. Here is everything you need to know about the limited series… What is The Witcher: Blood Origin release date?

Netflix

The Witcher: Blood Origin is released globally on Sunday, 25 December on Netflix. All four episodes will be released at launch.

The Witcher: Blood Origin - First look full trailer

The first full trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin reveals a little more on what fans can expect in the prequel - including the surprise reveal that Joey Batey's bard Jaskier will appear in the four-part mini-series. Jaskier's connection with the series is expected to come from Minnie Driver's Seamchair character, who asks him in the trailer to "sing a story back to life". The trailer also includes some new footage of Lenny Henry as Chief Sage Balor and the show's three key characters played by Michelle Yeoh, Sophia Brown, and Laurence O’Fuarain.

6 months half price on all our TV packages Save up to £250 on our flexible TV packages. Catch all the TV and sport you love in one place together with our Superfast Fibre broadband. See TV deals

Who is making The Witcher: Blood Origin?

The show's creative team is led by Declan De Barra and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. The Witcher author Andrzej Sapkowski was a creative consultant on the series. "As a lifelong fan of fantasy, I am beyond excited to tell the story The Witcher: Blood Origin," said De Barra. "A question has been burning in my mind ever since I first read The Witcher books - What was the Elven world really like before the cataclysmic arrival of the humans? I've always been fascinated by the rise and fall of civilizations, how science, discovery, and culture flourish right before that fall. "How vast swathes of knowledge are lost forever in such a short time, often compounded by colonization and a rewriting of history. Leaving only fragments of a civilization’s true story behind." How does The Witcher: Blood Origin connect with The Witcher timeline and story

Netflix

The Witcher: Blood Origin will tell the tale of the Elven civilization before its fall, and most importantly will reveal the forgotten history of the very first Witcher. Set 1200 years before the events of The Witcher, Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time - the creation of the first prototype Witcher and the events that lead to the pivotal conjunction of the spheres, when the world of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one. “It is exciting that the world of Witcher - as planned in the very beginning - is expanding,” said Andrzej Sapkowski “I hope it will bring more fans to the world of my books.” Who is in The Witcher: Blood Origin cast?

The Witcher: Blood Origin full cast list

Netflix

Michelle Yeoh – Plays Scían

Laurence O’Fuarain – Plays Fjall

Sophia Brown – Plays Eile

Minnie Driver – Plays Seanchai

Lenny Henry – Plays Chief Druid Balor

Mirren Mack – Plays Empress Merwyn

Lizzie Annis – Plays Zacare

Francesca Mills – Plays Meldof

Zach Wyatt – Plays Syndril

Huw Novelli – Plays Brother Death

Nathaniel Curtis – Plays Brían

Dylan Moran – Plays Uthrok One-Nut

Jacob Collins-Levy – Plays Eredin

Amy Murray – Plays Fenrik

Mark Rowley – Plays King Alvitir

Daniel Fathers – Plays Osfar

Faoileann Cunningham – Plays Rhy

Kim Adis – Plays Ket

Hebe Beardsall – Plays Catrin

Ella Schrey-Yeats – Plays Ithlinne

Claire Cooper – Plays Aevenien

Joey Batey - Plays Jaskier

Michelle Yeoh – Plays Scían

Netflix

Scían is the very last of her nomadic tribe of sword-elves. No one can come close to her artistry with the blade, and no one carries as much loss within their heart. When a chance presents itself to retrieve a stolen sacred sword, taken from her fallen tribe by nefarious means, she launches herself into a deadly quest that will change the outcome of the Continent. Michelle Yeoh is best known for starring in Star Trek: Discovery, Crazy Rich Asians, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Memoirs of a Geisha and Tomorrow Never Dies. She also recently starred in Everything Everywhere All At Once and Gunpowder Milkshake. She will star soon in James Cameron’s long-awaited Avatar sequels.

Laurence O’Fuarain – Plays Fjall

Netflix

Born into a clan of warriors sworn to protect a King, Fjall carries a deep scar within, the death of a loved one who fell in battle trying to save him. A scar that won't let him settle, or make peace with himself or the world around him. In his quest for redemption, Fjall will find himself fighting beside the most unlikely of allies as he carves a path of vengeance across a continent in turmoil.

Laurence O’Fuarain has previously starred in Vikings, Game of Thrones and AMC’s Into the Badlands. Sophia Brown – Plays Éile

Netflix

Éile, an elite warrior blessed with the voice of a goddess, has left her clan and position as Queen's guardian to follow her heart as a nomadic musician. A grand reckoning on the continent forces her to return to the way of the blade in her quest for vengeance and redemption. Sophia Brown has previously starred in Marcella, Clique, Giri/Haji and The Capture.

6 months half price on all our TV packages Save up to £250 on our flexible TV packages. Catch all the TV and sport you love in one place together with our Superfast Fibre broadband. See TV deals

Where is The Witcher: Blood Origin filmed - Set locations

Showrunner Declan de Barra introduced Witcher fans to life on the set on Blood Origin with a behind-the-scenes tour of filming locations. The show was largely filmed at Arborfield Studios, where The Witcher is also filmed. But it also included stunning on location filming in Iceland.

When is The Witcher season 3 released?

Netflix

The Witcher season 3 is coming in summer 2023. Henry Cavill (Enola Holmes) will return for a final season as Geralt of Rivia, alongside Anya Chalotra (Yennefer of Vengerberg) and Freya Allan (Princess Cirilla of Cintra). Netflix has revealed the following details about the latest season of the fantasy series: As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line - or risk losing each other forever. Is Henry Cavill leaving The Witcher?

Netflix

Season 3 of The Witcher will be Cavill’s last playing Geralt of Rivia. He will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth (The Hunger Games) as the lead in the Netflix series. "My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4," said Cavill. "In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men." Liam Hemsworth said in a statement: "Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure. "Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world."