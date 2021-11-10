This new thriller from Emmy-winning production company Two Brothers Pictures (Baptiste, The Missing, Fleabag), follows the story of ‘The Man’, played by BAFTA-nominated Jamie Dorman (A Private War, The Fall) as he’s plunged into a journey of self-discovery set against the unforgiving Australian outback. What is The Tourist? The Tourist is a new six-part series from the BBC, full of shocks and surprises. But while the tension runs high throughout this thrilling and sometimes brutal show, it’s not without its light-hearted and downright funny moments, thanks to an ensemble of quirky and enigmatic characters. The series has been created by Harry and Jack Williams, who have a reputation for writing gripping thrillers including The Missing and its spin-off Baptiste, psychological drama Liar and current ITV hit Angela Black. What’s the plot?

BBC

The Tourist follows the story of The Man, a Brit who suddenly finds himself being chased off the road by an ominous tank truck in the Australian outback. When he awakes in hospital, lucky to have survived, he has no idea who he is. The Man’s search for answers takes him back through the unforgiving outback, while frightening figures from his past pursue his every move. As The Man starts to rediscover himself, he’s also faced with the question of who he’s become – a question he’ll need to find answers to fast. Can he unlock the secrets of his identity before he’s captured and killed? Who’s in the cast?

BBC

BAFTA-nominated actor Jamie Dornan has the enviable title of ‘The Man’ – the lead protagonist in The Tourist. Dornan’s biggest role to date is as Christian Grey in the film Fifty Shades of Grey. He also starred in hit show The Fall, alongside Gillian Anderson, and in films such as Wild Mountain Thyme and A Private War. The Tourist also stars Danielle Macdonald, who has appeared alongside Jennifer Aniston in Dumplin’ and Sandra Bullock in the Netflix smash Bird Box. Shalom Brune-Franklin (Line of Duty, Roadkill), Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (Trapped, The Missing), Alex Dimitriades (The End, The Cry), also play key roles, while Damon Herriman, who played Charles Manson in Mindhunter and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) takes the role of Detective Inspector Lachlan Rogers. Is there a trailer? There is. Get a flavour of The Tourist by watching the BBC's promo clip below.

When is The Tourist on TV? The first two episodes of The Tourist are on BBC One at 9pm on New Year's Day, with the series continuing through January on BBC One and on BBC iPlayer.