Hollywood superstar Chris Pratt returns to TV with a bang in military thriller The Terminal List. The new eight episode action series, which will be perfect viewing for fans of Jack Ryan and Reacher, is released in July on Prime Video. Adapted from Jack Carr’s hit novel, we can expect a cocktail of explosions, shoot-outs and an A-list cast in the thick of the action. Here is everything you need to know about The Terminal List. What is The Terminal List?

Based on the best-selling novel by Jack Carr, The Terminal List follows James Reece (Chris Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions over his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life, but the lives of those he loves. If you want to watch Chris Pratt going from broken-down Navy SEAL to fired-up, revenge-seeking, man on a mission, this is the TV series for you. When is the Terminal List released in the UK?

Watch The Terminal List on Prime Video from 1 July, 2022. All eight episodes will be released at once. The Terminal List trailer

If you're on the fence about The Terminal List, the trailer, above, should help you make up your mind. If your ready for Chris Pratt as a Navy SEAL out to claim revenge on those who have done him wrong – this is right your street. It looks like a classic heart-pounding, nerve-shredding action thriller.

The Terminal List cast

Chris Pratt - Plays Lt. Commander James Reece

Taylor Kitsch - Plays Ben Edwards

Constance Wu - Plays Katie Buranek

Jeanne Tripplehorn - Plays Lorraine Hartley

Riley Keough - Plays Lauren Reece

Patrick Schwarzenegger - Plays Donny Mitchell

Arlo Mertz - Plays Lucy Reece

Jai Courtney – Plays Steven Horn

JD Pardo - Plays Tony Liddel

LaMonica Garrett - Plays Commander Fox

Christina Vidal Mitchell - Plays Mac Wilson

Sean Gunn

Alexis Louder - Plays Nicole Deptul

Tom Amandes - Plays Vic

Jared Shaw – Plays Ernest "Boozer" Vickers

Catherine Dyer Plays Rachel Campbell

Remi Adeleke - Plays Terrell "Tee" Daniels

Hiram A. Murray - Plays Jackson

Matthew Rauch - Plays Captain Howard

Will there be a Terminal List season 2? The show's creators Dave DiGilio and Antoine Fuqua are hoping The Terminal List will return and have started planning future seasons based on Jack Carr’s other James Reece stories. “That's the goal. We certainly went into it with that big picture of wanting to do that. So, if we get blessed and [are] successful, Amazon will do it again,” Antoine Fuqua told Screen Rant. Dave DiGilio added: “Yeah, we have a roadmap for each season ahead of us. The only problem is this man [Jack Carr] writes one book per year, and it takes us a lot longer to make a show.” The Terminal List book series – More James Reece stories

