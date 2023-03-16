A Town Called Malice review: A sugar-rush of 80s nostalgia and escapismMar 16 | 2 min read
The Tattooist of Auschwitz: Jonah Hauer-King set to headline new TV adaptation of World War II bestseller
The story is based on the real lives of Lale Sokolov and his wife, who met and fell in love in the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp during World War Two.
Jonah Hauer-King (The Little Mermaid, World on Fire) will play the lead role of Lale Sokolov in the new TV adaptation of The Tattooist of Auschwitz.
The English actor will star alongside Anna Próchniak (Baptiste, Warsaw 44) as Gita Furman, who he meets when tattooing her prisoner number on her arm in the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp during World War Two.
The heartrending series is adapted from the bestselling novel of the same name by Heather Morris, which has sold over 12m copies globally.
The novel is based on the couples’ real lives, and tells the true story of how they found bravery and love in the darkest of places.
It’s a joint Sky Atlantic and Peacock TV adaptation.
From the rumoured release date to the cast, plot, trailer, and more, we reveal everything we know so far about The Tattooist of Auschwitz.
What is The Tattooist of Auschwitz release date?
The Tattooist of Auschwitz will be released on Sky Atlantic with streaming service NOW in 2024. A specific release date has yet to be revealed.
The limited series will consist of six episodes.
It will launch on Peacock in the US.
All the TV and sport you love in one place
Get BT TV and catch shows like The Last of Us, Django and Funny Woman, plus the latest from Sky Sports with a NOW Membership.
Who’s in the cast of The Tattooist of Auschwitz?
Jonah Hauer-King (The Little Mermaid, World on Fire) - Lale Sokolov
Anna Próchniak (Baptiste, Warsaw 44) - Gita Furman
Melanie Lynskey (The Last of Us, Yellowjackets) - Heather Morris, author of The Tattooist of Auschwitz novel
Jonas Nay (Deutschland 83, 86, 89) - Stefan Baretzki
What is The Tattooist of Auschwitz plot?
The Tattooist of Auschwitz tells the powerful, real life story of Lale Sokolov, a Jewish prisoner who is given the job of tattooing identification numbers on fellow prisoners’ arms in the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp during World War Two.
One day, he meets Gita Furman when tattooing her prisoner number on her arm.
They experience love at first sight, and so begins a courageous, unforgettable, and human story, told through one man’s memory and experience of Auschwitz-Birkenau; a tale of the very best of humanity in the very worst of circumstances.
Who created The Tattooist of Auschwitz?
The Tattooist of Auschwitz is based on the bestselling novel by Heather Morris.
Award-winning director Tali Shalom-Ezer (My Days of Mercy, Princess) is attached to direct all six episodes, bringing a unique perspective to the series.
Lead Writer Jacquelin Perske is also an Executive Producer on the project and Heather Morris is Story Consultant.
Evan Placey and Gabbie Asher are episode writers.
Is there a trailer for The Tattooist of Auschwitz?
No, but The Tattooist of Auschwitz is currently in production, so we hope we’ll get to see a trailer later in 2023.
The Tattooist of Auschwitz will be released on Sky Atlantic with NOW in 2024.
Main image copyright: Sky UK
All the TV and sport you love in one place
Get BT TV and catch shows like The Last of Us, Django and Funny Woman, plus the latest from Sky Sports with a NOW Membership.
Feedback