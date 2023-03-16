Jonah Hauer-King (The Little Mermaid, World on Fire) will play the lead role of Lale Sokolov in the new TV adaptation of The Tattooist of Auschwitz.

The English actor will star alongside Anna Próchniak (Baptiste, Warsaw 44) as Gita Furman, who he meets when tattooing her prisoner number on her arm in the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp during World War Two.

The heartrending series is adapted from the bestselling novel of the same name by Heather Morris, which has sold over 12m copies globally.

The novel is based on the couples’ real lives, and tells the true story of how they found bravery and love in the darkest of places.

It’s a joint Sky Atlantic and Peacock TV adaptation.

From the rumoured release date to the cast, plot, trailer, and more, we reveal everything we know so far about The Tattooist of Auschwitz.

What is The Tattooist of Auschwitz release date?

The Tattooist of Auschwitz will be released on Sky Atlantic with streaming service NOW in 2024. A specific release date has yet to be revealed.

The limited series will consist of six episodes.

It will launch on Peacock in the US.