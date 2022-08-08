Highly anticipated thriller The Suspect, starring Poldark’s Aidan Turner, is coming this August to ITV. An adaptation of Michael Robotham’s best-selling novel, The Suspect is a classic nail-biting, psychological drama, from the producers of Line of Duty and Vigil. Packed with twists, this tense series focuses on the story of clinical psychologist Dr Joseph O’Loughlin (Turner), whose perfect life suddenly begins to fall apart when he finds himself at the centre of a murder case. An unmissable autumn drama, the book has been adapted for the screen by Peter Berry (Gangs of London). Here is everything you need to know about The Suspect… When is The Suspect released on ITV?

The Suspect starts on ITV on Monday 29 August at 9pm. Each episode will be available on the ITV Hub immediately after broadcast.

What is The Suspect about? The series introduces Doctor Joe O’Loughlin, played by Aidan Turner, who appears to have the perfect life – a devoted wife, a loving daughter, a successful practice as a clinical psychologist, a healthy media profile and a lucrative publishing deal. He’s even a hero online after rescuing a young patient who was ready to jump from the 10th floor of the hospital where Joe works. When a young woman is found in a shallow grave in a West London cemetery, veteran police officer DI Vincent Ruiz (Shaun Parkes) and his young partner DS Riya Devi (Anjli Mohindra) are assigned to the investigation. But is this a case of suicide or has the young woman been murdered? As a successful author, Doctor Joe’s opinion is much sought after and when he meets DS Devi he’s only too willing to offer help with profiling and his expertise.

Now known for his risk-taking and rule-breaking, does Joe have more to hide? His recent diagnosis with a debilitating illness could explain his behaviour. But as the investigation into Catherine’s death gathers pace, we start to wonder whether we know the real Joe or does he have a secret life? And has his work as a clinical psychologist prompted him to develop a criminal mindset - or worse?

How many episodes of The Suspect will there be?

The Suspect is a five-episode thriller. Who is in The Suspect 2022 cast?

Aidan Turner (Poldark, Leonardo, The Hobbit Trilogy) - Plays Dr Joe O'Loughlin

Shaun Parkes (Small Axe) - Plays DI Ruiz

Anjli Mohindra (The Lazarus Project, Vigil, Bodyguard) - Plays DS Devi

Sian Clifford (Quiz, Fleabag)

Camilla Beeput (Save Me (Too), Peep Show)

Adam James (Vigil, Doctor Foster)

Bobby Schofield (Anne, Time)

Bronagh Waugh (The Fall, Ridley, Hollyoaks)

Angela Griffin (Cutting It, White Lines) Aidan Turner leads an impressive cast for the 2022 adaptation. “I am thrilled to be taking on the complex and demanding role of Joseph O’Loughlin, a man with so much to give but so much to lose, and a hidden darker side," he said. Author Michael Robotham described Aidan Turner as “an inspired choice” to play the lead character of Joe O’Loughlin. “I could not be in safer hands,” said the crime writer. Writer Peter Berry said: "We needed an actor to draw an audience in, Joe had to be someone they wanted to be with. Magnetic, handsome, complex, with a voice you could listen to all day long. That’s Aidan. "So from the start the audience would buy into the idea that Joe could never be a murderer - then we needed to turn that around, for the audience to see Joe as manipulative, cunning, a dangerous monster. Then to switch it back again. "Are we watching a brilliant clinical psychologist being framed for a heinous crime or is he using his insight into human nature to get away with murder? And perhaps it’s more than one murder." Who are the creators of The Suspect?

The Suspect is made by World Productions – the team famous for creating hit series Line of Duty and Vigil. The creative team behind the ITV drama series include: Screenwriter: Peter Berry (Gangs of London)

Director: James Strong (Vigil, Liar, Broadchurch)

Executive Producer: Jake Lushington (Vigil, Born to Kill) “Bringing The Suspect to the screen has been a fantastic and fascinating journey,” said writer Peter Berry. “I hope the audience will find it equally enthralling as they delve the depths of a truly iconic character caught up in a story that will test his faith in his profession, his family and himself.” What is the book The Suspect is based on?

