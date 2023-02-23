Great news for fans of supernatural thrills - The Rig season 2 is confirmed

After the mysterious ending left the door open, Amazon Prime Video has given the green light for The Rig to return.

The cast of season 1 – including Martin Compston (Line of Duty), Iain Glen (Game of Thrones), and Emily Hampshire (Schitt’s Creek) – will all be back for the second installment of the hit series.

“The Rig’s popularity around the world is a testament to the fantastic ensemble cast and the vision of the creators—the crew behind the crew,” said Prime Video’s Dan Grabiner.

“We can’t wait to welcome back Iain, Martin, and Emily, and see what writer and creator David Macpherson has in store for the Kinloch Bravo team next.”

Producers Wild Mercury added: “We were thrilled by the audience response to series one, and can’t wait to dive back in, continuing the journey of our characters with our hugely talented cast and creative team.”

What is The Rig season 2 release date?