The Rig season 2 confirmed: Prime Video reveal the supernatural thriller will return
Great news for fans of supernatural thrills - The Rig season 2 is confirmed
After the mysterious ending left the door open, Amazon Prime Video has given the green light for The Rig to return.
The cast of season 1 – including Martin Compston (Line of Duty), Iain Glen (Game of Thrones), and Emily Hampshire (Schitt’s Creek) – will all be back for the second installment of the hit series.
“The Rig’s popularity around the world is a testament to the fantastic ensemble cast and the vision of the creators—the crew behind the crew,” said Prime Video’s Dan Grabiner.
“We can’t wait to welcome back Iain, Martin, and Emily, and see what writer and creator David Macpherson has in store for the Kinloch Bravo team next.”
Producers Wild Mercury added: “We were thrilled by the audience response to series one, and can’t wait to dive back in, continuing the journey of our characters with our hugely talented cast and creative team.”
What is The Rig season 2 release date?
It has been confirmed that The Rig season 2 will start filming in Edinburgh later this year.
Season 1 had a lengthy production process because of changes and delays forced by Covid. Hopefully, the wait won’t be quite as long second time around as fans eagerly await new episodes.
The earliest we can probably expect season 2 is late 2024.
What is The Rig season 2 plot?
Prime Video has revealed that the crew of Kinloch Bravo will be in a “bold new location” and face “new dangers” in season 2.
Not only will the crew be dealing with the emotional and physical fallout from series 1, they will also be confronted by “swirling conspiracies, conflicts, and new threats from the dark depths of the world’s oceans it has unleashed”.
The new episodes will continue exploring themes about the future of the planet and wrap them all up in an epic and thrilling story.
"It was always my aim to build a story that starts in Scotland but speaks to a global audience about global themes,” said David Macpherson, writer and creator.
“In series 2, I'm looking forward to expanding the world of our show through the eyes of our excellent cast, as we deliver more shocks and thrills and delve deeper into both our characters’ and our show's expanding original mythology.”
The Rig season 2 cast
The confirmed returning cast list for season 2 includes:
- Iain Glen - Plays Magnus MacMillan
- Martin Compston - Plays Fulmer Hamilton
- Emily Hampshire - Plays Rose Mason
- Rochenda Sandall - Plays Cat Braithwaite
- Owen Teale - Plays Lars Hutton
- Mark Addy - Plays David Coake
- Molly Vevers - Plays Heather Shaw
- Abraham Popoola - Plays Easter Ayodeji
- Stuart McQuarrie - Plays Colin Murchison
