If you need something to watch on Prime Video after Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, supernatural thriller The Rig looks like a must-watch in early 2023. Bringing together an impressive cast and the perfect location for chills and thrills – a North Sea oil rig - the eagerly-awaited series is coming soon to the streaming service. Here is everything you need to know about The Rig... When is The Rig release date on Prime Video?

The Rig will launch exclusively on Prime Video on Friday 6 January 2023. It will consist of six episodes. Prime Video’s Daisy Mount - Head of Amazon Originals for the UK - revealed at the Edinburgh TV Festival 2022 that the series had been a long time in production because of the considerable visual effects in the show. "We are looking for shows that are very entertainment first, we're looking for shows that are bold and unique and feel very specific to Prime Video, that you could only find on a streamer like ours," she said. “The Rig really delivers in that respect, but also what we really challenge ourselves on is shows that don't compromise on character and emotional heart and I think what David Macpherson, the writer, has done here really delivers on that.”

Who's in The Rig cast?

Iain Glen ( Game of Thrones , Mrs Wilson) plays Magnus MacMillan, Offshore Installation Manager of the rig and leader of the crew

, Mrs Wilson) plays Magnus MacMillan, Offshore Installation Manager of the rig and leader of the crew Emily Hampshire (Schitt's Creek) plays Rose Mason - the scientist and oil company rep and a fresh face on-board the rig

Martin Compston ( Line of Duty , Traces) plays Communications Officer Fulmer Hamilton

, Traces) plays Communications Officer Fulmer Hamilton Rochenda Sandall (Criminal: UK, Small Axe) plays Medic Cat Braithwaite

Owen Teale (Game of Thrones, A Discovery of Witches) is Head Driller Lars Hutton

Richard Pepple ( Bridgerton , Cobra) is crew boss Grant Dunlin

, Cobra) is crew boss Grant Dunlin Mark Bonnar (Guilt, Quiz) is Deck Foreman Alwyn Evans

Calvin Demba (Life, Last Christmas) plays Drill Hand Baz Roberts

Emun Elliott (Guilt) is rig mechanic Leck Longman

Abraham Popoola (Cruella) is rig crane driver Easter Ayodeji

Stuart McQuarrie (Des) is Head Chef Colin Murchison

Molly Vevers (The Spanish Princess) plays roustabout Heather Shaw What is The Rig plot?

