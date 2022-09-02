The Rig is the supernatural thriller you need in 2023Nov 29 | 2 min read
The Rig: When is the North Sea oil rig thriller released on Prime Video? Who are the cast? All you need to know about the epic series
Supernatural thriller The Rig, starring Iain Glen, Emily Hampshire, along with Martin Compston and Owen Teale in a mini Line of Duty reunion, is one of the must-watch shows for 2023.
If you need something to watch on Prime Video after Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, supernatural thriller The Rig looks like a must-watch in early 2023.
Bringing together an impressive cast and the perfect location for chills and thrills – a North Sea oil rig - the eagerly-awaited series is coming soon to the streaming service.
Here is everything you need to know about The Rig...
When is The Rig release date on Prime Video?
The Rig will launch exclusively on Prime Video on Friday 6 January 2023.
It will consist of six episodes.
Prime Video’s Daisy Mount - Head of Amazon Originals for the UK - revealed at the Edinburgh TV Festival 2022 that the series had been a long time in production because of the considerable visual effects in the show.
"We are looking for shows that are very entertainment first, we're looking for shows that are bold and unique and feel very specific to Prime Video, that you could only find on a streamer like ours," she said.
“The Rig really delivers in that respect, but also what we really challenge ourselves on is shows that don't compromise on character and emotional heart and I think what David Macpherson, the writer, has done here really delivers on that.”
Who's in The Rig cast?
- Iain Glen (Game of Thrones, Mrs Wilson) plays Magnus MacMillan, Offshore Installation Manager of the rig and leader of the crew
- Emily Hampshire (Schitt's Creek) plays Rose Mason - the scientist and oil company rep and a fresh face on-board the rig
- Martin Compston (Line of Duty, Traces) plays Communications Officer Fulmer Hamilton
- Rochenda Sandall (Criminal: UK, Small Axe) plays Medic Cat Braithwaite
- Owen Teale (Game of Thrones, A Discovery of Witches) is Head Driller Lars Hutton
- Richard Pepple (Bridgerton, Cobra) is crew boss Grant Dunlin
- Mark Bonnar (Guilt, Quiz) is Deck Foreman Alwyn Evans
- Calvin Demba (Life, Last Christmas) plays Drill Hand Baz Roberts
- Emun Elliott (Guilt) is rig mechanic Leck Longman
- Abraham Popoola (Cruella) is rig crane driver Easter Ayodeji
- Stuart McQuarrie (Des) is Head Chef Colin Murchison
- Molly Vevers (The Spanish Princess) plays roustabout Heather Shaw
What is The Rig plot?
Magnus (Iain Glen) and his crew aboard the Kinloch Bravo oil rig are stationed off the Scottish coast in the dangerous waters of the North Sea.
However, when they are due to return to the mainland, a “mysterious and all-enveloping fog” causes tremors on the rig and cuts all their communication with the outside world.
So far, so creepy.
The six-part thriller will explore how this unknown force impacts on the trust and relationships on the rig as bonds are broken, alliances formed and a generational fault line is exposed.
Loyalties are stretched as “forces beyond their imagination” drive the crew to their limits. It doesn’t sound like a show for the faint-hearted!
Where is The Rig filmed?
The series was filmed exclusively in Scotland on an oil rig and at FirstStage Studios in Edinburgh.
It was created by David Macpherson and directed by John Strickland (Line of Duty, Bodyguard).
How can I watch The Rig trailer?
You can watch The Rig trailer at the top of this page!
How to watch The Rig
The Rig will be streaming on Prime Video soon.
New to Prime Video? You now can add it to your BT TV package online, via contact centres and in BT stores.
Feedback