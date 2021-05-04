The Nevers is a truly unique show, with a premise that spans genres such as sci-fi, drama, horror and action. As the HBO series finally lands in the UK, here's everything you need to know about it. What’s The Nevers about?



Set in Victorian London, The Nevers focuses on a group of people – mainly women – called The Touched, who have acquired abnormal abilities following a mysterious supernatural event.

The group find themselves to be a new underclass and it falls to Amalia True and Penance Adair to protect these gifted people. Who’s in the cast? Amalia True – Laura Donnelly

Where have you seen Laura Donnelly before? The Fall, Outlander, Britannia Penance Adair – Ann Skelly

Where have you seen Ann Skelly before? Vikings, Red Rock, Death And Nightingales Lavinia Bidlow – Olivia Williams

Where have you seen Olivia Williams before? Counterpart, The Halcyon, Dollhouse. Hugo Swan – James Norton

Where have you seen James Norton before? Grantchester, McMafia, Happy Valley, War & Peace, The Trial Of Christine Keeler Augustus ‘Augie’ Bidlow – Tom Riley

Where have you seen Tom Riley before? Monroe, Da Vinci’s Demons, Ill Behaviour Detective Frank Mundi – Ben Chaplin

Where have you seen Ben Chaplin before? Press, Apple Tree Yard, Mad Dogs Lord Massen – Pip Torrens

Where have you seen Pip Torrens before? Roadkill, The Crown, Poldark, Versailles Dr Horatio Cousens – Zackary Momoh

Where have you seen Zackary Momoh before? Doctor Sleep, No Offence, Seven Seconds Maladie – Amy Manson

Where have you seen Amy Manson before? Atlantis, Being Human, Outcasts Declan ‘Beggar King’ Orrun – Nick Frost

Where have you seen Nick Frost before? Shaun Of The Dead, Hot Fuzz, Truth Seekers, Spaced Annie Carbey – Rochelle Neil

Where have you seen Rochelle Neil before? Das Boot, Episodes Mary Brighton – Eleanor Tomlinson

Where have you seen Eleanor Tomlinson before? Intergalactic, Poldark, The War of the Worlds Dr Edmund Hague – Denis O’Hare

Where have you seen Denis O'Hare before? American Gods, Big Little Lies, This Is Us Is there a trailer? Yes – you can watch the Sky trailer for The Nevers below:

How to watch The Nevers The Nevers is available in the UK on Sky Atlantic with a NOW Entertainment Membership from Monday, May 17.