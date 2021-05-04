Succession Season 4 Episode 1 review: Top five talking pointsMar 28 | 6 min read
The Nevers: Cast, plot, trailer and UK release date of the Sky Atlantic drama
Find out everything you need to know about The Nevers, the Victorian sci-fi drama on Sky Atlantic and NOW.
The Nevers is a truly unique show, with a premise that spans genres such as sci-fi, drama, horror and action.
As the HBO series finally lands in the UK, here's everything you need to know about it.
What’s The Nevers about?
Set in Victorian London, The Nevers focuses on a group of people – mainly women – called The Touched, who have acquired abnormal abilities following a mysterious supernatural event.
The group find themselves to be a new underclass and it falls to Amalia True and Penance Adair to protect these gifted people.
Who’s in the cast?
Amalia True – Laura Donnelly
Where have you seen Laura Donnelly before?
The Fall, Outlander, Britannia
Penance Adair – Ann Skelly
Where have you seen Ann Skelly before?
Vikings, Red Rock, Death And Nightingales
Lavinia Bidlow – Olivia Williams
Where have you seen Olivia Williams before?
Counterpart, The Halcyon, Dollhouse.
Hugo Swan – James Norton
Where have you seen James Norton before?
Grantchester, McMafia, Happy Valley, War & Peace, The Trial Of Christine Keeler
Augustus ‘Augie’ Bidlow – Tom Riley
Where have you seen Tom Riley before?
Monroe, Da Vinci’s Demons, Ill Behaviour
Detective Frank Mundi – Ben Chaplin
Where have you seen Ben Chaplin before?
Press, Apple Tree Yard, Mad Dogs
Lord Massen – Pip Torrens
Where have you seen Pip Torrens before?
Roadkill, The Crown, Poldark, Versailles
Dr Horatio Cousens – Zackary Momoh
Where have you seen Zackary Momoh before?
Doctor Sleep, No Offence, Seven Seconds
Maladie – Amy Manson
Where have you seen Amy Manson before?
Atlantis, Being Human, Outcasts
Declan ‘Beggar King’ Orrun – Nick Frost
Where have you seen Nick Frost before?
Shaun Of The Dead, Hot Fuzz, Truth Seekers, Spaced
Annie Carbey – Rochelle Neil
Where have you seen Rochelle Neil before?
Das Boot, Episodes
Mary Brighton – Eleanor Tomlinson
Where have you seen Eleanor Tomlinson before?
Intergalactic, Poldark, The War of the Worlds
Dr Edmund Hague – Denis O’Hare
Where have you seen Denis O'Hare before?
American Gods, Big Little Lies, This Is Us
Is there a trailer?
Yes – you can watch the Sky trailer for The Nevers below:
How to watch The Nevers
The Nevers is available in the UK on Sky Atlantic with a NOW Entertainment Membership from Monday, May 17.
