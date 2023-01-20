The Last of Us has finally arrived on our screens, with viewers in the UK able to watch brand new episodes of HBO's post-apocalyptic drama each week.

The nine-part series - which airs exclusively here on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW - is the adaptation of the smash hit PlayStation video game.

The Last of Us follows Joel (Pedro Pascal), a hardened survivor, and 14-year-old Ellie (Bella Ramsey), on a brutal, heartbreaking journey across the United States,20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed.



Here, we reveal the list of cast and characters in The Last Of Us, including Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Nico Parker, Gabriel Luna, Anna Torv, and more.

Pedro Pascal – Plays Joel Miller