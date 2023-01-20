Dallas meets Pulp Fiction: Get ready for A Town Called MaliceJan 20 | 2 min read
As The Last of Us launches on HBO and Sky Atlantic, we reveal the full list of cast and characters, including Bella Ramsey as Ellie, and Pedro Pascal as Joel.
The Last of Us has finally arrived on our screens, with viewers in the UK able to watch brand new episodes of HBO's post-apocalyptic drama each week.
The nine-part series - which airs exclusively here on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW - is the adaptation of the smash hit PlayStation video game.
The Last of Us follows Joel (Pedro Pascal), a hardened survivor, and 14-year-old Ellie (Bella Ramsey), on a brutal, heartbreaking journey across the United States,20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed.
Here, we reveal the list of cast and characters in The Last Of Us, including Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Nico Parker, Gabriel Luna, Anna Torv, and more.
Pedro Pascal – Plays Joel Miller
Chilean-born actor Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian, Wonder Woman 1984, Game of Thrones) plays Joel, a middle-aged survivor who is tormented by his past trauma.
Supernatural's Jensen Ackles rallied to play Joel in The Last of Us, before Pascal was cast in the role. Ackles said: "I was really kind of pushing hard, but I don't think I was really in the mix or really had a shot at it.”
Bella Ramsey – Plays Ellie Williams
19-year-old English actress Bella Ramsey (The Worst Witch, Game of Thrones) plays Ellie, a 14-year-old girl who's defiant and angry - but wants to feel a sense of belonging.
The Last of Us co-creator Neil Druckmann revealed that he had considered fellow Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams and Booksmart's Kaitlyn Dever for the role before Bella was cast.
Nico Parker - Plays Sarah Miller
Nico Parker (Dumbo, The Third Day) plays Sarah, the 14-year-old daughter of Joel (Pascal).
Another young English star, 18-year-old Nico is the daughter of actress Thandiwe Newton (Line of Duty, Westworld) and writer/director Ol Parker (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again).
Gabriel Luna – Plays Tommy
American actor Gabriel Luna (True Detective, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) plays Joel’s younger brother and former soldier, Tommy.
Anna Torv – Plays Tess
Australian actress Anna Torv (Fringe, Mindhunter) plays Tess, a smuggler and a hardened survivor, like Joel.
Merle Dandridge - Plays Marlene
Broadway star Merle Dandridge (The Flight Attendant) plays resistance leader, and the head of the Fireflies, Marlene.
Merle reprises her role of Marlene from the video games, the only actor to do so.
The Last of Us full cast list
Pedro Pascal – Plays Joel Miller
Bella Ramsey – Plays Ellie Williams
Nico Parker - Plays Sarah Miller
Gabriel Luna – Plays Tommy Miller
Anna Torv – Plays Tess
Merle Dandridge - Plays Marlene
Murray Bartlett - Plays Frank
Nick Offerman – Plays Bill
Melanie Lynskey - Plays Kathleen
Storm Reid - Plays Riley
Jeffrey Pierce - Plays Perry
Lamar Johnson - Plays Henry
Keivonn Woodard - Plays Sam
Graham Greene – Plays Marlon
Elaine Miles - Plays Florence
Ashley Johnson - Plays Anna Williams
Troy Baker - Plays James
