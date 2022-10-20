Fast-paced new crime drama The Diplomat will be hitting our screens very soon, with Peaky Blinders star Sophie Rundle at the helm. Premiering on Alibi and streaming service NOW, The Diplomat follows Laura Simmonds (Rundle) and her colleagues at the consulate as they fight to protect British nationals in Barcelona. The Diplomat is from World Productions - the makers of Line of Duty - so we know we’re in safe hands with this thrilling new series. From the rumoured release date to the cast, plot, and more, we reveal everything we know so far about The Diplomat. Alibi TV channel: What is it and how to watch?

What is The Diplomat on Alibi release date? You'll be able to stream The Diplomat on Alibi with NOW from 28 February. It will consist of six hour-long episodes.



Who’s in the The Diplomat cast? Sophie Rundle (Gentleman Jack, Peaky Blinders) - Laura Simmonds

Serena Manteghi (Mrs Wilson) - Alba Ortiz

Danny Sapani (Killing Eve, MotherFatherSon) - Colin Sutherland

Isak Ferriz (Libertad, Giants) - Inspector Castells

Steven Cree (A Discovery of Witches, Outlander) - Sam Henderson

Laia Costa (Soulmates, Devils) - Mariona Cabell

Philip Boos - Fabian Hartmann

Dylan Brady - Carl Hyndley

Sophie Rundle as Laura Simmonds and Danny Sapani as Colin Sutherland in The Diplomat

What is The Diplomat plot? The Diplomat follows Laura Simmonds (Sophie Rundle) and her colleague and friend at the British Consulate, Alba Ortiz (Serena Manteghi), as they fight to protect distressed British nationals in Barcelona, Spain.

Mixing the roles of lawyer, counsellor and cop, Laura and Alba's diplomatic skills are stretched to the limit as they navigate the stream of surprising and complex cases that walk through the Consulate doors in need of their assistance. The series opens with the death of Jay Sutherland, a young British barman working aboard a yacht in Barcelona’s exclusive marina. While the Spanish police believe that the death was a tragic accident, Laura supports the boy's grieving father, Colin (Danny Sapani) who is convinced something more sinister took place that night. As new, unexpected evidence emerges and a murder enquiry is opened, Laura comes up against resistance from unlikely places that puts her in real jeopardy in her search for the truth, uncovering possible links to organised crime and a conspiracy to bury the facts that reaches the heart of the British security services. Determined to deliver the justice Colin deserves, Laura discovers that exposing the secrets surrounding Jay’s death can come at a cost. Sometimes, knowing who to trust is perhaps the hardest challenge of all.

Serena Manteghi as Alba Ortiz in The Diplomat

Where was The Diplomat filmed? Filming for The Diplomat started in Barcelona, Spain in April 2022. Who created The Diplomat? The Diplomat is created by Ben Richards (Showtrial, Cobra, The Tunnel) and produced by World Productions (Vigil, Line of Duty). Is there a trailer for The Diplomat? There’s no trailer for The Diplomat yet, but we’ll update this article when there is. Stream The Diplomat on Alibi with NOW from 28 February. Image copyrights: World / UKTV