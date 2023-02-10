The Bay has become one of ITV’s most popular returning series with viewers watching the Morecambe-set detective drama in their millions. Marsha Thomason will return as family liaison officer DS Jenn Townsend for The Bay series 4 in 2023 with familiar faces from Morecambe CID also back in the cast. In series 4 we’ve been promised another story filled with twists and turns, all set again on the dramatic and glorious coastline of north-west England. Written by Daragh Carville (Being Human, Cherrybomb), the police drama first aired in 2019, when Morven Christie led the cast as DC Lisa Armstrong. Christie and co-star Taheen Modak, who played Med Kharim, left the show after series 2. Here is everything we know so far about The Bay series 4…

What is The Bay series 4 release date? The Bay series 4 is coming soon to ITV and ITVX. We expect the series to air in Spring 2023. As soon as the start date is confirmed, we’ll update this page. What is the plot in The Bay series 4?

ITV has revealed that The Bay series 4 will focus on the death of young mum Beth Metcalf, who appears to have been killed in a targeted attack. Jenn Townsend is called to help bereft husband Dean, who struggles to hold it together with four children to look after. And as Jenn, Manning, and the team dig into the case, "they discover secrets and lies lurk beneath every surface". ITV drama boss Polly Hill said: "I'm delighted that we will be returning to Morecambe for another series of The Bay. Marsha Thomason delivered a brilliant performance as DS Jenn Townsend, and it will be exciting to see where Daragh takes her character in series 4. Catherine Oldfield, executive producer, said the "brilliant" Marsha Thomason had "breathed new energy into the show" in series 3. The Bay series 4 – New and returning cast

The latest series will see Marsha Thomason (White Collar) return as DS Jenn Townsend, Daniel Ryan (Innocent) as DI Tony Manning, Andre Dowbiggin (Coronation Street) as DS James Clarke and Erin Shanagher (Peaky Blinders) as DS Karen Hobson. Barry Sloane (Revenge) and Georgia Scholes (Hollyoaks) return as Chris and Erin Fischer and Emma Haynes and David Carpenter also reprise their roles as Maddie and Conor Townsend. Joining the cast and new for series 4 are Joe Armstrong (Happy Valley) as Dean Metcalf, Claire Goose (Waking the Dead) as Chris Fischer’s ex-wife Jacqui, Ian Puleston-Davies (Tin Star), Karl Davies (Happy Valley) and Christopher Coghill (Slow Horses). The four Metcalf children who lose their mum will be played by Tom Taylor (Doctor Foster), Eloise Thomas (Chloe), Will Oldfield (The Goes Wrong Show) and Ella Smith (CBeebies Presents: The Tempest). Why did Morven Christie quit The Bay?

Morven Christie made a surprise exit from The Bay after two series playing Lisa Armstrong. The series was a ratings success and the producers suggested that the decision to exit the show was made by Christie. In a statement, the creators said: "[We] thank Morven for her brilliant contribution to The Bay and wish her every success for the future. "While the DNA of the show remains the same, the change of lead offers up the exciting opportunity to place a new character at the centre of the drama and explore the world of Morecambe from a fresh perspective." After her exit was announced, the actor wrote on Instagram: “Bye Lisa. You were a gift. Thank you Daragh Carville, thank you beloved @leehavenjones for bringing me in, and biggest love EVER to the crew who had my back and have my heart." Where is The Bay filmed?

Police drama The Bay is both set and filmed in the Lancashire coastal town of Morecambe. The setting was inspired by the view from writer Daragh Carville's window, and, says executive producer Catherine Oldfield, the fact that the bay had never been seen in TV drama. "It's a really interesting mix of things, because on the one hand it’s very striking, it’s beautiful, it’s got extraordinary views out across the bay towards the Lake District. But it’s also got that very distinctive British or Irish seaside town quality, because as with many seaside places, it has slightly lost its raison d’être,” said Carville. "I suppose the combination of it being a beautiful place, but also a place that has had its struggles - there’s something about Morecambe, it’s literally on the edge of the country, but there’s also a metaphorical edge to it as well." Find out more about The Bay filming locations

The Bay series 4 is coming in 2023 on ITV and ITVX.