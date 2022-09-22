Sally Green’s smash hit book trilogy Half Bad is finally here on Netflix. Renamed The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, the series is set in the modern day and is about warring factions of witches who live among us. The classic Young Adult stories have been compared to popular series such as Harry Potter, Twilight and The Hunger Games and were described as “enthralling fantasy” by Time magazine. Fans have eagerly awaited a screen adaptation and writer Joe Barton has captured the magic of the books and created a vibrant, funny and thrilling teen drama. Here is everything you need to know about The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself… What is The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself release date? The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself is available now on Netflix. All 8 episodes are available to stream. The best Halloween TV shows on Netflix The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself cast

Netflix

Nathan Byrne - Played by Jay Lycurgo (Titans, The Batman, I May Destroy You )

) Annalise - Played by Nadia Parkes (Domina, Starstruck)

Gabriel - Played by Emilien Vekemans (Transferts)

Jessica- Played by Isobel Jesper Jones (professional debut)

Soul - Played by Paul Ready (Motherland, The Terror )

) Marcus Edge - Played by David Gyasi (Carnival Row, Troy: Fall of a City)

Ceelia - Played by Karen Connell (Vikings)

Esmie - Played by Kerry Fox (Conversations with Friends, Last Tango in Halifax)

Bjorn - Played by Fehinti Balogun (I May Destroy You, Dune)

Niall - Played by: Misha Butler (Kiss Me First)

Penelope - Played by Liz White ( Unforgotten , Brexit: The Uncivil War)

, Brexit: The Uncivil War) Mercury - Played by Róisín Murphy (award-winning musician) The cast of the Half Bad adaptation includes some recognisable stars including Titans actor Jay Lycurgo, Domina’s Nadia Parkes as Nathan and Annalise and Motherland’s Paul Ready as Soul. It also includes some screen newcomers and Moloko pop star Róisín Murphy as Mercury.

Netflix Roisin Murphy as Mercury

Meet Isobel Jesper Jones and Jay Lycrurgo

BT TV caught up with Isobel and Jay, who play Jessica and Nathan, to find out about the challenges of filming this series and discover where they would like to take their characters in season 2.

Meet Nadia Parkes and Emilien Vekemans

The cast of the Netflix Half Bad adaptation talked to BT TV exclusively about their bloody new coming-of-age teen drama. The stars, who play Gabriel and Annalise, spilled some secrets from the set.

What is the Half Bad series about? The award-winning Half Bad trilogy was set in modern-day England and was about warring factions of witches living alongside humans. One particular teenager, Nathan, is trapped between the two sides. His father is the world’s most powerful and cruel witch, his mother is dead and he’s seen as an asset and threat by both factions. Netflix has promised the TV series will have a mix of “magic, sarcasm, banter, potions in zip-lock bags, hunters, romance, loyalty and unbreakable friendship…it’s a truly f****d up ride”. It will follow Nathan’s journey of self-discovery and survival alongside mischievous Annalise and the charismatic Gabriel.

Netflix First look at Paul Ready as Soul