Prepare to be whisked to the other side of the world in a new BBC period drama set in 1950s Australia. Ten Pound Poms stars Michelle Keegan as a young nurse who, along with a group of fellow Brits, leaves dreary post-war Britain behind to start a new life Down Under. But their life-changing adventure isn’t it’s all cracked up to be, and the promise of a better life proves to be far from the reality as they struggle with being immigrants overseas. From the rumoured release date and the cast, to the plot, trailer, and more, we reveal everything we know so far about Ten Pound Poms.

What is the Ten Pound Poms release date? Ten Pound Poms is coming soon to BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK. The BBC has yet to announce an official release date, but we’ll update this article when it’s confirmed. Filming took place in Australia last year. It will consist of six episodes.

Who’s in the cast of Ten Pound Poms? Michelle Keegan (Our Girl, Brassic) - Kate

Faye Marsay (Game Of Thrones, Black Mirror) - Annie

Warren Brown (The Responder, Luther) - Terry The series also stars Hattie Hook as Pattie, Finn Treacy as Peter, David Field as Dean, Sophie Gregg as Tina, Cheree Cassidy as Marlene and Rob Collins as Ron.

What is the Ten Pound Poms plot? Ten Pound Poms follows a group of Brits as they leave dreary post-war Britain in 1956 to embark on a life-altering adventure on the other side of the world. They had been promised a better house, better job prospects and a better quality of life by the sea in sun-soaked Australia. As the 10 pounds of the title suggests, applications only had to pay £10 to travel to Oz under the Assisted Passage Migration Scheme founded in 1945 to increase the population of Australia and supply workers for its booming industries. But life Down Under isn’t exactly the idyllic dream the new arrivals have been promised. Struggling with their new identity as immigrants, we follow their triumphs and pitfalls as they adapt to a new life in a new country, far from Britain and familiarity. At the heart of the drama are Annie (Faye Marsay) and Terry Roberts (Warren Brown). They try to make the best of the situation for their family, but the poor living conditions at the migrant hostel and local attitudes towards immigrants test them in ways they couldn’t have imagined.

They aren’t the only people at the hostel avoiding the truth. Kate (Michelle Keegan) is a young nurse who arrives without her fiancé and will do whatever it takes to try and rewrite her devastating past. Bill (Leon Ford) has lost his family business back home and is so desperate to prove he’s living the Australian dream that he’ll stop at nothing in order to get a lifestyle he can’t sustain. Teenager Stevie (Declan Coyle) comes from a troubled background and hopes to use this new adventure to escape his oppressive father. Meanwhile, Ron (Rob Collins), an Indigenous Australian war veteran, struggles with feeling like an outsider in his own country.

