The 2022 season of Stranger Things is so enormous it had to be split two volumes. Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1 was released on 27 May and unleashed the series' scariest episodes yet on the world. However, there are still two more whopping great episodes to come in Volume 2, which drops on Netflix later in the summer. We’ll keep you updated on everything we know about the second half of season 4, as the news comes in…

What time is Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 released on Netflix UK?

Set your alarms nice and early gang. The final two episodes will be dropped at 8am on Friday (1 July).

Stranger Things season 4 Volume 2 new trailer

Hawkins will fall. Stranger Things season 4 volume 2 is only 10 days away and Netflix has dropped the official full-length trailer. New footage from the final two episodes will send your head-spinning as nearly all our favourite characters look like they're in grave danger from Vecna and the creatures of the Upside Down. Soundtracked by Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill, obviously, there are plenty of clues for fans to decode ahead of the release date on Friday, 1 July.

When is Stranger Things season 4 Volume 2 released?

Netflix

Stranger Things Series 4 Volume 2 premieres on Friday, 1 July. There is a five week wait after the release of Volume 1. Stranger Things creators the Duffer brothers decided to split the 2022 season into two volumes because of the sheer length of the episodes. How long are the final Stranger Things season 4 episodes? The last two Stranger Things episodes in season 4 are epic in length. The runtimes are: Episode 8: 1hr 25 mins Episode 9: 2hr 30 mins The movie-length finale will be the longest episode in the show’s history by a significant margin. If you’ve ever wanted a Stranger Things movie, you’ve finally got your wish. What are the Stranger Things season 4 Volume 2 episode titles? Episode 8 is titled Papa – which suggests it may be linked to Eleven’s backstory. Episode 9 is more mysteriously titled The Piggyback. Do you have any theories on what that could mean?

Stranger Things season 4 volume 1 catch up - recap

If you binged volume 1 and can't remember how everything was left with the various cliffhangers, Netflix have put together a handy guide from the cast to get you back up to speed. There's not long to wait now for some answers!

Who is going to die in Stranger Things?

Netflix

Stranger Things creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, have said there will be a bodycount by the end of the series. The duo, who have been protective of the main cast, said that might change as we head towards the show's "endgame". "When you talk about a character dying, you have to look at what are the ripple effects, and are they interesting," Matt Duffer told Variety. "But as we move into endgame territory with [season] 5 being the last, a lot more is on the table." Fans are most concerned about the fate of Steve, Nancy and Eddie, because they look like they're in the most danger heading into season 5. The Duffers had good news for Steve fans, revealing that the Demo-bat bites in Volume 1, would not be fatal. However, viewers who are concerned that Nancy has no music to listen to and rescue her from Vecna's clutches should be nervous. "Where they are right now is in Eddie’s trailer and let's just Eddie and Nancy’s music tastes might not align," said the show's writers. Eek!

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 - First pictures

Netflix

The first images from Season Volume 2 have been released by Netflix, just 17 days before it is released on Netflix (1 July). Maya Hawke's Robin, Joe Keery's Steve Harrington and Joseph Quinn's Eddie Munson are shown getting behind the wheel of a campervan (above) in the first picture. The second image (below) includes Mille Bobby Brown and Matthew Modine and Eleven and Dr Brenner in a shot that looks like it has come after Eleven rediscovers her powers in the present day.

Netflix

Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Brett Gelman (Murray) and Tom Wlaschiha (Dmitri) may have had an emotional reunion in Russia at the end of volume 1, but the picture (below) from the final two episodes in season 4 suggests they aren't out of danger yet.

Netflix

In the battle with Vecna (below), it looks like everyone has escaped the Upside Down and that Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) has a plan to take on the show's latest horrifying villain.

Netflix

The California gang are still in Argyll's Surfer Boy Pizza truck (below) and on the hunt for Eleven. How will their story connect with the rest of the gang in the final two episodes?

Netflix

And finally, things are looking dark for Max and Lucas fans as the pair share a quiet moment in the ominous looking picture (below) - are the pair back in the Upside Down?

Netflix

What happened at the end of Season 4 Volume 1? Stranger Things season 4 was divided into four different storylines. 1. Hawkins Labs

Netflix

This had multiple timelines as Eleven reunited with Dr Brenner and started exploring her origin story in Hawkins Labs. In the mid-season finale, it was revealed that friendly orderly Peter Ballard (Jamie Campbell Bower) had been slowly winning the trust of Eleven so that she would remove a chip from his skin. Once it was removed, he was able to escape from Brenner’s control and revealed his true identity – Henry Creel aka Number One (001). As we learned more about the Creel family mystery in Hawkins, it was revealed that it was young boy Henry Creel who committed all the dark events that took place in the old home. Creel had forged a relationship with spiders, killed animals, haunted his father and murdered his mother and sister. Victor Creel believed Henry had died after falling into a coma, but in fact he had been taken by Brenner, chipped and then cloned for future experiments – hence the numbering system. After being freed by Eleven, he massacred the other kids in Hawkins Lab and attempted to persuade her to join him in wiping out mankind. Eleven resists, overpowers Number One and in the process sends him into the Upside Down and turns him into Vecna. In short: Henry Creel = Peter Ballard = Number One = Vecna 2. Hawkins murders

Netflix

In Hawkins, Max, Nancy, Steve, Robin, Dustin, Lucas and Eddie are taking on new villain Vecna and trying to solve the mystery of this new killer creature who keeps visiting the town from the Upside Down – and figure out how he is connected to the murders at Creel House in the 1950s. Dustin figures out that music is Vecna’s weak spot and that his killings create openings to the Upside Down. After Steve is dragged into the Upside Down and left battered and bloodied by Demo-Bats, he is rescued by Robin, Nancy and Eddie. The gang head to the Wheeler house in the Upside Down, where Nancy realises that time has stopped on 6 November, 1983 – the day Will Byers went missing. With the help of Dustin and some clever communication through lights, the whole gang are able to communicate and find a gap connecting the real world and the Upside Down. Eddie and Robin escape, but before Nancy can climb to safety she is caught in a trance by Vecna and Steve is unable to communicate with her. Vecna is playing on Nancy’s guilt and insecurities and is hoping to make her his next victim… 3. California dreaming

Netflix

In California, Mike, Will, Jonathan and Argyle are trying to rescue Eleven and have ended up on the run from the US Army, carrying a dead body in the back of a pizza truck and hunting down Dustin’s girlfriend Suzie. With the help of Suzie, the guys locate Eleven in Nevada and are soon on a mission to rescue her. 4. Hopper’s Russian Rescue

Netflix

Hopper spends the season attempting to escape his Russian prison camp and avoid their pet Demogorgon. Despite some help from Russian guard Dmitri (Tom Wlaschiha), Hopper can’t escape and is forced to battle the Demogorgon with Dmitri and some other Russian prisoners. Hopper uses his knowledge of the Demogorgon’s sensitivity to fire to give them a fighting chance and Murray and Joyce are able to take control of the prison in time to save them. Murray, Joyce, Hopper and Dmitri have survived and are united, but they still need to get back to America… See the full Stranger Things Season 4 Part 1 ending explained in our in-depth look back at the cliffhanger finale. Clues in the Stranger Things season 4 trailer Stranger Things creators The Duffer Brothers have confirmed that eagle-eyed fans will be able to spot footage from Volume 2 in the original season 4 trailer. Most of the footage was taken from Volume 1, but at least one 'big' moment with Joe Quinn’s Eddie playing a guitar is a shot from Volume 2.

"That's a really special moment," showrunner Ross Duffer told Entertainment Weekly. "We cast Joe Quinn, not knowing he's an incredible musician, as well as being this magnificent actor. So we were very lucky. I just remember that we texted him or called him and said, ‘Hey, by the way, can you play guitar?’ "And he's pretty modest, so he's like, ‘Yeah, I'm pretty good’. He's more than pretty good. He's amazing." The significance of 6 November, 1983

Netflix

In Volume 1, Nancy realised that the Upside Down was frozen on the day that Will Byers went missing. The significance of this date and why the Upside Down has remained stuck at that point in time will be revealed… at some point. Talking to Variety, the Duffer brothers said: "That is actually one of the few questions that we’ve raised this season that isn’t going to get answered in Volume 2. But that’s setting the stage for some big reveals in our final season. "We’ve said this before, but Netflix, midway through Season 1, they went, ‘Can you just please explain to us what the Upside Down is, and where these monsters are coming from - all of this stuff?’ So we wrote this document - we spent like a week with our writers just writing out all the mythology and that really is where we really defined what the Upside Down was and where these monsters were coming from and what it all meant. "And so this season, we are giving the audience a lot of information, but there’s still mysteries about the Upside Down, and that is a big one."

All the TV and sport you love in one place BT TV includes Netflix, so you can catch all the latest shows like You, Cheat and Drive to Survive together with Sky channels from NOW. See TV deals What's on

Behind the scenes on Stranger Things season 4

If you need some fresh Stranger Things content while you wait for Volume 2, as part of their Geeked Week, Netflix has released the aftershow, Stranger Things Unlocked. The show includes exclusive interviews with the Duffer Brothers (Creators, Executive Producers, Writers, Directors), Shawn Levy (Executive Producer, Director), and cast; Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson and Joseph Quinn Hold onto your butts, brochachos!

Is Stranger Things season 4 the last ever season?

Stranger Things’ creators and Netflix have confirmed that the show will continue after season 4. Fear not, we will all be back in Hawkins at least one more time.

Catch up on Stranger Things seasons 1, 2 and 3



The extended wait for Stranger Things season 4 means the complex web of backstories, characters and relationships might have become a bit blurred in your memory banks in the meantime. The handy catch-up recap video from the Stranger Things cast above should soon get you back up to speed. Who is in the Stranger Things season 4 cast?

Meet the Stranger Things season 4 cast The main cast for Stranger Things season 4 is: Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers

David Harbour as Detective Jim Hopper

Millie Bobby Brown as 'Eleven'/Jane Hopper

Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler

Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson

Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair

Noah Schnapp as Will Byers

Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler

Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers

Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield

Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley

Joe Keery as Steve Harington

Brett Gelman as Murray Bauman

Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair

Matthew Modine as Matthew Brenner

Joe Chrest as Ted Wheeler

Cara Buono as Karen Wheeler New cast for season 4: Jamie Campbell Bower (Peter Ballard)

Joseph Quinn (Eddie Munson)

Eduardo Franco (Argyle)

Sherman Augustus (Lt. Colonel Sullivan)

Mason Dye (Jason Carver)

Nikola Djuricko (Yuri)

Tom Wlaschiha (Dmitri)

Myles Truitt (Patrick)

Regina Ting Chen (Ms. Kelly)

Grace Van Dien (Chrissy)

Logan Riley Bruner (Fred Benson)

Logan Allen (Jake)

Elodie Grace Orkin (Angela)

John Reynolds (Officer Callahan)

Rob Morgan (Chief Powell)

Amybeth McNulty (Vickie)

Robert Englund (Victor Creel)

Netflix