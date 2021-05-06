It's been a long old while since we last visited Hawkins, but the wait is almost over for Stranger Things season 4. The first official full trailer was dropped by Netflix (April 12) and you can watch it at the top of the page. A jaw-dropping and explosive tease for the 2022 season, we get a first look at the dark world of the Upside Down and some truly terrifying moments that lay ahead for the show's heroes. Stranger Things stars Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink and Millie Bobby Brown as a ragtag gang of adolescents growing up in the sleepy town of Hawkins in the 1980s. Early teasers and trailers for the new episodes suggest we can expect a shift in storyline beyond the town of Hawkins. That might mean less time in the Starcourt Mall and more time on the run from Demogorgon. We’ve got burning questions galore (How has Hopper survived, and where is he?) and a new bunch of cast announcements and characters to look forward to - here's everything we know so far... Stranger Things season 4 - The soundtrack and best musical moments Stranger Things season 4 - The ending explained

Stranger Things season 4 - The final trailer unleashed

Badda-badda-boom! The final Stranger Things season 4 trailer is here. There are only four more days before the world turns upside down again and we all head back to Hawkins.

Stranger Things season 4 Rotten Tomatoes score and critics reviews

Netflix

The first spoiler-free reviews for Stranger Things season 4 are in and the critics love the latest instalment of the supernatural drama. Rotten Tomatoes currently has season 4 rated at an impressive 92% Empire magazine said "Stranger Things most sinister season yet still knows how to send shivers up your spine". Meanwhile, the Evening Standard review stated: "This is bingeable television at its finest: propulsive, nostalgic and addictive. Well worth a sunny Saturday spent on the sofa." BT.com's 5 star Stranger Things season 4 review

Netflix release first 8 minutes of Stranger Things season 4

Netflix have now taken down the video, but last week the first 8 minutes of season 4 were revealed on YouTube. Although it didn't reveal much about our main characters, it does suggest that the latest episodes will be the scariest and most horror-filled to date. It also takes fans back to Hawkins Labs with Matthew Modine's Dr Martin Brenner experimenting on a group of youngsters including Eleven. The conclusion of the first 8 minutes will probably leave you with more questions than answers, but has got us even more excited for the show's long-awaited return. When is Stranger Things season 4 released on Netflix?

Netflix First look at Stranger Things season 4

Stranger Things season 4 Volume 1 will premiere on Friday, 27 May. However, due to the lengths of the scripts for season 4, it will be split into two parts, or volumes. Stranger Things Series 4, Volume 2, will follow five weeks later - premiering on Friday, 1 July. The whole season is 5 hours longer than any previous season of Stranger Things. Release Date: Volume 1 (Eps 401-407) May 27 Volume 2 (Eps 408-409) 1 July Number of Episodes: 9 episodes In an open letter to fans, the show's creators, the Duffer Brothers, have also confirmed that season 5 will be show’s last. Filming on the show was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

What time does Stranger Thing season 4 come out in the UK?

Stranger Things season 4 Volume 1 should be available to stream at 8am on 27 June.

How long are the Stranger Things season 4 episode runtimes?

Stranger Things season 4 is going to be an intense binge-watch, because the final three episodes have epic run times. Netfllix has confirmed that the three episodes on Season 4 Volume 2 will all last over an hour and the finale will be over two and a half hours (!). Here is the full list of episode titles and runtimes... Season 4 Volume 1 Episode 1: Chapter One: The Hellfire Club – 1 hr 16 mins

Episode 2: Vecna’s Curse – 1 hr 15 mins

Episode 3: The Monster and the Superhero – 1hr 3 mins

Episode 4: Dear Billy – 1hr 17 mins

Episode 5: The Nina Project – 1hr 14 mins

Episode 6: The Dive – 1hr 13 mins

Episode 7: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab – 1hr 38 mins Season 4 Volume 2 Episode 8: Papa - 1hr 25 mins

Episode 9: The Piggyback – 2hr 30 mins

Who is the Stranger Things season 4 villain?

If you're intrigued about the spooky voice and big bad villain for season 4, IGN's trailer breakdown with Stranger Things creators the Duffer brothers is a must-watch. The Duffers reveal that the villain is called, Vecna, and that their new scary-faced villain is based on 80s movie characters such as Freddie Krueger, Pennywise and Pinhead. "They were the Supernatural villains who terrified us the most," they said. The duo also hint that Vecna is connected to the trauma all the main characters are suffering from after the Battle of Starcourt finale in season 3.

What is going to happen in Stranger Things season 4?

Netflix

The new key art poster for Stranger Things season 4 hints at four different storylines with the main cast divided between them. Eleven looks like she'll be on her own, Joyce and Hopper are stranded in snowy wilderness, while the rest of the gang are split between a haunted house and a dark street. Everyone is heading towards the same endpoint - the Upside Down. Netflix has revealed the following plot details about season 4: It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

Stranger Things creators the Duffer brothers have also revealed that season 4 will be the scariest to date, claiming that the show is getting closer to a "horror movie". Ross Duffer told Netflix's Tudum: "When we pitched it to Netflix all those years ago, we pitched it as the kids The Goonies in E.T." "That’s their storyline. And the adults are in Jaws and Close Encounters and then the teens are in Nightmare on Elm Street or Halloween. "But, this year, we don’t have the kids. We can’t do The Goonies anymore. And so, suddenly, we’re leaning much harder into that horror movie territory that we love. It was fun to make that change." He also hinted that fan theories about the new season were "startlingly" close to the truth, so if you want some spoilers it might be worth an afternoon digging around the Stranger Things Reddit pages.

Watch all the Stranger Things season 4 trailers

Netflix has released a series of trailers in the build up to the new series. In the first, we find our main characters split between California and Hawkins, looking forward to the best Spring Break ever - which sounds very ominous. Set in the spring of 1986, Eleven (played by Millie Bobby Brown) is seen writing a letter to Mike, before the pair are reunited over the upcoming spring break. Except, we soon get a glimpse of what's in store for the Stranger Things gang as car cases, explosions and disaster follows in the trailer. This isn't going to be an ordinary Spring Break. Another trailer released in autumn 2021, titled Creel House, finds the gang exploring an old abandoned property where some pretty terrifying things have happened in the past. A flashback to a picture-perfect family moving into Creel House kicks off the trailer, before some haunting moments reveal there is more than meets the eye to the family home.

Previously, a teaser video was released on May 6, featuring a haunting look into Hawkins National Laboratory and Eleven’s years as a subject of experimentation. The horror movie vibes of the trailer add weight to cast claims that season 4 will be the scariest yet.

The first teaser video released in February 2020 (below) confirmed fans’ suspicions that Jim Hopper survived the season 3 finale, despite being caught in the explosion of the Russian machine that opened a gate to the Upside Down.

In February 2020, the Duffer Brothers confirmed “the return of Hopper”, but added: “It’s not all good news for our 'American'.

“He is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human... and other. Meanwhile, back in the States, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything…" "Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more. In the meantime – pray for the American." Who's in the Stranger Things season 4 cast?

Stranger Things season 4 cast: Meet the characters Fear not, Stranger Things fans, the old gang will all be back. We can expect all the series regulars to be back in action. Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers

David Harbour as Detective Jim Hopper

Millie Bobby Brown as 'Eleven'/Jane Hopper

Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler

Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson

Netflix Stranger Things season 4

Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair

Noah Schnapp as Will Byers

Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler

Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers

Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield

Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley

Joe Keery as Steve Harington

Netflix

Brett Gelman as Murray Bauman

Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair

Matthew Modine as Matthew Brenner

Joe Chrest as Ted Wheeler

Cara Buono as Karen Wheeler But the really exciting news is we can also expect some new faces in season 4. Netflix has confirmed some new arrivals and characters including: Jamie Campbell Bower (The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, Sweeney Todd) will play Peter Ballard, a caring man who works as an orderly at a psychiatric hospital. Tired of the brutality he witnesses day after day, will Peter finally take a stand?

Getty Jamie Campbell Bower will play Peter Ballard in Stranger Things season 4

Eduardo Franco (Booksmart, The Binge) will play Argyle, Jonathan’s new best friend, a fun-loving stoner who proudly delivers delicious pizza pies for Surfer Boy Pizza.

(Booksmart, The Binge) will play Argyle, Jonathan’s new best friend, a fun-loving stoner who proudly delivers delicious pizza pies for Surfer Boy Pizza. Joseph Quinn (Catherine the Great, Howards End) will play Eddie Munson, an audacious 80s metalhead who runs The Hellfire Club, Hawkins High’s official D&D club. Hated by those who don’t understand him - and beloved by those who do - Eddie will find himself at the terrifying epicenter of this season’s mystery.

(Catherine the Great, Howards End) will play Eddie Munson, an audacious 80s metalhead who runs The Hellfire Club, Hawkins High’s official D&D club. Hated by those who don’t understand him - and beloved by those who do - Eddie will find himself at the terrifying epicenter of this season’s mystery. Sherman Augustus (Into the Badlands, Westworld) will play Lt. Colonel Sullivan, an intelligent, no-nonsense man who believes he knows how to stop the evil in Hawkins once and for all….

(Into the Badlands, Westworld) will play Lt. Colonel Sullivan, an intelligent, no-nonsense man who believes he knows how to stop the evil in Hawkins once and for all…. Mason Dye (Bosch, The Goldbergs) will play Jason Carver. Jason seemingly has it all - he’s handsome, he’s rich, he’s a sports star, and he’s dating the most popular girl in school. But as a new evil threatens Hawkins, Jason’s perfect world begins to unravel...

(Bosch, The Goldbergs) will play Jason Carver. Jason seemingly has it all - he’s handsome, he’s rich, he’s a sports star, and he’s dating the most popular girl in school. But as a new evil threatens Hawkins, Jason’s perfect world begins to unravel... Nikola Djuricko (Genius, In The Land of Blood and Honey) will play Yuri, a seedy and unpredictable Russian smuggler who loves bad jokes, cold hard cash, and crunchy style peanut butter.

(Genius, In The Land of Blood and Honey) will play Yuri, a seedy and unpredictable Russian smuggler who loves bad jokes, cold hard cash, and crunchy style peanut butter. Robert Englund (A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, ‘V’ Television Series) will play Victor Creel, a disturbed and intimidating man who is imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a gruesome murder in the 1950s.

(A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, ‘V’ Television Series) will play Victor Creel, a disturbed and intimidating man who is imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a gruesome murder in the 1950s. Tom Wlaschiha (Game of Thrones, Jack Ryan) will play Dmitri, a Russian prison guard who befriends Hopper. Dmitri is smart, cunning, and charming... but can he be trusted?

All the TV and sport you love in one place BT TV includes Netflix, so you can catch all the latest shows like You, Cheat and Drive to Survive together with Sky channels from NOW. See TV deals What's on

Find more about Stranger Things season 4 new characters During Netflix's first ever Geeked Week, further details about Stranger Things season 4 were revealed including most notablyfour new cast members and characters. Amybeth McNulty (Anne with an E) will play Vickie, a cool, fast-talking band nerd who catches the eye of one of our beloved heroes.

Netflix

Myles Truitt (Queen Sugar, Black Mafia Family) will play Patrick, a Hawkins basketball star who has friends, talent, and a good life... until shocking events send his life spiralling out of control.

Netflix

Regina Ting Chen (Queen of the South, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier) as Ms Kelly, A popular guidance counselor who cares deeply for her students - especially those struggling the most.



Netflix

Grace Van Dien (Charlie Says, The Village) as Chrissy, Hawkins High's lead cheerleader and the most popular girl in school. But beneath the seemingly perfect surface lies a dark secret.



Netflix

Is season 4 the end of Stranger Things?

Netflix First look at Stranger Things season 4

That’s not currently the plan. The show’s creators, the Duffer brothers, published an open letter to fans confirming that the show would end with season 5. The creators explained why the show's fourth season had been split into two parts ("The unprecedented length") and described the upcoming episodes as "the beginning of the end".

Netflix

Will there be a Stranger Things season 5? It is confirmed that there will be a fifth and final season of Stranger Things. The show's creators, the Duffer brothers said: "Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. "It proved too large to tell in four - as you'll soon see for yourselves - we are now hurtling towards our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; season 5 will be the last."

Will there be a Stranger Things spin-off series? The open letter from the Duffer brothers about the show's ending suggests that they are plotting more stories in the Stranger Things universe. In an interview with SFX magazine, Matt Duffer said: "Even with five it's going to feel like it's ending a little early. We’re going to feel like we still have a lot more gas left in the tank." He added: "We haven’t told anyone our plans! Not even Netflix! We have some ideas. In terms of if we were to do any sort of a spin-off, or any continuation of Stranger Things, for us the bar was always, ‘Is the idea exciting enough that we feel the pull of wanting to do it again?’ I want to feel the pull of, 'God, I really want to do this. I feel really, really excited about this'." Talking to Variety, the brothers revealed: "We do have an idea for a spinoff that we're super excited about… but we haven't told anyone the idea yet, much less written it. We think everyone - including Netflix - will be surprised when they hear the concept, because it's very, very different."

How did Stranger Things season 3 end?

The third season concluded with a dramatic showdown between our heroes, the Russians and the Mind Flayer in the Starcourt Mall. A showdown between Hopper, Joyce and Murray in the secret Russian lab under the mall ended with Hopper sacrificing himself to save everyone else from the Mind Flayer. Afterwards, Joyce left Hawkins with Jonathan, Will and a heartbroken Eleven. However, the post-credits sequence hinted that Hopper might have survived the incident as we heard Russian guards with a captive Demogorgon talking about “the American”.

What is Stranger Things about?

Netflix

Netflix has described the show as “a love letter to the ‘80s classic genre films that captivated a generation”. Stranger Things is a thrilling drama set in the seemingly normal Midwestern town of Hawkins, Indiana. After a boy vanishes into thin air, his close-knit group of friends and family search for answers and are pulled into a high-stakes and deadly series of events. Beneath the surface of their ordinary town lurks an extraordinary supernatural mystery, along with top-secret government experiments and a dangerous gateway that connects our world to a powerful yet sinister realm. A global phenomenon, Stranger Things has won 65 awards and been nominated for 175 including Emmys, Golden Globes, Grammys, SAG, DGA, PGA, WGA, BAFTA, a Peabody Award, AFI Program of the Year, the People’s Choice Awards, MTV Movie & TV Awards, Teen Choice Awards, and many others. Season 3 was watched by 40.7 million household accounts in its first four days - more than any other Netflix film or series in that timeframe - and 64 million member households in the first four weeks.

When is Stranger Things season 4 coming out and where can I watch it? Season 4 Volume 1 will be released exclusively on Netflix on Friday, 27 May. Season 4 Volume 2 will follow on Friday, 1 July. Season 1-3 are available to stream now on Netflix.