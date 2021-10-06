The Rings of Power season 2: Who's joining the Lord of the Rings prequel cast?Mar 28 | 7 min read
Showtrial: Cast, release date latest and everything you need to know about the BBC courtroom drama
A legal drama with a dark sense of humour is coming to the BBC from the "dream team" creators of Line of Duty, Vigil and Bodyguard later this year.
Are you ready to question your understanding of guilt, innocence and true justice?
BBC One is set to air Showtrial, a courtroom drama that explores the idea of reasonable doubt in law.
Produced by World Productions, which was also behind Line of Duty, Bodyguard and The Pembrokeshire Murders, and created by writer Ben Richards of The Tunnel, Strike and COBRA fame, we think this series will be a sure-fire hit.
Here’s everything we know so far…
What’s Showtrial about?
Showtrial is a legal drama from the makers of Line of Duty and Bodyguard that explores how prejudice, politics and the media distort the legal process.
It focuses on Talitha Campbell, the estranged daughter of a wealthy property developer who is charged with conspiring to murder fellow university student Hannah Ellis.
Refusing her father’s help, Talitha wants Cleo Roberts – the duty solicitor on the night of Talitha’s arrest – to lead her defence against a prosecution using the defendant’s gender and social privilege against her.
Is Talitha a damaged scapegoat or a cold-blooded killer? Watch and find out…
Director Zara Hayes said: “These scripts are thoroughly gripping and yet say something truly resonant about the justice system. I couldn’t be more honoured to bring them to life along with such a wonderful cast and the dream team in British TV drama.”
How many episodes of Showtrial are there?
There are five episodes in the BBC One series, each lasting an hour.
Who’s in the cast?
Celine Buckens (Warrior, Bridgerton) stars as the accused, Talitha Campbell, while Tracy Ifeachor (Quantico, Treadstone, The Originals) plays solicitor Cleo Roberts.
Other cast members already announced include James Frain (Star Trek: Discovery, True Detective, Gotham), Sharon D Clarke (Rocks, Doctor Who, Kiri), Sinéad Keenan (Little Boy Blue, Care, Three Families), Kerr Logan (Strike, Alias Grace, Game of Thrones) and Lolita Chakrabarti (Vigil, Criminal: UK).
Creator and writer Ben Richards said: “I am delighted with the cast that has been assembled for Showtrial. It is a brilliant ensemble of talented actors that feels modern, energetic, and perfectly suited for the complex characters and storylines.”
Showtrial filming locations
The series is filmed and set around Bristol, including at The Bottle Yard Studios and on location in the city.
When will Showtrial start?
Showtrial begins at 9pm on Sunday, October 31, on BBC One. It will also be available on BBC iPlayer.
