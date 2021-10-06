Are you ready to question your understanding of guilt, innocence and true justice?

BBC One is set to air Showtrial, a courtroom drama that explores the idea of reasonable doubt in law.

Produced by World Productions, which was also behind Line of Duty, Bodyguard and The Pembrokeshire Murders, and created by writer Ben Richards of The Tunnel, Strike and COBRA fame, we think this series will be a sure-fire hit.

Here’s everything we know so far…

What’s Showtrial about?

Showtrial is a legal drama from the makers of Line of Duty and Bodyguard that explores how prejudice, politics and the media distort the legal process.

It focuses on Talitha Campbell, the estranged daughter of a wealthy property developer who is charged with conspiring to murder fellow university student Hannah Ellis.

Refusing her father’s help, Talitha wants Cleo Roberts – the duty solicitor on the night of Talitha’s arrest – to lead her defence against a prosecution using the defendant’s gender and social privilege against her.

Is Talitha a damaged scapegoat or a cold-blooded killer? Watch and find out…

Director Zara Hayes said: “These scripts are thoroughly gripping and yet say something truly resonant about the justice system. I couldn’t be more honoured to bring them to life along with such a wonderful cast and the dream team in British TV drama.”