As the British summertime finally begins to emerge and most TV schedules go to sleep for a couple of months while the nation becomes transfixed by Love Island frolics, the arrival of six-part thriller Sherwood on BBC One couldn't be more perfectly timed.

Created by East Midlands-born writer James Graham (Quiz, Brexit: The Uncivil War), Sherwood is a brooding, intense and devastating drama that explores the fractures and divisions in a small Nottingham mining village that are resurfaced by a shocking murder.

This six-part thriller avoids whodunnit or whydunit tropes, focusing instead on the characters, real lives and shattered communities that were left behind by the miners’ strike and how old wounds are easily reopened.

The ludicrously good cast continually springs up, ‘oh look, its them!’ moments with Robert Glenister, Alun Armstrong, Adeel Akhtar, Claire Rushbrook, Kevin Doyle, Philip Jackson, Perry Fitzpatrick, Stephen Tompkinson, Adam Hugill and Mark Addy among the recognisable faces in this tightly-knitted community of friends, enemies and secrets.