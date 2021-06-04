Sean Bean is one of the UK’s most-loved actors. After his iconic leading role in Sharpe, the Yorkshireman went on to star in Hollywood blockbusters and huge TV series. As he returns to our screens in BBC prison drama Time, we take a look at his best career roles. Time: Cast, plot and everything you need to know Sharpe

Sean stars as Richard Sharpe, a British soldier in the Napoleonic Wars, in this series based on the novels of Bernard Cornwell. Interestingly, Sean was not initially cast in the title role. His predecessor Paul McGann suffered a football injury two weeks into filming and Sean was offered the role partly because he was available at such short notice.

Patriot Games

Sean plays Irish terrorist Sean Miller in this action thriller, which sees Harrison Ford's Jack Ryan testify against him in court. Miller swears to seek revenge after being convicted, sparking a series of attacks by a splinter cell. The film is based on Tom Clancy's 1987 novel of the same name and is the sequel to 1990's The Hunt for Red October.

GoldenEye

Sean's rogue MI6 agent tries to use a satellite weapon against London in this James Bond film – the 17th in the 007 franchise. This was Pierce Brosnan's first outing as Bond, while Judi Dench became the first woman to portray M after the serious returned from a six-year hiatus.

The Lord of the Rings trilogy

Sean stars as Boromir in Peter Jackson's trilogy, with most of his screen time coming in the first instalment, The Fellowship of the Ring. Boromir's "One does not simply walk into Mordor…" speech has become one of the biggest memes on the internet – with Peter Jackson recently admitting that Sean was actually reading a print-out of it on camera because it was written at the last minute.

Game of Thrones

*Warning: Spoilers ahead* Sean plays Ned Stark in the first season of the show, which aired back in 2011. Ned's surprise execution at the end of the season is regarded as the most iconic death of the show, which had its fair share of big-name departures.