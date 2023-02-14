Prepare to return to the Ton in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Netflix’s new Bridgerton prequel which explores the origins of Queen Charlotte. The period drama is set decades before the events of Bridgerton and centers around Queen Charlotte’s rise to power as well as her early love story with King George III. Here, we reveal who’s in the cast of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story on Netflix, and everything we know so far, including the confirmed release date, plot and trailer. 16 of the best period dramas on Netflix

When is the Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story release date? Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will be released Thursday 4 May on Netflix. It will consist of six episodes. Filming took place between February-August 2022 in London.

Who’s in the Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story cast? Queen Charlotte - Golda Rosheuvel Golda Rosheuvel, below, reprises her role as the real-life Queen Charlotte from the main Bridgerton series, set in the Regency era. Gossip-hungry Queen Charlotte is the face of the monarchy while her husband, King George III, is unwell. Golda Rosheuvel has previously been in Torchwood and Luther, and has a role in Death In Paradise season 10.

Lady Agatha Danbury - Adjoa Andoh Adjoa Andoh also reprises her role from Bridgerton, playing Lady Agatha Danbury, who acts as a mother figure to Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page). Adjoa Andoh’s acting credits include Line of Duty, Doctor Who, Missing, Invictus and Liar.

Lady Violet Bridgerton - Ruth Gemmell Another actor reprising their role from Bridgerton is Ruth Gemmell, who plays Lady Violet, the Bridgerton matriarch. After her husband’s death, Lady Violet looks after her eight children and hopes to find them marriages as loving as her own. Ruth Gemmell has appeared in Penny Dreadful and Utopia on the small screen, and starred alongside Colin Firth in football film Fever Pitch.

Brimsley - Hugh Sachs Hugh Sachs reprises his role as Brimsley, Queen Charlotte’s butler, from Bridgerton Seasons 1 & 2. Hugh Sachs has appeared in many TV shows and films, but is best known for playing Gavin Ramsbottom in ITV comedy Benidorm.

Young Queen Charlotte - India Amarteifio India Amarteifio plays the young Queen Charlotte, depicting her rise to power and poise - before she becomes the fearless royal. The British actress has previously starred in Doctor Who and Sex Education, and played one of the daughters of Tony Gates (Lennie James) in Line of Duty season 1. “India Amarteifio is just brilliant,” series director Tom Verica tells Netflix Queue. “She provides the canvas for someone who’s going to learn the rules and the ways of this world very quickly and use that to her advantage.” “I had big shoes to fill,” says Amarteifio, “Not only as young Charlotte, because Golda has created an iconic role, but just entering the [series’] sphere itself.”

Young King George - Corey Mylchreest The Royal Academy of Dramatic Art alum Corey Mylchreest, who’s also appeared in Netflix series The Sandman, plays a young King George. “Working with Corey has been phenomenal,” India Amarteifio tells Netflix Tudum. “He is someone I can trust and go to for honest advice. He’s someone who really, really cares about the job, which comes across in every way in his acting and in our scenes together.”

Young Agatha Danbury - Arsema Thomas In her television debut, Arsema Thomas plays a young Lady Danbury, who we see as a dutiful wife to Lord Danbury.

Young Brimsley - Sam Clemmett Sam Clemmett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, The War Below) plays Queen Charlotte’s trusty butler, Brimsley. “He is more than her right hand, he is her stability, her guidance,” says Amarteifio of the queen’s relationship with her ever-present servant. “Brimsley is the only person in Charlotte’s life who is stable, gives her a voice of reason, and is someone to come home to, really.”

Princess Augusta - Michelle Fairley Michelle Fairley (Gangs of London) plays Princess Augusta, the de facto head of the monarchy and King George’s very involved mother.

Reynolds - Freddie Dennis Freddie Dennis (The Nevers) portrays King George’s fictional valet, who will do anything for him.

Lord Bute - Richard Cunningham Richard Cunningham (The Witcher) plays Lord Bute. Adolphus - Tunji Kasim Tunji Kasim (Nancy Drew) plays Adolphus, Queen Charlotte’s caring brother with only the highest aspirations for his sister. Royal Doctor - Rob Maloney Rob Maloney (Casualty) plays the Royal Doctor. Lord Danbury - Cyril Nri Cyril Nri (Cucumber) plays Lord Danbury.

What is the Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story plot? Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is centered on Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power. This Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen's marriage to King George (Corey Mylchreest) sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton. As revealed in Netflix Queue, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story finds the young Charlotte making her entrée into an unfamiliar London society. She finds mentors and lifelong friends in the young, and newly titled, Lady Agatha Danbury (Arsema Thomas) and a young Brimsley (Sam Clemmett), always following five footsteps behind. The new series also continues Bridgerton characters’ Regency-era stories with Golda Rosheuvel’s Queen Charlotte trying to figure out how to marry off just one of her many children to produce a legitimate heir.

Who created Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story? Shonda Rhimes (Grey's Anatomy) is the showrunner, executive producer and writer of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. The director is Tom Verica (Bridgerton, Scandal, Inventing Anna). Is there a Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story trailer? Yes, a teaser trailer was released in February 2023, which you can watch at the top of this page. A first look clip was released at Netflix’s Tudum fan event in September 2022, which you can watch below: