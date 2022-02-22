Fans haven’t had any new episodes since 2019, so anticipation for Peaky Blinders season 6 is as rife as it gets. Indeed, 2022 will finally deliver Peaky Blinders' sixth and final season - before a feature film closes out the franchise.

Tthe first five seasons have already conjured up some memorable moments, including iconic Peaky Blinders quotes and classic one-liners. From the violent demands of Tommy Shelby (played by actor Cillian Murphy in his understated Brummy accent) to Alfie Solomons’ characteristic outbursts (expertly delivered by Tom Hardy), we round up the seven best quotes from Peaky Blinders. *spoilers for Peaky Blinders series 1-5 below* 1. "This place is under new management, by order of the Peaky Blinders”

In this episode (season 2, episode 4), the Peaky Blinders decide to break into a London bar and cause total carnage (as you do). Arthur Shelby (Paul Anderson) then takes to the stage, and the microphone, and announces that they’re taking over London. Numerous headbutts, gunfire and slashed necks ensue. 2. “Don’t f*** with the Peaky Blinders!”

Next is arguably *the* most quotable line of all time from Peaky Blinders. It's been uttered number of times - including when Gina Gray (Anya Taylor-Joy) finishes the line for Tommy Shelby in series 5 - but the most iconic time is when Aunt Polly (Helen McCrory) says it to Inspector Campbell (Sam Neill) at the end of series 2.

3. “Alright lads, this is a respectable event and we will all behave accordingly”

As heard in series 2, episode 3, Tommy Shelby attends a horse auction and sees a route to respectability. Of course, the Shelbys can't help but get into trouble as they are ambushed by Sabini's right-hand man on the way home and Arthur nearly kills him. 4. "And no f***ing fighting!"

Another example of the Shelbys having the best intentions - but it never quite works out that way, does it? As seen in the first episode of series 3, before his wedding to Grace (Annabelle Wallis), Tommy demands that his brothers are on their best behaviour. Shortly after making this demand, Tommy violently shoves one of the waiters at the wedding. 5. "She's not gonna be coming back, so it's just you and me"

Another iconic quote from series 3 - this time from the third episode - Tommy tells his toddler son Charlie (Jenson Clarke) that they're on their own, following the death of his wife, Grace. A touching moment from Tommy that, as you can tell from the rest of the quotes on this page, are pretty rare. 6. "It was f***ing biblical, mate"

Tommy Shelby aside (OK, maybe Arthur, too), Alfie Solomons has got to have some of the most memorable quotes in Peaky Blinders. This line, about the violence he inflicted on an Italian man, is one of them. We will spare you the gory details about why the violence he inflicted was biblical, but it’s in season 2, episode 2, if you want to watch it for yourself. 7. "My suits are on the house, or the house burns down"

Another lovely line from Tommy. He said this to Grace in series 1, episode 3, and while he may have just been showing off, there is probably some truth to it because of the power and influence Tommy has in and around Birmingham. Don't mess with Tommy, basically... 8. "One last deal to be done, then we Peaky Blinders rest"

