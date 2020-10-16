With Stranger Things season 4 on Netflix's most-watched list and Halloween just around the corner, now is the time to get binge-watching some of Netflix’s scariest TV shows. From psychological horror series that’ll give you nightmares, to zombie box sets that’ll have you hiding behind the cushions, you'll find it all on Netflix. We’ve rounded up our pick of the best TV horror series on Netflix, including The Midnight Club, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, Ratched, and more…

The Midnight Club

From Mike Flanagan and the producers of The Haunting of Hill House comes The Midnight Club, a new Netflix horror series based on Christopher Pike's 1994 novel. At a hospice for terminally ill young adults, eight patients come together every night at midnight to tell each other stories – and make a pact that the next of them to die will give the group a sign from beyond the grave.

All 10 episodes of The Midnight Club are available on Netflix. Locke & Key

Based on the best-selling graphic novels, Locke & Key is a fantasy horror series that follows three siblings who, after the murder of their father, move to their ancestral home to find the house has magical keys that give them a vast array of powers and abilities. Locke & Key seasons 1-3 are streaming on Netflix. Santa Clarita Diet

Santa Clarita Diet is a horror-comedy series centering on married couple Sheila (Drew Barrymore) and Joel Hammond (Timothy Olyphant). Their normal, mundane lives change dramatically when Sheila shows symptoms of having become a zombie. Santa Clarita Diet seasons 1-3 are streaming on Netflix. Midnight Mass

Another horror series on the list from Mike Flanagan and the makers of The Haunting of Hill House - and this one was a decade in the making. Midnight Mass introduces Crockett Island, an isolated island community that experiences miraculous events - and frightening omens – following the arrival of a charismatic, mysterious young priest. All seven episodes of Midnight Mass are available on Netflix. Resident Evil

Loosely based on the video game series of the same name, Netflix's action horror series Resident Evil is set in two different timelines - 2022 and 2036 - with the show following Albert Wesker and his daughters navigating Umbrella's experiments in New Raccoon City. All eight episodes of Resident Evil are streaming on Netflix.

All the TV and sport you love in one place BT TV includes Netflix, so you can catch all the latest shows like You, Cheat and Drive to Survive together with Sky channels from NOW. See TV deals What's on

The Haunting of Hill House

We deemed the 2018 horror series The Haunting of Hill House "a late contender for the year’s best TV". The adaptation of Shirley Jackson's classic novel generated the sort of buzz usually reserved for classic horror films and was deemed "perfect binge viewing" by fans. All 10 episodes of The Haunting of Hill House are available to watch now on Netflix. The Haunting of Bly Manor

From The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan, The Haunting of Bly Manor is the next chapter of The Haunting anthology series. Set in 1980s England, the series has been labelled "even scarier" than its predecessor, with IndieWire writing: “It indulges in a slow-burn terror, building incrementally until its final moments." All nine episodes of The Haunting of Bly Manor are available to watch now on Netflix. Ratched

Sarah Paulson stars as the infamous Nurse Ratched, first seen in Oscar-winning film One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest, in Ryan Murphy's Netflix series. The eight-part series has been called "horrifying" by TV critics, who've called Paulson's performance as one of literacy’s most menacing women "chilling". Ratched season 1 is available to watch now on Netflix.

Black Summer



Jaime King leads the cast of zombie horror series Black Summer as a mother who's separated from her daughter during the earliest and most deadly days of a zombie apocalypse. Acclaimed author Stephen King praised the show, telling his 6.1million Twitter followers: "Just when you think there's no more scare left in zombies, THIS comes along. Existential hell in the suburbs, stripped to the bone.” Black Summer seasons 1-2 are available to watch now on Netflix. Stranger Things

Arguably Netflix's most successful sci-horror show of all time, 1980s-set Stranger Things has become a pop culture phenomenon following its 2016 launch. The series follows a young girl known as Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) who escapes from an laboratory where experiments were being performed on her. Aged 11, Brown became one of the youngest nominees in Emmys history. Stranger Things seasons 1-4 are available to watch now on Netflix. Everything you need to know about Stranger Things season 4

The Order

The Order follows a university student who discovers a secret underground battle between werewolves and the magical dark arts. But unlike most horror drama series, this show has a "welcome comic angle... that makes the show stand out" according to TV critics, even drawing comparisons to What We Do in the Shadows. The Order seasons 1-2 are available to watch now on Netflix. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

From the makers of Riverdale comes the supernatural horror series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (also known as CAOS) which follows the Archie Comics character Sabrina Spellman, who's half-witch, half-mortal. According to the show's creators, CAOS was inspired by "slow-burn horror" films such as The Exorcist, Rosemary's Baby, and other "great satanic horror movies from the 1960s and 1970s." Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Parts 1-4 are available to watch now on Netflix. V Wars