Natalie Dormer is an English actress who you may recognise from her various film and TV appearances. Born in Reading, Berkshire, the 38-year-old actress won her first on-screen role within six months of graduating from drama school. Since then, she’s appeared in Game of Thrones, The Hunger Games, The Tudors, and much more. She’s now back on our screens in Penny Dreadful: City of Angels. We round up Natalie Dormer’s 6 best TV show and movie roles below. 1. Penny Dreadful: City of Angels - Magda

Dormer currently stars as demonic Magda in the 10-part Penny Dreadful TV spin-off, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels. The series is set in 1938 Los Angeles, with Magda lurking around every corner as multiple characters, nudging the city slowly towards chaos. In an exclusive interview with BT.com, the show’s creator John Logan said of casting Dormer in the role: “She is ferociously courageous and tireless. And smart as a whip. It was a great benefit to the show and me personally to have her.” Stream Penny Dreadful: City of Angels on Sky Atlantic with NOW. Stream Penny Dreadful Seasons 1-3 on Sky Atlantic with NOW. 2. Game of Thrones - Margaery Tyrell

From 2012 until 2016, Dormer played Margaery Tyrell (the only daughter of Lord Mace Tyrell) in the HBO fantasy TV series, Game of Thrones. Her character was canny and cunning, and married the late King Robert's brother, Renly Baratheon, as part of House Tyrell's support for his bid to seize the Iron Throne from King Joffrey. Dormer, along with the rest of the ensemble cast, was nominated for four Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. Stream Game of Thrones Seasons 1-8 plus behind-the-scenes extras on Sky Atlantic with NOW.

All the TV and sport you love in one place Get BT TV and catch shows like Succession, Django and The Last of Us, plus the latest from Sky Sports with a NOW Membership. See TV deals What's on

3. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 and Part 2 - Cressida

Dormer starred as Cressida in the final two films in The Hunger Games franchise; Mockingjay Part 1, in 2014, and Mockingjay Part 2, released the following year. The character of Cressida is a film director, who joins Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) and her squad to film videos for District 13 during their assault on the Capitol. Cressida is described as "a woman with a shaved head tattooed with green vines", with Dormer shaving the left side of her head in preparation for the role. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 are available to stream on Prime Video. Prime subscription required. 4. The Tudors - Anne Boleyn

Dormer's first major TV role was playing Anne Boleyn in the first two seasons of The Tudors between 2007 and 2008. The character of Anne Boleyn was based on the real-life second wife of King Henry VIII, who is eventually beheaded on the king's orders (played by Jonathan Rhys Meyers). Dormer received critical praise for her 'exquisite and complex' portrayal of the character. The Tudors seasons 1-4 are available to stream on All4. 5. Elementary - Irene Adler/Jamie Moriarty

Between 2013 and 2015, Dormer played Irene Adler/Jamie Moriarty in the CBS TV series, Elementary. As Irene, she is the former lover of detective Sherlock Holmes (Jonny Lee Miller). But, in her true identity as Moriarty, she is a criminal mastermind who romanced Sherlock and then faked Irene's death to draw his investigations away from her criminal activities. Elementary seasons 1-7 are available to stream on Prime Video. Prime subscription required. 6. Captain America: The First Avenger - Private Lorraine