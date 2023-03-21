Malpractice is the latest nail-biting thriller from World Productions, the creators of Line of Duty, Vigil and The Suspect. A medical drama about a doctor under investigation for the death of a patient at the end of a nightmare shift, the five-part series has been described as the story of a “damaged doctor caught up in a dangerous conspiracy”. The series is written by Grace Ofori-Attah and stars Niamh Algar (Calm with Horses, The Virtues). ITV drama boss Polly Hill said: "Grace's scripts are a brilliant mix of compelling medical thriller and an authentic medical world that comes from her time as a doctor. "They are also so accomplished that’s it’s hard to believe this is her first commissioned show." What is the Malpractice release date? Malpractice is coming soon to ITV and ITVX. Malpractice cast

Fred Duval/Shutterstock

Niamh Algar – Plays Dr Lucinda Edwards

James Purefoy – Plays Dr Leo Harris

Brian Bovell – Plays Sir Anthony Owusu

Helen Behan – Plays Dr Norma Callahan

Jordan Kouamé – Plays Dr George Adjei

Lorne MacFadyen – Plays Tom Edwards

Hannah Walters – Plays Matron Beth Relph

Priyanka Patel – Plays Dr Rayma Morgan

Scott Chambers – Plays Dr Oscar Beattie

Tristan Sturrock – Plays Dr Mike Willet

Georgina Rich – Plays Dr Eva Thornbury Raised by Wolves and Deceit actress Niamh Algar leads the cast as battle-hardened doctor Lucinda Edwards, who finds herself at the centre of an investigation after a nightmare shift ends with an opioid overdose for Edith Owusu. Owuso’s father Sir Anthony, played by Brian Bovell (Crime, Strike) insists on an enquiry and investigator Dr Norma Callahan (Helen Behan) is suspicious of Lucinda’s behaviour and decisions. As the pressure of the investigation intensifies, cracks in Lucinda’s relationship with husband Tom (Lorne MacFadyen) begin to appear. Is Lucinda hiding something? Niamh Algar said she was "thrilled" to be leading the ITV medical thriller. "I was blown away by Grace Ofori-Attah's script and the team attached in creating Malpractice," said Algar. "I'm a huge fan of Phil Barantini's work, his movie Boiling Point is an astonishing piece of work and I’m so excited to see how he approaches Malpractice. "I'm absolutely over the moon that we are working together on this special series." Who is making Malpractice?

Malpractice is written by Grace Ofori-Attah (In The Long Run, Urban Myths) and directed by BAFTA nominated director Philip Barantini (Boiling Point, The Responder) and produced by Sophie Reynolds (State of the Union). Grace Ofori-Attah said: "I'd worked as an NHS doctor for over a decade when I first came to World [Productions] with an idea that would become Malpractice. "Malpractice explores the inevitable pressure-cooker created when doctors under investigation are forced to second-guess their clinical decisions, justify their every action but carry on with the day job as normal. "It has been an absolute joy and privilege creating Malpractice with the team at World, who are well-versed in creating drama that’s endlessly entertaining and surprising, and I can’t wait to see it on screen." The five-part series is executive produced by Simon Heath, CEO of World Productions (Line of Duty, Save Me, Vigil, The Pembrokeshire Murders, Anne). Watch Malpractice on ITV and ITVX in 2023