At a very basic level, Lockwood and Co is just a story of three very awkward teenagers and their friendship. However, it also throws in a load of ghosts, horrible adults, conspiracies, romance and the whole things is set in an alternate universe where the digital revolution never happened. This is far from an ordinary TV show.

It’s one part a British Stranger Things, a little bit teen Sherlock and has a dollop of young Ghostbusters running around London. Lockwood & Co has some of the very finest TV shows and movies running through its DNA, but it never falls into the trap of imitation or repetition.

The series is set in a Britain where ‘The Problem’ has placed teenagers in charge of saving the world. What was The Problem? It was an paranormal event that swept the country as ghosts and ghouls started attacking at night – and a single touch from a spectre is enough to kill.

The Problem sparked a stock market crash and halted technology. The only people able to track down and control the ghosts are gifted teenagers, who have different skills (Sight, Listening) allowing them to connect with the visitors from the afterlife.

Director, writer and producer Joe Cornish (Attack the Block) cleverly stacks the episodes, mixing together monster-of-the-week style adventures with over-arching mysteries carefully sprinkled across the eight episodes.