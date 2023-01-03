From Wednesday and Stranger Things to Riverdale and Heartstopper, nobody quite does addictive teen dramas quite like Netflix. Lockwood & Co is the streamer's next big teen mystery series, and looks like the perfect remedy for anyone suffering from Wednesday withdrawal symptoms. The supernatural mystery series, based on the hit young adult books by Jonathan Stroud, has been adapted by Joe Cornish and our first look at the ghost-hunting drama has got us excited for its release later this month. Here is everything you need to know about Lockwood and Co… What is Lockwood & Co about?

Netflix

Lockwood & Co is set in a world plagued by ghosts and the series is based in London, where teenage ghost-hunters fight deadly spirits every night. However, among the many agencies fighting the supernatural visitors - whose frequent hauntings are euphemistically dubbed 'The Problem' - there is one company that operates alone and without any adult supervision: Lockwood & Co. Lockwood & Co is run by a rebellious teen entrepreneur Anthony Lockwood and his eccentric sidekick George. Together with a supremely gifted girl called Lucy, the renegade trio are about to tackle a mystery that will change the course of history. What is the Lockwood & Co release date? Lockwood & Co is released on Friday, 27 January on Netflix. All eight 60-minute episodes will be released at launch.

The lead cast and three members of Lockwood & Co are Lucy Carlyle (Ruby Stokes), a newly-joined psychic investigator; charismatic agency owner Anthony Lockwood (Cameron Chapman); and genius free-thinker George Karim (Ali Hadji-Heshmati). The young trio will be joined in the cast by Ivanno Jeremiah, Jack Bandeira, Luke Treadaway, Morven Christie, Hayley Konadu, Rhianna Dorris and Paddy Holland.



Netflix

From the moment she’s born, Lucy is possessed with an exceptional talent for listening. She is impulsive, principled, and stubborn. After she’s unjustly blamed for the deaths of her colleagues, Lucy flees her small town in the north of England and travels to London in search of a better life. After every other door is shut in her face, she finds herself at tiny start-up agency Lockwood & Co, where she’s instantly beguiled by the charismatic Anthony Lockwood and irked by his unconventional friend and colleague, George Karim. Cameron Chapman – Plays Anthony Lockwood

Netflix

Lockwood is the founder and owner of Lockwood & Co - the only agency in London run without adult supervision. Enigmatic, passionate and rebellious, Lockwood’s external bravura masks a deep vulnerability that comes from his traumatic past. He’s the ultimate showman and raconteur, and an exceptional agent with laser-keen psychic Sight. Lockwood gives the illusion of emotional proximity while keeping everyone at a safe distance. With George and Lucy by his side, he is utterly convinced they are destined for greatness. Ali Hadji-Heshmati – Plays George Karim

Netflix

George is chief researcher at Lockwood & Co. A genius and free-thinker, unburdened by the need to conform, George is happiest marching to the beat of his own drum. Fiercely intelligent, wry, eccentric, and open-minded, George acts as both a field agent with a talent for Touch, and Lockwood & Co’s unrivalled researcher, ensuring the company have the edge when tracking down and facing psychic disturbances. George doesn’t keep many close friends, but once he trusts you, he’s loyal to a fault. He’s fascinated by The Problem and obsessed with trying to understand its origins. Ivanno Jeremiah – Plays Inspector Barnes

Netflix

Barnes is a Senior Inspector for DEPRAC, the government organisation assigned with tackling The Problem and overseeing the country’s psychical agencies. Barnes is an outsider who has fought hard for his position. He has a tough, acerbic, no-nonsense exterior which belies how deeply he feels for the young agents that fall under his command. Jack Bandeira – Plays Quill Kipps

Netflix

Kipps is a Team Leader for Fittes - the country’s most elite psychical agency. His job is to oversee a team of teenage agents and guide them through nightly supernatural investigations. Arrogant and officious, Kipps relishes his position of authority and experience. Kipps is locked into a bitter rivalry with Anthony Lockwood and takes any opportunity to assert his superiority. Luke Treadaway – Plays The Golden Blade

Netflix

The Golden Blade is a mysterious, nameless mercenary who specialises in the dark arts of high-risk, high-reward covert operations. Handsome, erudite, and terrifyingly deft in physical combat, the Blade is a ruthless villain who operates under the radar. Morven Christie – Plays Penelope Fittes

Netflix

Penelope is the Head of Fittes Agency, the psychical agency founded in 1972 by her mother, Marissa Fittes. Poised, benevolent and self-possessed, Penelope is a household name who commands utmost respect. In a society consumed with the fallout of The Problem, Penelope is at the apex of power, wealth and influence. As the daughter of the person who first discovered The Problem and who pioneered the techniques still used by agents, Penelope wants to continue her mother’s legacy and ensure that Fittes remains the country’s leading agency. Hayley Konadu – Plays Flo Bones

Netflix

Flo is a former agent who now ekes out a living on the mud flats of the Thames as a relic hunter. She was an exceptional agent, until she was profoundly traumatised on a job, causing her to quit and drop out of conventional society. Flo is wary and disillusioned with a ghost-fighting system that chews young people up and spits them out. Highly perceptive, eccentric, and recalcitrant, Flo is Lockwood’s oldest friend, the two of them having been there for one another in their darkest days. With her connections to Problem-stricken London’s underworld, Flo is a secret weapon and confidante for our heroes at Lockwood & Co. Rhianna Dorris – Plays Kat Godwin

Kat is an agent for Fittes, working under Quill Kipps. Sharp-tongued, confident, and supercilious, Kat is an incredibly talented Listener able to hear the bygone echoes of a ghost’s psychic trauma. Kat becomes a de facto rival for Lucy, a fellow Listener. Pitched against one another on active investigations, Kat constantly tries to prove her technical superiority over Lucy. Paddy Holland – Plays Bobby Vernon

Netflix

Bobby is an agent and researcher for Fittes who works under Quill Kipps. Bookish, precocious, and snide, Bobby is a voracious academic who scours Fittes’ archives and databases to give his team an upper hand on investigations. As a fellow researcher, Bobby is a de facto rival for George - his counterpart at Lockwood & Co. Often going head-to-head on competitive investigations, Bobby relishes any opportunity to attempt to outsmart George in a battle of wits. What is Lockwood & Co based on? Lockwood & Co is based on the young adult thriller series written by Jonathan Stroud. The books are about three young operatives at a psychic detective agency, who fight off supernatural figures known as ‘Visitors’ across the streets of London. There are five books in the series: The Screaming Staircase

The Whispering Skull

The Hollow Boy

The Creeping Shadow

The Empty Grave Who is making Lockwood & Co?

Netflix

Joe Cornish (Attack the Block, The Kid Who Would Be King) is the lead creative director and writer of Lockwood & Co. The series is being produced by the production company Complete Fiction – which helped produce hit movies including Baby Driver, Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz and Last Night in Soho.

