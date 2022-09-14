Charlie Cox spy thriller comes to Netflix on Boxing DayNov 23 | 1 min read
Litvinenko: When is the ITV poisoning drama released? Who is in the cast with David Tennant? Everything you need to know
David Tennant plays former KGB officer Alexander Litvinenko in ITV’s four-part drama about the true events surrounding his fatal poisoning in 2006.
David Tennant returns to screens this autumn in the role of Alexander Litvinenko, the former Russian Federal Security Services and KGB officer who was poisoned and died in London in 2006.
One of the Metropolitan Police’s most famous and dangerous cases, the story has been turned into a series by George Kay, writer of hit Netflix crime series Lupin.
The first trailer for the series has been released (November 22) and can be watched at the top of the page.
Here is everything you need to know about Litvinenko…
When is Litvinenko released?
Litvinenko is released on Thursday, 15 December on ITVX.
All episodes will be available to stream at launch.
ITVX is replacing ITV Hub and will feature exclusives such as the highly anticipated Litvinenko before they’re available to watch anywhere else.
Litvinenko will air on ITV in 2023.
Litvinenko cast
- David Tennant - Plays Alexander Litvinenko
- Margarita Levieva - Plays Marina, Litvinenko's widow
- Mark Bonnar – Plays Scotland Yard officer, Clive Timmons
- Neil Maskell – Plays Scotland Yard officer, Brent Hyatt
Litvinenko has been made with the support of many of the people involved in the investigation and subsequent public enquiry, including former Scotland Yard officers Clive Timmons and Brent Hyatt along with Ben Emmerson QC and Alexander’s family.
Alongside Tennant in the title role, Mark Bonnar (Catastrophe, Quiz) will play Clive Timmons, and Neil Maskell (Small Axe, Utopia) is playing Brent Hyatt.
What is the true story of Alexander Litvinenko?
"In late 2006, Alexander Litvinenko was a living witness to his own murder," explains the TV drama’s writer George Kay.
"He spent his dying days entrusting the Metropolitan Police with the details of what happened to him. It took those police and his remarkable widow Marina Litvinenko a decade to have those claims ratified.
"Their stamina, hard work and bravery are what make this not only an essential story of our times but a privilege to be asked to write."
Alongside the story of Alexander and the Met police officers, the series will also focus on Marina (Margarita Levieva), Alexander’s widow, who fought the British government to publish the identity of his husband’s killers and acknowledge the involvement of the Russian State.
ITV's head of drama Polly Hill added: "After David’s incredible performance as Dennis Nilsen [in ITV's 2020 true crime drama Des] I’m delighted he returns to ITV to play Alexander Litvinenko in the incredible story of his murder.
"George Kay's scripts are brilliant and this is an important story that documents a long police investigation and a powerful campaign for justice by his wife Marina. It is going to make a compelling drama and I am proud to have it on ITV."
Watch Litvinenko exclusively on new free streaming service ITVX this autumn.
The series will air on ITV in 2023.
