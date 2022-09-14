David Tennant returns to screens this autumn in the role of Alexander Litvinenko, the former Russian Federal Security Services and KGB officer who was poisoned and died in London in 2006.

One of the Metropolitan Police’s most famous and dangerous cases, the story has been turned into a series by George Kay, writer of hit Netflix crime series Lupin.

The first trailer for the series has been released (November 22) and can be watched at the top of the page.

Here is everything you need to know about Litvinenko…

When is Litvinenko released?

Litvinenko is released on Thursday, 15 December on ITVX.

All episodes will be available to stream at launch.

ITVX is replacing ITV Hub and will feature exclusives such as the highly anticipated Litvinenko before they’re available to watch anywhere else.

Litvinenko will air on ITV in 2023.

Litvinenko cast