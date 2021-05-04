Line of Duty gripped the nation with cliffhanger endings, shocking twists and a mind-bending central mystery that has kept us all guessing – just who is the Fourth Man? But following the controversial ending of season 6, one of the burning questions on fans’ lips is - will the show return for season 7? Writer Jed Mercurio has been throwing in lots of throwbacks to previous seasons this year and has tied together the events of all six seasons from Tommy Hunter and Tony Gates to Jo Davidson and Marcus Thurwell. The ixth season finale finally gave us the identity of ‘H’, The Fourth Man at the top of the OCG and wrap up a story that has slowly unravelled over the last decade. From Lindsay Denton to balaclava men, ‘definately’ to Danny Waldron, the wee donkey to sucking diesel, season 6 felt like a conclusion to one of the greatest TV dramas of all time. But is it? Here is everything we know about a possible season 7…

Is Line of Duty season 7 confirmed?

Despite record breaking ratings, a smash hit BBC Sounds podcast and an outpouring of love for Adrian Dunbar, Vicky McClure and Martin Compston, a seventh season of Line of Duty is still not confirmed. There are three possible reasons. One, Jed Mercurio wanted to wrap up the show with the Fourth Man mystery in season 6 and go out on a high. Two, they didn't want to confirm a seventh season until the end of season 6, because it would have implied that all our AC-12 heroes got out alive (although, that point is a bit redundant now, as we've been waiting so long!) Or three, the BBC and Jed Mercurio simply haven’t decided yet. Season 5 and 6 were confirmed at the same time, allowed the writer to plot out a longer story and the conclusion to the Fourth Man mystery. A seventh season would probably need a story reboot, so may take Mercurio a little longer to plan. BBC Chief Content Officer Charlotte Moore has confirmed that as far as the BBC is concerned, they would like to see more series of Line of Duty. “I’m looking forward to having a conversation with the team about where we go next and what the future of the series might be,” she said. She added: “I would like to congratulate [Jed Mercurio] and the entire cast and crew for delivering such an incredible drama series.” In December 2022, The Sun reported that Line of Duty will return in Christmas 2023 for three, final episodes - with the source adding that all three lead actors are on board. A TV insider told the tabloid: “A TV insider told The Sun: “There was a very strong feeling, particularly among fans, that there was unfinished business with Line of Duty. “Viewers weren’t satisfied with the ending of series six and were crying out for a more sensational conclusion - now Jed can deliver that. “The question is whether the person we were led to believe was H really is the villain that AC-12 has been hunting or if it was another nemesis. “There’s also a theory another, darker puppet-master is at work. “The fact that they’re looking at taking the unusual step of making three episodes rather than the usual six or seven is a reflection of just how special this is for the show.” The BBC and Jed Mercurio have yet to confirm the rumours. Martin Compston shares disappointing Line of Duty season 7 update In an exclusive interview with BT TV to promote his new TV series The Rig, Martin Compston (Steve Arnott) shared a disappointing update about Line of Duty season 7. In the interview, he told us that he felt after the conclusion of Line of Duty season 6 that it was "the end". He told us exclusively: "Look, I’m chuffed that I’ve done six seasons, 10 years, and people still want us to come back. It’s a great feeling. "But it’s nothing different than what we’ve done before. We always take a long time between series. "The only thing I would say, unfortunately, is that every one time I’ve finished it, I’m always like 'Yeah, we’ll come back' but that’s probably the first one where I’ve thought 'Yeah, we could finish it there'." In something of a silver lining, he did tell us that he'd be up for doing another series, because the cast and crew didn't get to socialise much during filming for season 6. He confessed: "Look, it’s also not the reason to recommission a multi-million pound series, but when we did the last one, we were in the worst of Covid, so the crew were all behind Perspex, we were all sent back to our rooms, we weren’t even allowed to meet with other cast members who were in our bubble. "Everyone was going through it the same time, but it’s such a sociable job, with everyone hanging out, so I don’t think we’d like to end it that way on a personal level, but that’s not a reason to bring it back. "There have been different offers and wild things, but that’s a testament to Jed and his writing." Exclusive interview with Martin Compston about Line of Duty reunion on The Rig set Check out our exclusive interview with Martin Compston below where he talks about Line of Duty season 7, and the mini Line of Duty reunion on the set of The Rig:

Will there be a Line of Duty spin-off film? After more than a year since Line of Duty season 6 came to an end, Adrian Dunbar (Ted Hastings) has revealed that an announcement on the show's future could be made by the end of September.

"I think there might be something, there’s something going on out there regarding Line of Duty," Dunbar told the PA news agency via RTE.ie.

He added: "It depends what they come up with. I think we’ll hear something shortly about it. I’ve got a feeling that before September is out we might hear something about Line of Duty that we can tell people." He teased a spin-off film, telling PA: "I’m not sure what shape it’ll take… somebody was talking about possibly a film or maybe you know two 90 minutes or three episodes. "I’m not sure you’d get a full series. But I think there’s still an audience out there to see the three of us back together again. "It certainly would be nice to get back to Belfast where we’ve always had good fun."

How did Line of Duty season 6 end?

The show’s sixth season concluded the mystery of The Fourth Man and ‘H’. AC-12 discovered that it was Ian Buckells (Nigel Boyle) who had been working alongside the OCG to murder Gail Vella and numerous other crimes across the past six seasons. Buckells confirmed that he was the person sending orders via computer programme to Jo Davidson (Kelly McDonald) and that he had helped cover-up crimes and help organised crime alongside previous show villains Tommy Hunter, Matthew Cottan, Derek Hilton, Marcus Thurwell and others. Despite uncovering the truth about Buckells, the series ended on a sour note for AC-12 as Ted Hastings headed into early retirement, while Chief Constable Osborne dismantled anti-corruption and managed to keep the details of the Buckells court case out of the headlines. Read our full review of the Line of Duty season 6 finale

Jed Mercurio explains the controversial ending Line of Duty’s creator and writer Jed Mercurio appeared on the BBC’s Obsessed With podcast to explain why he ended season 6 with the reveal that Buckells was ‘H’. "You know there were suspicions around him in the first two episodes and then Jo points the finger at him, AC-12 get him in, they charge him, off he goes to prison, and it feels like he's done and dusted,” said Mercurio. "And I think that if we kept him as part of the action, all the way through, then it would have been very hard to misdirect the audience, so we were trying to present other candidates to take the focus away from him. "But it was always really important to me that it was someone who had been in season one, someone who had been there the whole time.

"We did introduce some characters late, so Thurwell came in late, we went back to Fairbank, who'd appeared in season three, we had the Chief Constable, who had obviously been there since season one. "But then I don't think he would have been a satisfying candidate because he had been absent for so long, it would feel like we'd just brought him back in to pin it on him." He added: “Also because I think we'd been directing the audience towards a particular image of the kind of character that 'H' would be, that 'H' would be a criminal mastermind, and we wanted to make different commentary on the way in which someone can do a lot of harm without necessarily being a mastermind.” Mercurio also reminded fans that Buckells had appeared in a scene at the end of season 1, where he allowed ‘The Caddy’ to “have a quick word” with criminal boss Tommy Hunter in the back of a van.

What could happen in season 7?

