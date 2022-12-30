Kaleidoscope kicks off the New Year on Netflix with a mind-bending new TV concept – an immersive experience where viewers choose the episode order. Rather than episode numbers, crime thriller Kaleidoscope has episode colours and viewers can choose where they begin and end – so every viewing experience will be slightly different. With Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad) and Rufus Sewell (The Pale Horse) leading the case and a vault heist plot inspired by real events, Kaleidoscope is a curious TV first that promises a story of corruption, greed, loyalties and betrayals. Here is everything you need to know about Kaleidoscope… 75 amazing new TV shows for 2023 New on Netflix in January - What's on What is the Kaleidoscope release date?

Stream every episode of Kaleidoscope, in any order you choose, from 1 January. How to watch Kaleidoscope – what is the correct episode order?

Netflix

Kaleidoscope is a non-liner story, which means that the compelling crime drama can be watched in any order by viewers. Different Netflix viewers will get a different viewing experience, depending on the choices they make with the episode order. The episodes all have colours rather than numbers, concluding with the epic finale ‘White: The Heist’. The episodes include Yellow, Green, Blue, Violet, Orange, Red and Pink. All viewers will eventually see them all, but the order in which they watch the episodes will affect their viewpoint on the story, the characters, and the questions and answers at the heart of the heist.

Episode list Yellow: 6 Weeks Before The Heist

Green: 7 Years Before the Heist

Blue: 5 Days Before the Heist

Violet: 24 Years Before the Heist

Orange: 3 Weeks Before the Heist

Red: The Morning After the Heist

Pink: 6 Months After

White: The Heist the epic story finale How will you experience the colours of Kaleidoscope?

Kaleidoscope cast and characters

Full cast list Giancarlo Esposito – Plays Leo Pap

Rufus Sewell – Plays Roger Salas

Paz Vega – Plays Ava Mercer

Tati Gabrielle – Plays Hannah

Rosaline Elbay – Plays Judy Goodwin

Jai Courtney – Plays Bob Goodwin

Peter Mark Kendall – Plays Stan Loomis

Niousha Noor – Plays Nazan Abassi

Jordan Mendoza – Plays RJ Acosta Jr

Soojeong Son – Plays Liz Kim

Hemky Madera - Plays Carlos Sujo

Bubba Weiler – Plays Samuel Toby The theives

Netflix

Pap (Giancarlo Esposito) – The Mastermind The Leader. Leo is whip-smart, intense and driven, with an engineer's mind and a meticulous eye for detail. He became a thief at a young age -- and though he had a chance to get out, he couldn't stay away from the criminal life and his relapse cost him his family and his freedom. Ava Mercer (Paz Vega) – The Weapons Specialist An attorney by day, she is equally at home on a gun range or gallery show as she is in the courtroom. Although she plays things fast and loose, deep down she’s a passionate soul who will do anything to protect the few people close to her. Judy Goodwin (Rosaline Elbay) – The Explosives Expert The crew's demolitions specialist, Judy is headstrong and independent -- an eccentric spitfire with a sarcastic edge who is clever and talented enough to stay a step ahead of her mistakes.

Netflix

Bob Goodwin (Jai Courtney) – The Safe Cracker A chest-puffing alpha male with a knack for safecracking and pushing people’s buttons, Bob is attractive enough to be a threat and smart enough to be dangerous to anyone who gets in his way when he’s on the hunt. Stan Loomis (Peter Mark Kendall) – The Smuggler A small-time smuggler with a big-time passion for life's epicurean pleasures, Stan's got a mouth that never stops running and the heart of a hopeless romantic. Loyal to a fault, he's willing to risk it all for the object of his desire -- even if it means giving up the comfortable life he's built for himself. RJ Acosta JR (Jordan Mendoza) – The Driver Shaggy and technical-minded, RJ is a self-taught engineer, a brilliant mechanic and car customizer, and a driver extraordinaire. What he excels in tech know-how, he lacks in common sense and people skills, but his loyalty to Leo knows no bounds. When he's invited to join the crew, he jumps at the chance to prove his worth.

The Corporate Security Team with the Unbeatable Vault

Netflix

Roger Salas (Rufus Sewell) – The corporate security titan

A former thief who has reinvented himself as a top tier security expert, Roger is a salesman with an uncanny ability to manipulate people to his ends. Loyal, to a point, but his own ambitions and needs will win out every time. Hannah Kim (Tati Gabrielle) – The Protégé Intelligent, ambitious, and adaptable, Hannah is a woman who wears many hats — and is driven by far more than money. As a chameleon who flows between the world of high-stakes finance and low-lying crime, she will have to use everything in her bag of tricks to find a way up and out. Liz Kim (Soojeong Son) – The Sister Liz is Hannah’s younger sister, a free spirit and aspiring DJ/immersive dance captain. She's a source of joy to Hannah, but her laissez-faire attitude conflicts with Hannah's deep work ethic. Together, they'll have to find a way to support each other and work hand-in-hand if they want to come out on top. Carlos Sujo (Hemky Madera) – The Henchman Carlos is Roger Salas’s right-hand man and head of security -- not just for the company, but for Roger himself. Loyal and intense, Carlos is the one who Roger turns to when he needs something handled off-book. Very few people really understand what Carlos does for Roger, but they all know it's best to leave him a wide berth and not get in his way.

The Agents On The Case

Netflix

Nazan Abbasi (Niousha Noor) – The Driven Agent Driven, damaged and tenacious to a fault, FBI Agent Nazan Abassi is the raging fire that threatens to burn the crew of thieves down— as long as those flames don’t consume her first. Agent Samuel Toby (Bubba Weiler) – The Partner Special Agent Samuel Toby is a boy scout in the FBI, the kind of guy who'd take a strawberry milkshake over a vodka on the rocks. He's got a sharp mind, and an immense admiration for fellow Agent Nazan Abbasi that seeps over from professional to personal. He’s attracted to her intelligence and skill in the field and devotedly aids her as she attempts to track down the crew. But when he realizes Nazan is way too deep into her obsession, he'll have to choose whether his priorities lie in being on the right side of his career, or the right side of justice. What is the plot of Kaleidoscope – The true story explained

Netflix

The series is loosely inspired by the real-life story where seventy billion dollars in bonds went missing in downtown Manhattan during Hurricane Sand. Kaleidoscope consists of eight episodes spanning from 24 years before the heist to 6 months after. This is a story of masterful thieves and their attempt to crack a seemingly unbreakable vault for the biggest payday in history. Guarded by the world’s most powerful corporate security team, and with law enforcement on the case, every episode reveals a piece of an elaborate puzzle of corruption, greed, vengeance, scheming, loyalties and betrayals Watch Kaleidoscope on Netflix from New Year's Day.