John Krasinski will reprise his role as the titular CIA agent for the upcoming final season of Jack Ryan on Prime Video. Jack Ryan season 4 is confirmed to return, and will see key cast members including Wendell Pierce (James Greer) and Michael Kelly (Mike November) back in the fold. Here, we reveal everything we know so far about Jack Ryan season 4, including the rumoured release date, plot, cast and trailer. What’s new on Prime Video in 2023? > When is the Jack Ryan season 4 release date? A release date for Jack Ryan season 4 has not been confirmed, but we predict it will land on Prime Video in late 2023 or early 2024. Jack Ryan was renewed for a fourth season in October 2021.

Is Jack Ryan cancelled? Yes, sources revealed to industry website Deadline in May 2022 that the upcoming fourth season of Jack Ryan will be its last. John Krasinski is reported to have committed to doing four seasons of the show when he signed on. However, it’s thought that a Jack Ryan spin-off series starring Michael Peña as Domingo "Ding" Chavez is in the works, based upon the Rainbow Six series of novels and video games. Executive producer Carlton Cuse told IndieWire that he believes the franchise “has enormous legs” and that it can keep reinventing itself to tell “geopolitical thrillers of the moment”.

Who’s in the Jack Ryan season 4 cast? John Krasinski - Jack Ryan

Wendell Pierce - James Greer

Michael Kelly - Mike November

Betty Gabriel - Elizabeth Wright

Abbie Cornish - Dr. Cathy Mueller

Michael Peña - Domingo "Ding" Chavez It was announced in October 2021 that Michael Peña (Ant-Man, Narcos: Mexico) had joined the cast of Jack Ryan season 4 as Domingo "Ding" Chavez, a character that appears in Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six. That same month, Deadline revealed that Abbie Cornish - who played Jack Ryan's love interest, Cathy Mueller in season 1 - will return for its final season. The rest of the cast is still to be confirmed.

What is the Jack Ryan season 4 plot? The plot of Jack Ryan season 4 is yet to be revealed, but ScreenRant speculates that if Ding Chavez is involved, there could be a commando mission that leads into the Rainbow Six series. In an interview with CBR, Jack Ryan’s season 3 and 4 showrunner Vaun Wilmott says that the upcoming season is an "exciting ride" and that Jack takes a "different role". “The end of Season 3 is a launch into season 4, in so much as Jack is in a good place with the CIA,” he says. “Without giving you any spoilers, he takes a different role in season 4 that we haven't seen before, [one] that allows us to explore another aspect of Jack Ryan. “Season 4 is another exciting ride -- very international, different characters, new villains, and it allows us to play with Jack, Greer, Mike, and everybody in it, in new exciting ways.”

How did Jack Ryan season 3 end? Jack Ryan season 3 saw Jack become a fugitive, after he was wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy. He was wanted by both the CIA and an international rogue faction that he uncovered, crisscrossing Europe, while trying to stay alive and prevent a massive global conflict. The season 3 finale saw Jack and Luka (James Cosmo) successfully destroy the Sokol project, with the pair also stopping a Russian warship from instigating war with the US Luka persuades the Russian warship to depose their captain, Antonov, and avoid gunfire. It's not known what happens to Luka, but it's implied that he faced consequences for his actions and becoming an ally of Jack and the US. The final scene showed Ryan and Greer being awarded medals for their bravery by Elizabeth, the new director of the CIA.

Where is Jack Ryan season 4 being filmed? Filming took place between February 2022 and January 2023, in locations in and around Croatia. Filming also took place on the Spanish island of Gran Canaria in May 2022. The final two seasons of the Prime Video series were shot back-to-back so as not to keep fans waiting, as there was a three-year wait between Jack Ryan seasons 2 and 3 due to delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. “We already finished [Season 4], we actually shot three and four back to back,” Krasinski told TheWrap. “So that was the whole idea, knowing that the fans would go so long in between two and three, we decided to do three and four back to back so that they wouldn’t have to wait that long again.”

Who created Jack Ryan? Amazon Prime Video’s Jack Ryan TV series is based on characters from the fictional Ryanverse, created by Tom Clancy. Will there be a John Clark crossover with Michael B Jordan? The Clancyverse or Ryanverse was expanded in 2021 when Prime Video released the first John Clark film, Without Remorse, starring Michael B Jordan. John Clark previously appeared in Jack Ryan movies played by Willem Defoe and Live Schrieber, but Prime Video hasn’t revealed whether Michael B Jordan and John Krasinski’s characters will ever meet on screen. At the end of Without Remorse, a second John Clark film, Rainbow Six, was teased and the movie also included Jodie Turner-Smith as Karen Greer, the niece of James ‘Jim’ Greer. If Krasinski and Michael B Jordan did team up for a Ryan/Clark series or one-off movie, it would be an awesome combo and a highly-anticipated release for Prime Video. Is Jack Ryan season 4 based on a book? The third season shares some similarities with Tom Clancy's book The Hunt For Red October, but it's not known which of Tom Clancy's novels are an inspiration for the upcoming season. Is there a Jack Ryan season 4 trailer? There’s not currently a Jack Ryan season 4 trailer, but we’ll update this article when it is. Jack Ryan season 4 is coming to Prime Video. Seasons 1-3 streaming now.