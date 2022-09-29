I Hate Suzie received multiple five-star reviews when it debuted in 2020 on Sky Atlantic, and now the show’s follow-up I Hate Suzie Too is just around the corner. Singer-turned-actress Billie Piper returns as former child star Suzie Pickles, who in this series is starring in a Saturday night reality TV competition, fighting to regain the love of the British public as her personal life spirals out of control. From the release date and plot to the cast and trailer, here’s everything you need to know about the Sky Original drama, coming soon to Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW. When is the I Hate Suzie Too release date? I Hate Suzie season 2 will premiere on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW in December 2022. The season will consist of three episodes. Season 1 is streaming now. Who is in the I Hate Suzie Too cast? Billie Piper (Doctor Who, Secret Diary of a Call Girl) plays Suzie

Leila Farzad (Avenue 5, The Fear Index) plays Naomi

Daniel Ings (Sex Education) plays Cob

Phil Daniels (Eastenders) plays Suzie’s dad, Phil

Lorraine Ashbourne (Bridgerton) plays Suzie’s mum, Karen

Elle Piper plays Archie

Matthew Jordan-Caws plays Frank New cast members for I Hate Suzie season 2 include Douglas Hodge (Joker, The Great), Blake Harrison (The Inbetweeners, The Great), Layton Williams (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Bad Education), Omari Douglas (It’s a Sin), Anastasia Hille (Snow White and the Huntsman), Angela Sant’Albano (The Nevers), Reza Diako (Tehran) and Yaz Zadeh (I May Destroy You).



What is the I Hate Suzie Too plot? I Hate Suzie season 2 - titled I Hate Suzie Too - sees the return of child star turned actress Suzie Pickles, played by Billie Piper. Suzie has a new agent, new PR and a new job – dancing for likes on Dance Crazee, a reality TV competition that has the Saturday night audience hooked. Having lost everyone that matters to her, Suzie returns to her first love – the public. Battling ex-husband Cob (Daniel Ings) with the help of estranged best friend Naomi (Leila Farzad), Suzie must try to keep life as stable as possible for her young son Frank (Matthew Jordan-Caws), all whilst staying on Dance Crazee long enough to finance her new role as single mum and ex-wife. In this three-part anti-Christmas Christmas special, Suzie fights to regain the love of the British public whilst her personal life spirals out of control. Can she win the hearts of her audience and restore her reputation? And at what cost?

Is there an I Hate Suzie Too trailer? No, but we’ll update this article when there is. In the meantime, you can watch the trailer for I Hate Suzie below: