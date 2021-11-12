Happy Valley season 3: Release date for final series confirmedDec 2 | 4 min read
Happy Valley season 3: Release date confirmed for third and final series of police drama starring Sarah Lancashire
The BBC has confirmed the return of the BAFTA-winning crime drama Happy Valley, with Sarah Lancashire, James Norton and Siobhan Finneran reprising their roles for the show’s final outing.
It’s been six long years since Happy Valley last aired on BBC One, but we've got a first look to the highly-anticipated new season - coming soon to BBC One.
And rumours that season 3 of the gritty police drama will be the last have indeed been proved true, as the show’s creator Sally Wainwright has written six final episodes.
With all the main cast including Sarah Lancashire, James Norton and Siobhan Finneran set to reprise their roles, we round up everything we know so far about the multi-BAFTA-winning Happy Valley, including the confirmed release date, and plot, below.
What is the Happy Valley series 3 release date?
Happy Valley season 3 premieres Sunday 1 January 2023, New Year’s Day, at 9pm, on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
Who’s in the cast of Happy Valley season 3?
Sarah Lancashire - Catherine Cawood
Sarah Lancashire is set to return as the show’s lead, Police Sergeant Catherine Cawood. You may recognise the Oldham-born actress from her long-running role as Raquel in Coronation Street. She’s also starred in TV series including Where the Heart Is, Clocking Off, Seeing Red and Last Tango in Halifax. Recently, she played Jamie's mother in the film adaptation of the musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie.
James Norton - Tommy Lee Royce
James Norton will also return as Catherine’s nemesis, the callous murderer and sex offender, Tommy Lee Royce. Norton is best known for his TV roles in Grantchester, War & Peace, McMafia and The Trial of Christine Keeler. He's also starred in films including An Education, Rush and the 2019 adaptation of Little Women.
Siobhan Finneran - Clare Cartwright
Siobhan Finneran is back as Catherine’s sister, the recovering addict, Clare Cartwright. Period drama fans will recognise Finneran from her role as the bitter lady’s maid, O'Brien, in Downton Abbey. You may also know her from various crime dramas including The Stranger, The Widow and A Confession.
Rhys Connah - Ryan Cawood
Catherine’s grandson Ryan Cawood will also return to the show, with Rhys Connah (The White Princess) returning to the role, playing a 16-year-old teenager.
Returning cast members for season 3
The final series will also see the return of Happy Valley favourites Ishia Bennison as Joyce, Shane Zaza as Shaf, Chord Melodic as Sledge, and Mete Dursun as Gorkem.
It's also been announced that Con O’Neill will reprise his role as Clare’s recovering alcoholic boyfriend Neil Ackroyd. George Costigan will return as Nevison Gallagher, with Charlie Murphy as his daughter and Catherine’s police colleague Ann.
They will be joined by other Happy Valley returning favourites including Derek Riddell as Richard Cawood, Karl Davies as Daniel Cawood, Susan Lynch as Alison Garrs, Rick Warden as Mike Taylor, and Vincent Franklin as Andy Shepherd.
New cast members for season 3
Amit Shah (The Other One, The Long Call), Mark Stanley (Trigger Point, White House Farm) and Mollie Winnard (All Creatures Great And Small, Four Lives) join the cast for series three, and will play pivotal roles in Happy Valley’s final chapter.
Happy Valley newcomers Oliver Huntingdon (The Rising), Jack Bandeira (Sex Education), Alec Secareanu (God’s Own Country), and Anthony Flanagan (Gentleman Jack) will also appear in series three.
What is the plot of Happy Valley season 3?
*WARNING: Spoilers below for seasons 1 and 2*
When Catherine discovers the remains of a gangland murder victim in a drained reservoir, it sparks a chain of events that leads her straight back to Tommy Lee Royce [James Norton].
Her grandson, Ryan [Rhys Connah], is now sixteen and has ideas of his own about the kind of relationship he wants to have with the man Catherine refuses to acknowledge as his father, leaving Catherine’s sister Clare [Siobhan Finneran] caught in the middle.
In another part of the valley, a local pharmacist gets in over his head when a neighbour is arrested.
Where is Happy Valley season 3 filmed?
Happy Valley is filmed and set in the Calder Valley in West Yorkshire.
According to Yorkshire Live, the majority of scenes in the first two seasons of Happy Valley were shot in Sally Wainwright's native Sowerby Bridge. Filming also took place in Huddersfield, Meltham and Keighley.
Filming for the new series kicked off in January 2022 in the town of Halifax, West Yorkshire.
Cast and crew were spotted filming on Bath Place, off Boothtown Road.
Photos on social media have also been shared of filming at Hebden Bridge, which is about 20 minutes away.
Filming will continue in and around West Yorkshire over the coming months.
Is there a Happy Valley season 3 trailer?
Not yet - but you can watch a short teaser video below. We'll update this page with the full-length trailer when it's released by the BBC.
What happened at the end of series 2?
The first two seasons of Happy Valley saw Catherine struggle to manage her career as a police sergeant, with her complex and tragic personal life, in the Yorkshire valleys.
We discovered that Catherine is still coming to terms with the death by suicide of her daughter Becky, who was brutally raped by Tommy Lee Royce. Catherine is bringing up Becky’s young son, Ryan, who was a product of the rape.
The end of series 2 left many questions unanswered about Ryan’s relationship with his dad, Tommy Lee Royce. Catherine wants her grandson to have nothing to do with Royce, who is forbidden from having any contact with Ryan.
However he tries to build a relationship with Ryan in season 2 using covert means. Ryan's family are concerned with the questions he's asking about his dad, suggesting series 3 will explore this complex father/son relationship, and its impact on Catherine.
Happy Valley season 3 premieres Sunday 1 January 2023, New Year’s Day, at 9pm, on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
You can binge-watch the first two seasons of Happy Valley on BBC iPlayer now.
