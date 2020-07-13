Not even a global pandemic can halt Amazon Prime Video’s action thriller Hanna. The drama series will be back for a third season on November 24. “I'm absolutely thrilled to be able to give Hanna a third season,” said writer and creator David Farr, who also worked on the original Hanna movie in 2011.

“When we set out on this journey, I had in my mind a drama that would excavate Hanna's past, challenge her in entirely new ways and answer the question: can she ever belong? “I am truly grateful to Amazon and NBCU that we are able to continue that vision. I am also deeply indebted to Esme Creed-Miles and to Mireille Enos for their continuing commitment and enormous talent as we take Hanna and Marissa into new and unexplored terrain. It's going to be an exciting third act.” What do we know about season 3?

Amazon Prime Video

Season Three of Hanna continues the journey of an extraordinary young woman, played by Esmé Creed-Miles, who was created by the sinister organisation Utrax and trained to be an assassin. Hanna is now secretly trying to destroy Utrax from the inside and free herself from its grasp with the help of her previous nemesis, former-CIA agent Marissa Wiegler (Mireille Enos). Together they have coerced high-ranking Utrax agent John Carmichael (Dermot Mulroney) into aiding their mission, but her fellow young assassins, Sandy (Áine Rose Daly) and Jules (Gianna Kiehl), and new foes, including former military man and intelligence operative, Gordon Evans (Ray Liotta), are starting to suspect Hanna’s plot. As Hanna moves closer to her goal, she begins to uncover not only a world-changing agenda but the true power behind Utrax that stands between her and freedom. What is Hanna about?

The series is loosely based on the 2011 Joe Wright movie, which starred Saoirse Ronan. The Hanna TV series follows the journey of an extraordinary young woman as she evades the relentless pursuit of a sinister government agency and tries to unearth the truth behind who she is. "David [Farr] continues to deliver a series that’s elevated and action-packed, with twists you won’t see coming and characters you really care about," said Amazon Studios. "We're very excited to team with NBCUniversal to bring our Prime Video customers around the world another season of adventure with Hanna." Who is in the Hanna cast?

Hanna is played in the TV series by Esme Creed-Miles. In season one she was joined by Joel Kinnaman, who played her father Erik Heller. The Killing star Mireille Enos plays CIA agent Marissa Wiegler, who goes on a journey from enemy to ally for young Hanna in the first two seasons. Anthony Welsh and Dermot Mulroney joined the cast for season two as the leaders of new Utrax facility, The Meadows, where they provided creepy social training to send out an army of young female assassins into the real world. Yasmin Monet-Prince plays Hanna’s ally from the Utrax programme, Clara, while Aine Rose Daly and Gianna Kiehl played two more members of the Utrax assassin programme, Sandy and Jules.

What happened at the end of season 2?

Amazon Prime Video

*Warning: Spoilers ahead* The final episode of season 2, titled The List, was a nail-biting and bloody rollercoaster ride, packed with unexpected twists. A shootout at a villa in Barcelona concluded with Carmichael accidentally killing Leo, who was fighting with Clara in the swimming pool. Carmichael was then shot in the shoulder by Hanna. Marissa has got the upper hand over Carmichael as she knows that it was he who leaked the list of Utrax targets to Robert Gelder. She used this information to blackmail him into giving her back her old role at Utrax. It looks like Hanna and Marissa will be working Utrax ‘undercover’ in season 3, hoping to take down the shady organization from the inside. There is potential for Dermot Mulroney to return as Carmichael, but we’d have to wait and see if he’d be a new ally for Marissa and Hanna. It is not certain who will be returning for season three, but Utrax employee Terri showed that she was losing faith with the Utrax philosophy as she helped cover up Clara’s correspondence with her mother.

Amazon Prime Video

It looks unlikely Clara would be back in season three as she got a happy ending, reuniting with her mother and parting ways from Hanna. The potential big new threat for season three is Sandy, played by Aine Rose Daly. A ‘successful’ product of the Utrax programme, she killed Robert Gelder in the season two finale. The opposite of Hanna, Sandy is loyal believer in the Utrax project and appears capable of carrying out their demands without any concerns playing on her conscience. She looks likely to be the frontline villain, taking on Hanna and Marissa and carrying out the violent demands of Utrax creators, The Pioneer Group. Season 3 of Hanna launches on Prime Video on November 24. Seasons 1 and 2 of Hanna are available on Amazon Prime Video now.