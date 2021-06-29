Good Omens fans had to wait 30 years for the classic Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman novel to be turned into a TV series, but they won’t have to wait anywhere near that long for season 2. Good Omens season 2, which will take the TV show beyond the source material, has been confirmed by Prime Video and will reunite Michael Sheen and David Tennant on screen. Sheen (Quiz, Staged) and Tennant (Des, Doctor Who) will reprise their lead roles as Angel Aziraphale and Demon Crowley, following the phenomenal popular and critical success of season 1 in 2019. Neil Gaiman continues as executive producer and will co-showrun alongside executive producer Douglas Mackinnon. Good Omens - Secrets from the Set with Michael Sheen and David Tennant

Rob Wilkins, the late Terry Pratchett’s former assistant and executive producer, said: “Terry and Neil always knew that Crowley and Aziraphale wouldn’t remain content to appear in only one story, and long harboured plans to expand upon their adventures. “David and Michael’s stellar performances made this an absolute necessity. Terry would have been delighted with how they brought their characters to life, and just as delighted as I am that a second season is now underway.”

What is the Good Omens plot for season 2?

The new season will explore storylines that go beyond the original source material to illuminate the uncanny friendship between Aziraphale, a fussy angel and rare book dealer, and the fast-living demon Crowley. Having been on Earth since The Beginning and with the Apocalypse thwarted, Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London’s Soho when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery. Neil Gaiman’s verdict on season 2 “It's 31 years since Good Omens was published, which means it's 32 years since Terry Pratchett and I lay in our respective beds in a Seattle hotel room at a World Fantasy Convention, and plotted the sequel,” said co-writer Gaiman.

“I got to use bits of the sequel in Good Omens - that's where our angels came from. Terry's not here any longer, but when he was, we had talked about what we wanted to do with Good Omens, and where the story went next. And now, thanks to BBC Studios and Amazon, I get to take it there. “I have enlisted some wonderful collaborators, and John Finnemore has come on board to carry the torch with me. There are so many questions people have asked about what happened next (and also, what happened before) to our favourite Angel and Demon. Here are the answers you've been hoping for. "We are back in Soho, and all through time and space, solving a mystery, which starts with an angel wandering through Soho, with no memory.” Who is in the Good Omens season 2 cast?

David Tennant and Michael Sheen have both been confirmed as the returning leads. Michael Sheen joked: “Personally I’m against it, but the world isn’t going to just save itself, is it? If David and I can manage to not fall out too badly this time it may even have a chance of getting finished.” David Tennant added: “The return of Good Omens is great news for me, personally. As I get to work with Michael again, and I get to say Neil’s wonderful words once more. “It’s probably less good for the universe as it almost certainly means there will be some fresh existential threat to its existence to deal with, but, you know - swings and roundabouts…” Miranda Richardson and Michael McKean will also return - while Reece Shearsmith, Paul Adeyefa, Gloria Obianyo, Maggie Service and Nina Sosanya are also confirmed in the cast list. Neil Gaiman said: "In this season we get to have new adventures with old friends, to solve some extremely mysterious mysteries, and we encounter some entirely new humans (living, dead, and otherwise), angels, and demons. "We were lucky in the first season to have so many outstanding actors taking part, so I took pleasure in inviting people back, wherever we could, some in the roles they played originally, some in new parts written just for them." The story of Good Omens

The original novel Good Omens - the full title of which is Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch - was co-authored by Gaiman and Pratchett in 1990. Pratchett died of Alzheimer's in 2015, aged just 66, but Gaiman revealed that Pratchett’s dying wish was to make Good Omens into a TV series. Pratchett wrote Gaiman a letter asking him to bring the book to life after his death. “You’re the only other person out there with the same love and understanding and passion for this that I have,” Pratchett’s letter read. “I know how busy you are, but I want to see this before the darkness takes me. Will you do this, please?” At the premiere for season 1, Wilkins told BT TV: “Filming was hugely emotional because I would have wanted nothing more than Terry to be there to witness it. “We started it, so we knew we had to finish it. Knowing I was taking that journey was ridiculously horrible. But, I tried to channel him every day, his hat and scarf were on set every day.” When is the Good Omens season 2 release date and where can I watch Good Omens?

Season 2 has begun filming in Scotland. It will feature six new episodes and is expected to be released in 2022. Douglas Mackinnon said: “Taking Good Omens to my home country of Scotland to film a second season is an exciting dream come true for me. And with Michael Sheen and David Tennant returning as Aziraphale and Crowley, we really have an angel and a demon on our side.” Watch Good Omens season 1 on Prime Video.