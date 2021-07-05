Gangs of London was a huge hit for Sky Atlantic in 2020, when it became the biggest Sky Original drama launch on the channel in five years. Starring Joe Cole, Sope Dirisu, Michelle Fairley and an impressive ensemble cast, this violent yet stylish series had critics and viewers hooked, having launched successfully across Europe, Latin America, Australia, Japan, the US and most recently in China. If you can’t wait for the next season, find out everything you need to know about Gangs of London series 2 right here.... Gangs of London's greatest fight scenes

What is the Gangs of London season 2 release date? Stream Gangs of London season 2 weekly on Sky Atlantic with NOW from 20 October, 2022. The Gangs of London season 1 box set is streaming on NOW.

Gangs of London season 2 red band trailer

Any fears that the new series of Gangs of London might have toned down the violence and action were quickly dispelled in the red band 18+ trailer for season 2 - it's definitely not safe for work, for anyone easily shocked, or for younger viewers. The gory and jaw-dropping trailer reveals that the action may have even moved up a few notches - if that's possible - for the new episodes.

What will happen in Gangs of London season 2?

*Warning: Season 1 spoilers ahead*

Gangs of London season 2 is set one year after the first. Since the Wallace Dumani empire collapsed, order is lacking and the chaos of a gold rush threatens the city with gangland anarchy. The Investors have attempted to restore stability by licensing a new gang under its brutal leader, Koba and installing heroin baron Asif Afridi in charge. Koba and Asif bring a new kind of authority by terrorising the other gangs into submission and old gangster codes are forgotten. But Asif and Koba's monopoly can't last forever. The gangs are fighting back - who will win the battle for London's soul?

Gangs of London season 2 cast

Sope Dirisu - Plays Elliot Finch

Paapa Essiedu - Plays Alexander Dumani

Lucian Msamati - Ed Dumani

Michelle Fairley - Plays Marian Wallace

Orli Shuka - Plays Luan Dushaj

Eri Shuka - Plays Mirlinda Dushaj

Pippa Bennett-Warner - Plays Shannon Dumani

Brian Vernel - Plays Billy Wallace

Narges Rashidi - Plays Lale

Asif Raza - Plays Asif

Valene Kane - Plays Jacqueline Robinson

Arta Dobroshi - Plays Floriana Joe Cole (Peaky Blinders) is not expected to return as gang boss Sean Wallace, after he was shot by Elliot Finch in the season 1 finale. Although some fans hoped he may have somehow survived, his name has not been included in season 2 details released by Sky and NOW and he doesn't appear in any trailers for the new series. Michelle Fairley's Marian did survive a gunshot from Ed Dumani and was shown in the season 1 post-credit sequence being saved by Floriana. Floriana knew where Finn Wallace was secretly hiding money, which might explain how Marian has a weapons business in the season 2 trailer.

Who are the new cast members for Gangs of London season 2?

Five new cast members and characters have been revealed for season 2. Waleed Zuaiter (Baghdad Central) will play new gang boss Koba. Jasmine Armando will play Saba, Salem Kali (Un Prophete) will play Basem, Aymen Hamdouchi (SAS: Red Notice) will play Hakim and Fayed El-Sayed (A Private War) will play Faz.



Gangs of London season 1 ending explained - recap

At the end of season 1, the Wallace and Dumani empire crumbled and a shady group known only as 'The Investors' were shown to be the true controllers of London's criminal underworld and wealth. Sean Wallace was shot in the face by Elliot and saved Alex Dumani, under orders from The Investors, who wanted to replace Sean with Alex as the face of their gangland empire. Although Elliot leads us to believe he is now working for The Investors, in a final phonecall to his dad, he reveals that he plans to "take it all the way" and that "pawns can be kings". His cryptic message suggests that Elliot is only working for the Investors to bring them down from the inside. He also still has a microchip from Sean, which holds all the information about the Investors criminal activities, which he can potentially use as a bargaining chip in the future.

It looked like Ed Dumani had killed Marian Wallace in the closing moments of season 1, but in the post-credit sequence it was revealed that Marian had been saved by her late husband's mistress Floriana. Floriana had escaped from Leif (Mads Koudal) and his mother with her baby and is the only person who knows where Finn Wallace's secret riches were kept. The Dumanis, Ed, Alex and Shannon were divided at the end of season 1 and Shannon ended the series showcasing her ruthless side as she shot Elliot's police handler Vicky (Jing Lusi). Other survivors from season 1, include Albanian mafia boss Luan (Orli Shuka), who single-handedly took down Mosi's Nigerian gang, and Lale (Nages Rashidi). Lale finishes season 1 claiming revenge on her enemy Asif Afridi - the leader of the Pakistani drug cartel - murdering his son, who had just been voted Mayor of London. The two surviving children of Marian and Finn Wallace, Billy (Brian Vernel) and Jackie (Valene Kane), also survived and went into hiding together under new names.

How to watch Gangs of London season 2

In the UK, you can stream Gangs of London season 2 weekly on Sky Atlantic with NOW from 20 October, 2022. On AMC+ in the US, it will launch on Thursday, 17 November.