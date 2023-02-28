Arnie is back! The Terminator legend and former Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger is making a comeback with a new Netflix comedy action series Fubar. The action movie legend (Last Action Hero, Commando, Predator, Total Recall, The Running Man, Red Heat) will be making his first starring role on screen since Terminator: Dark Fate in 2019. The series is Schwarzenegger’s first headline TV series. Described as a global series with “action and humour”, the spy thriller looks likes a must-watch this summer. Here is everything you need to know about Arnold Schwarzenegger's Fubar… The best action movies on Netflix ranked What is the Fubar release date on Netflix UK?

Watch Fubar season 1 on Netflix from Friday, May 25.

What is Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Fubar about?

Fubar has the classic action movie storyline of a hero on the verge of retirement. Schwarzenegger plays a CIA Operative on the verge of retirement, who discovers a family secret and is forced to go back into the field for one last job. Netflix’s description of the show says the series will explore “universal family dynamics” alongside a “backdrop of spies, action and humor”. Monica Barbaro (Top Gun: Maverick) will play Schwarzenegger’s daughter, who has secretly been working the same job as her father. What did Arnie say about Fubar?

Talking about his new TV series, Schwarzenegger said: “Everywhere I go, people ask me when I’m going to do another big action comedy like True Lies. Well, here it is. “Fubar will kick your ass and make you laugh - and not just for two hours. You get a whole season. It’s been a joy to work with Nick, Skydance, and Netflix to give my fans exactly what they’ve been waiting for.” Executive producer and creator Nick Santora (Reacher) added: “I grew up watching Arnold Schwarzenegger films - I’d hit my dad up for a few bucks so I could race to the movies and see the biggest star in the world on the big screen - so creating the first scripted television project for Arnold is unbelievably exciting for me. “The thing I always marvelled at was how Schwarzenegger could be funny while still kicking ass… that’s why I wanted Fubar to be a hysterical, CIA-spy comedy mixed with heart-stopping action!” FUBAR trailer – First look

Fubar cast Arnold Schwarzenegger

Monica Barbaro (Top Gun: Maverick)

Jay Baruchel (This Is The End)

Fortune Feimster (The Mindy Project)

Milan Carter (Warped!)

Travis Van Winkle ( You )

) Gabriel Luna ( The Last of Us )

) Andy Buckley (The Office)

Aparna Brielle (AP Bio)

Barbara Eve Harris (Prison Break)

Fabiana Udenio (Austin Powers) How to watch FUBAR in the UK Watch Fubar season 1 on Netflix from Friday, May 25. All eight episodes will be released at launch.