After the Covid lockdown caused delays to filming during 2020, Fear the Walking Dead is back up and running in 2021 and a release date for the final stretch of season six is now confirmed. The nine remaining episodes will arrive this Spring, giving fans a conclusion to the war between Ginny (Colby Minifie) and Morgan (Lennie James). Whose side will Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and Strand (Colman Domingo) take in the ongoing battle, can Grace (Karen David) get a happy ending for her baby and who is behind the ‘The End is the Beginning’ motto?

The new trailer and first images for season 6B shows Morgan Jones (Lennie James) and Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) are fighting a battle on two fronts as Virginia (Colby Minifie), with the help of Strand (Colman Domingo), wants revenge on the rebels. However, Virginia isn't the only problem for the gang as John Glover's (Smallville) new mysterious character and a gaggle of facemask-wearing villains look like they could be an even bigger threat than Ginny. Alicia refers to Glover's character as the "king of the crazies" and he teases: "I've been looking for someone like you for a long, long time." We also see tension and splits in the group as John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) lashes out at Morgan and a bloodied Daniel (Ruben Blades) finds himself at gunpoint.

When does Fear the Walking Dead return for the second half of season 6? Fear the Walking Dead season 6 returns on Monday, April 12 on AMC. The show will be simulcast with the US premiere at 2am and will also be repeated at primetime at 9pm. How many episodes are left of season 6? The season still has nine episodes to run. The first episode back, titled The Door, is written by Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg. What is happening in season 6?

The official AMC synopsis for the remaining episodes reads: As Morgan’s (Lennie James) bid to free the remaining members of the group becomes bolder, Virginia (Colby Minifie) grows increasingly desperate to find her sister and protect the settlements from forces working inside and outside her walls. The second half of season six reveals the impact of what living under Virginia’s control has done to each person in this group, who once saw themselves as a family. New alliances will be formed, relationships will be destroyed, and loyalties forever changed. When everyone is forced to take sides, they discover the meaning of ‘The End is the Beginning’.

New Fear the Walking Dead spinoff series revealed AMC has revealed plans for a new spinoff series of Fear the Walking Dead, which ties in with events in season 6. Digital series Dead in the Water will be set in a submarine with the crew fighting for survival as the apocalypse hits. In Fear, we've seen Lennie James' character Morgan Jones holds the key to a beached submarine that has the cryptic message 'The end is the beginning' spray painted on it. Fear showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg will produce Dead in the Water. Previous Fear spinoff series included the mini-series Flight 462 and Passage.

Catch-up: What happened in the mid-season finale?

The show’s survivors, who had been splintered into different groups by Ginny, came together in the mid-season finale but it wasn’t a happy reunion for Morgan, Alicia and Strand. Rather than coming together, the trio found themselves at odds and with weapons drawn. In the end Strand let his old friends depart and retreated back to Lawton where he pledge allegiance to Ginny. And in the show’s closing moments, Ginny revealed her remaining trump card in her battle with Morgan – a locked-up and pregnant Grace. How can I watch Fear the Walking Dead in the UK? Fear the Walking Dead airs in the UK exclusively on AMC. AMC is exclusive to BT TV. Watch it on BT TV channel 332/381 HD. BT TV viewers can also watch AMC shows on catch-up on the BT Player and BT TV App. Who has joined the cast for season 6?

The regular cast - Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Maggie Grace, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Garret Dillahunt, Austin Amelio, Mo Collins, Alexa Nisenson, Karen David, Colby Hollman, Zoe Colletti, Jenna Elfman and Rubén Blades - will all be back for the final episodes. Will they all get out alive? You’ll have to wait and see. There are also some significant new arrivals for the latest episodes, John Glover (The Good Wife, Smallville, Scrooged), Nick Stahl (Carnivale, Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Sin City) and Keith Carradine (Madam Secretary, Fargo, Deadwood) have been added to the cast. It was also revealed that Aisha Tyler (director of CSI, Roswell NM, Axis) directed episode 13 in this season. Will Fear the Walking Dead be back for season 7?

It was confirmed before Christmas that Fear will return for a seventh season. It was also announced last year that The Walking Dead will end after an 11th season, which will stretch across 24 episodes and is scheduled to conclude in 2022. However, that doesn't mean an end to the Walking Dead universe. Further spinoffs for the show were also revealed with Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) getting their own series and a Walking Dead Anthology series, featuring individual character stories, also confirmed. Rumours continue to circulate about whether Fear will crossover with the final episodes of The Walking Dead and Walking Dead: World Beyond, as each show has referenced the 'Alliance of the Three' (the group that uses a three circles logo).