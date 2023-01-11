After eight seasons, a couple of Walking Dead crossovers and loads of shocking TV moments, Fear the Walking Dead is bowing out and ending. Fear the Walking Dead season 8 is coming in 2023 and will be the AMC show’s last. Following the recent climax of The Walking Dead, Fear will conclude with 12 more episodes, wrapping up the story that began in 2015 with the Clark family battling to survive apocalyptic events in Los Angeles. Over 101 episodes, the survivors have been on adventures at sea, battled through Mexico and a preppers ranch, survived baseball stadiums filled with zombies and nuclear explosions. The Clark family have been whittled down to one surviving member (as far as we know) in season 8 – Madison, played by Kim Dickens. Here is everything you need to know about Fear the Walking Dead season 8 and the show’s ending… What is the Fear the Walking Dead season 8 UK release date?

Fear the Walking Dead season 8 part 1 starts on Monday, 15 May on AMC. You can watch the episode at 2am, the same time the episode airs in the US, or a repeat viewing at 9pm. How many episodes are there in Fear the Walking Dead season 8? The first half of season 8, the show’s last season, will have six episodes. The final six episodes will air later in 2023. Watch AMC in the UK, exclusively on BT TV channel number 331/381 HD. First look at Madison in Fear the Walking Dead season 8

Is Fear the Walking Dead ending? The premiere of season 8 in May marks the beginning of the end for Fear the Walking Dead. Season 8 is the show’s last season and it will end with 12 episodes, which will air in 2023 in two parts. Although The Walking Dead ended in 2022 and Fear will follow this year, 2023 will mark the start of a second stage in The Walking Dead universe. New series The Walking Dead: Dead City, starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan will start in June and Norman Reedus spin-off The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will follow later in the year. Meanwhile, Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira’s new Rick Grimes and Michonne Walking Dead series will follow in 2024.

“It’s a truly exciting year for The Walking Dead Universe, as we conclude an epic journey on Fear the Walking Dead, which became one of the most successful shows in the history of cable television,” said AMC Studios and AMC Networks entertainment president Dan McDermott. ““And now we are set to bring forth the next iteration of the franchise - two new and anticipated series featuring the beloved characters of Maggie [Cohan], Negan [Morgan] and Daryl. Along with that we begin production on the next chapter in Rick and Michonne’s unforgettable love story, which we look forward to sharing next year. “This next phase of our beloved Walking Dead franchise promises to engage and enthrall faithful viewers. Fans new and old will love seeing zombies walking across the Brooklyn Bridge, beneath the Eiffel Tower, inside the Louvre, and at dozens more exotic and iconic locations from around the country and world.” How will Fear the Walking Dead end?

Fear the Walking Dead season 8 will start after a seven-year time-jump from the end of season 7, when Morgan (Lennie James) and Madison (Kim Dickens) hoped to rescue his daughter Mo from the mysterious PADRE. The synopsis for the new series reveals: “Now, Morgan, Madison and the others they brought to the island are living under PADRE's cynical rule. “With our characters demoralised and dejected, the task of reigniting belief in a better world rests with the person Morgan and Madison set out to rescue in the first place – Morgan’s daughter, Mo.” Fear the Walking Dead season 8 cast Lennie James – Plays Morgan Jones

Kim Dickens – Plays Madison Clark

Colman Domingo – Plays Victor Strand

Danay Garcia – Plays Luciana Galvez

Austin Amelio – Plays Dwight

Christine Evangelista – Plays Sherry

Karen David – Plays Grace Mukherjee

Jenna Elfman – Plays June Dorie

Rubén Blades – Plays Daniel Salazar The cast have been sharing their thoughts and feelings on the show’s final episodes on social media following the announcement that season 8 would be the show’s conclusion.

Colman Domingo, who has been on the show since the first season, wrote on Instagram: "8 seasons is epic. In many ways this show has changed my life. The fans, the cast, the crew, the producing teams, the show runners. Thank you for joining us on this ride. "Victor Strand is such a beast and I have loved creating such a wild character. @squareheadpicturesinc carved out such an incredible world for all of us to play in. @goldbergian and @andrewchambliss grabbed the torch and continued to build this universe. The next chapter begins for us all. What an incredible ride!" Kim Dickens wrote: "The creators, the showrunners, the cast, the crew from the very beginning through to the very end have been incredible. It has changed our lives to say the least. Thank you to the fans. We are a family forever."

Karen David, who plays Grace on the show, wrote on Instagram: "The last 4 and a half years have been a thrill! It’s not everyday an actor can say they did everything they wanted with their character and I can proudly say that for my 'Grace'. "I made friends for life on this show, we endured a pandemic together and filmed in all kinds of elements together, but not one second did I ever feel alone in this journey. Our incredibly hardworking and loving crew, our creatives and my castmates… they become your family. "My only heartache is knowing that I won’t see them on a daily basis, but I’m so thankful that they’re in my life now, moving forwards. 4 seasons in, I’ve grown so much as an actor, but also as a human being because of them. I now carry each and every #FTWD family member in my heart and they are now part of the fibre of who I am. I’m excited for this new chapter, and knowing I have this family with me, a part of me, cheering me on as we all venture out to new pastures, is the best gift of all. "Thank you, @goldbergian and @andrewchambliss for this wild ride! Thank you to our incredible writers who blessed me with some of the most emotionally challenging storylines, (I got to do things I’ve never done before because of you lovelies!), and thank you dearest, @gohargb @sharonbialy and @sherrythomaslane for believing in me and making this all possible. I’m so grateful! "Last but not least, our FTWD fan family. You made this journey so beautiful. Thank you for all the love and support for Grace and I, and for all of us. Our show would not be possible without you! Much love!"

Where can I watch Fear the Walking Dead? Fear the Walking Dead premieres in the UK on AMC. AMC is available on BT TV, channel number 331/381 HD. AMC content is also available to watch as catch up on the BT Player. AMC is the network behind classic TV series including Mad Men and Breaking Bad. The UK channel currently airs dramas, comedy and documentaries such as Fear the Walking Dead, Dietland, Before We Was We: Madness by Madness and Kevin Can F**k Himself.