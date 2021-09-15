Fear The Walking Dead season 7 is currently airing on Monday nights at 9pm on AMC, exclusive to BT TV. Find out everything you need to know about the hit spin-off series, which seems to be going from strength to strength, including latest episode details, shock cast returns, plot spoilers and trailers. How to watch Fear The Walking Dead season 7 in the UK? Fear The Walking Dead season 7 airs on Mondays at 2am, and is then repeated at 9pm on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead airs on AMC UK, exclusively to BT TV customers on channel 332 or 381 in HD.

Who is in the Fear the Walking Dead season 7 cast? The big shock for the final episodes in season 7 is that Kim Dickens will return at some point as OG FTWD legend Madison Clark. Madison hasn't appeared in the show since the mid-season finale of season 4 in 2018. Her exit from the show caused uproar from fans, but despite appearing to be killed off after she was surrounded by a swarm of zombies - the first footage of Kim Dickens in season 7 was teased in the final trailer.

The season 7 cast in full includes: Kim Dickens as Madison Clark

Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark

Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar

Colman Domingo as Victor Strand

Danay García as Luciana Galvez

Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki

Lennie James as Morgan Jones

Jenna Elfman as June "Naomi/Laura" Dorie

Alexa Nisenson as Charlie

Karen David as Grace Mukherjee

Austin Amelio as Dwight

Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz

Colby Hollman as Wes

Christine Evangelista as Sherry

Keith Carradine as John Dorie Sr

Omid Abtahi as Howard

Gus Halper as Will

Demetrius Grosse as Josiah LaRoux

Aisha Tyler as Mickey

Sydney Lemmon as Isabelle

Daryl Mitchell as Wendell

How many episodes are there in season 7?

There are eight in episodes in the second half of season 7. Season 7 concludes on Monday, June 6th with the episode 'Gone'. Episode list for season 7B: Episode 9: Follow Me Episode 10: Mourning Cloak Episode 11: Ofelia Episode 12: Sonny Boy Episode 13: The Raft Episode 14: Divine Providence Episode 15: Amina Episode 16: Gone

Will there be a Fear the Walking Dead season 8?

It was confirmed in December 2021 that Fear the Walking Dead would return for season 8 in 2022. Kim Dickens, who returns as Madison Clark at some point in season 7, will be among the main cast for season 8.

Is there a trailer? Yes – the teaser trailer for season 7B dropped on September 10. Watch it below. The full season 7B trailer is at the top of this page.

What will happen in season 7? In the second half of the show’s seventh season, months have passed after the nuclear blast and the only one thriving is Victor Strand (Colman Domingo). Having built a fiefdom, he callously selects who will have a chance at life. The other members of the group have suffered immensely, but out of that, has come a fierce determination to live, even if it means taking Strand’s Tower by force and continuing the search for Padre, a mythical place no one is sure really exists. Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey,) now the reluctant leader to Teddy (John Glover)’s former followers, is plagued by a mysterious illness and the repercussions of her past actions. Morgan (Lennie James,) trying to maintain hope that he will be reunited with his family, knows Alicia is key to their survival. With Alicia declaring war, Strand’s paranoia and personal vendettas grow, and with that, new threats emerge from all sides. In season 6, we saw Teddy detonate nuclear warheads – and now it will be up to those who survived to decide what the new beginning will look like. Where the outside air is as deadly as the walkers they face, the survivors will find out who they really are and whether they can rise to the occasion.

Where can I watch Fear the Walking Dead season 7?

Fear The Walking Dead season 7 airs on AMC UK on Mondays at 2am and 9pm. Watch new episodes every week. AMC UK is exclusive to BT TV customers on channel 332 or 381 HD.