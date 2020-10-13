Fear the Walking Dead cast past and present – Who’s who in AMC’s thrilling series

Fear the Walking Dead returnes for its long-awaited sixth season conclusion, premiering on April 12th at 9pm on AMC. AMC is exclusive in the UK to BT TV customers - watch AMC on channel 332/381. In the latest episodes Morgan’s (Lennie James) bid to free the remaining members of the group becomes bolder. Virginia (Colby Minifie) grows increasingly desperate to find her sister and protect the settlements from forces working inside and outside her walls. And the second half of season six reveals the impact of what living under Virginia’s control has done to each person in this group, who once saw themselves as a family. New alliances will be formed, relationships will be destroyed, and loyalties forever changed. When everyone is forced to take sides, they discover the meaning of, “The End is the Beginning.”

Three new characters join the cast in these nine episodes, including John Glover (The Good Wife, Smallville, Scrooged), Nick Stahl (Carnivale, Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Sin City) and Keith Carradine (Madam Secretary, Fargo, Deadwood).

Here is a quick catch-up guide to the main cast and characters, past and present, in Fear the Walking Dead… Season 6 main cast

Morgan Jones - Played by Lennie James

During seasons 4 and 5, Morgan created a new family around him, lived by a philosophy of non-violence, and built a future rooted in hope and benevolence. All of that came to a devastating end when he made a deal with Ginny to save the group, even though it meant tearing them apart, and leaving him for dead. Morgan Jones is part of season 6. We will see his story, but how it’s told will be revealed later. Read our exclusive interview with Lennie James about Fear season 6 > Alicia Clark - Played by Alycia Debnam-Carey

Alicia had moved away from using violence to protect those closest to her and began to make deeper connections with them. She is not swayed by anything Ginny has to offer. Alicia will stop at nothing to find and protect the group. Her relationships with those she trusts the most will be tested in ways she never imagined. Al – Played by Maggie Grace

Al’s chance encounter with a mysterious soldier had a profound impact on her, allowing her to open up in ways she never had before. Following the abrupt departure of Isabelle and the group’s failure to thrive on their own, Al is struggling with constantly being surrounded by the end of things. It doesn’t help that her new job is documenting failed settlements for Ginny to franchise. A series of chance encounters gives Al new purpose and direction. Victor Strand – Played by Colman Domingo

Victor made a deal with Ginny to keep Alicia safe. But things have not ended up going the way Strand expected. He sees first-hand what serving Ginny has to offer: Luxury and privilege –two things he hasn’t experienced in a long time. Strand will be forced with deciding to carry out his promised plan to do "damage from the inside" or give into the temptations of playing Ginny's game. Luciana Galvez - Played by Danay Garcia

Last season, Luciana found a new sense of purpose and hope in the oil refinery, only to lose it to Ginny’s empire. Her mastery of the operation didn’t go unnoticed by Ginny and she’s placed Luciana in charge of Tank Town, a position of leadership. Exclusive - Danay Garcia Fear the Walking Dead interview John Dorie - Played by Garret Dillahunt

Dorie has always been a man of integrity and conviction with a strong moral compass. Being separated from June and relegated to a position in Ginny’s organization leaves him detached and aimless. Dorie finds himself activated when a murder is committed in his settlement. Dwight - Played by Austin Amelio

The journey that brought Dwight to Texas is something that’s come to define him: The search for Sherry, his long lost wife. When Dorie and June found him, Dwight was in a place of despair, where he thought he’d never find Sherry and didn’t deserve to. At the end of season five, he hadn’t found her, but had done the other thing he promised Daryl when he left –“make it right.” Now, Ginny has assigned Dwight and Al the depressing task of documenting failed settlements. During one of these missions, his past and present will collide. The long-awaited reunion with Sherry will have unforeseen consequences and may be different than either of them envisioned. Sarah Rabinowitz - Played by Mo Collins

Sarah found redemption for her past actions by throwing herself into the group’s mission to help others. This season, we will see a different side of her. Charlie - Played by Alexa Nisenson

Separated from the people she considers family, Charlie is sent to one of Ginny’s work camps to clear walkers. This season, she will be digging into the sisterly relationship she has with Alicia. Charlie will go to great lengths to preserve their bond when those she has come to trust threaten it. Grace - Played by Karen David

When the group met Grace, she was only driven by the guilt of her role in the nuclear power plant meltdown and taking care of its consequences before she dies. Joining the group gave her new purpose. In the last few moments of season five, Grace and Morgan acknowledged their complicated feelings for each other and learn she is pregnant. The symptoms Grace was experiencing were due to pregnancy, but that doesn't mean she is out of the woods in terms of radiation exposure. Living behind Ginny’s walls, she will also have to grapple with her own future and the complications it may hold. Wes – Played by Colby Hollman

When our group first encountered Wes last season, he was disillusioned and cynical about their mission. Coping with the death of his brother, his secret outlet was to create art. This season will reveal more about Wes and his past.

Sherry – Played by Christine Evangelista



Sherry was last seen in the seventh season of The Walking Dead. She helped Daryl escape the Sanctuary and Negan’s Saviors before running away herself, weighed down by the guilt she felt for what she and Dwight had done under Negan’s thumb. Sherry left a note behind for Dwight which led him on his search to find her. The long-awaited reunion with Dwight will have unforeseen consequences and be different than either of them envisioned. June – Played by Jenna Elfman

In season five, June fought to find a permanent home. She never expected that home would be under the thumb of Virginia, apart from her husband, John Dorie. June’s skills as a trauma nurse bring her a newfound sense of purpose, and in Ginny’s world, makes her valuable. Daniel Salazar – Played by Rubén Blades

Last season, Daniel confronted his violent past and allowed himself to become part of a family again, only to have that destroyed. Now, Ginny has found a way to put his specific set of skills to use in her settlements. Wendell – Played by Daryl Chill Mitchell

Separated from his sister at the end of season five, Wendell will fight to be reunited with Sarah while navigating his own survival under Virginia's rule. Virginia – Played by Colby Minifie

Last season, our group met Virginia, a former efficiency expert, whose philosophy towards the building of a new future is the antithesis of theirs. Ginny runs her hierarchical settlements with ruthless efficiency, allowing no room for error or waste and removing people she doesn’t feel serve a purpose. This season, the motives behind Ginny’s philosophy and way of life will be revealed. Dakota – Played by Zoe Colletti

This season will introduce Dakota, Virginia’s younger sister. She lives in Lawton, Ginny’s home settlement, under her sister’s watchful and controlling eye.

Past cast

Madison Clark – Played by Kim Dickens

The mother of Nick and Alicia Clark and leader of the survivors through the first three seasons, Madison finally ran out of luck in season four. She died a heroic death in the baseball stadium she had built as a home and community for everyone she cared about. Her actions and influence can still be felt on the show today through the characters who knew her best, Strand and Alicia. As her death was never shown on screen, some fans retain a slim bit of hope that Madison could one day return to the series. Travis Manawa – Played by Cliff Curtis

Honourable, brave and wise, Travis has been the heart and moral centre for the survivors. He’d also shown that he had the strength and fighting skills to take on nearly any amount of infected. His recklessness following the death of Chris would probably have caught up with him eventually, but in the end, he was actually the unfortunate victim of the Nation and Broke Jaw Ranch wars. Literally caught in the crossfire between the two groups, his final act of honour was to leap from a helicopter so that he wouldn’t pose a danger to Alicia. Nick Clark – Played by Frank Dillane

We're not sure we'll ever get over this exit. Frank Dillane decided that he wanted to leave the show during season 3, but his surprise death was kept under wraps and our jaws hit the floor when he met a heartbreaking end in the episode Good Out Here. Nick got revenge on Vulture Ennis with a brutal murder, but it came at the cost of his own life. Shot by young Vulture Charlie, Nick slowly drifted from the world clutching his blue bonnets. Ofelia Salazar – Played by Mercedes Mason

She went from quiet hairdresser's daughter to a strong warrior in the first three seasons, but after breaking up from the main group, she never quite got her happy reunion.

Madison and Alicia were able to reunite Ofelia and her father Daniel for one last time, but she was fatally wounded in a gut-wrenching scene. Troy Otto – Played by Daniel Sharman

A fan favourite from season 3, Daniel Sharman’s twisted and violent Troy Otto didn’t have a cool enough head to survive into the show’s future – despite the outcry from many viewers. Troy’s mother issues drew him to Madison and he struck up an unlikely allegiance with Nick, but his wild behaviour eventually caught up with him when he was hit with a hammer by Madison. Liza Ortiz - Played by Elizabeth Rodriguez

The first major casualty of the series, Liza was bitten during the group’s escape from Los Angeles to Victor Strand’s coastal getaway. Travis was forced to shoot his own ex-wife to stop her from turning, which had serious repercussions for the rest of the Manawa family in the following season. Chris Manawa - Played by Lorenzo James Henrie

The sulky teen wasn't happy before the apocalypse and things only got worse when he discovered that his dad had shot his mum to stop her turning. His fraught relationship with Travis was eventually pulled apart when Chris had his head turned by a gang of idiotic frat boys. The lads had no true loyalty to Chris and after a car accident, they pulled the trigger on the teenager.